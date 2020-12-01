JOHN DAY—Well, here it is the first of December. The first meal in December is on Dec. 3: fish and chips, coleslaw and birthday cake.
On Dec. 7, we’ll have tater tot casserole, spinach salad, bread sticks and hummingbird cake.
It’s time to go to bazaars an think of what works for everyone on your Christmas list.Do you all have your trees and lights up yet?
Stay safe.
MONUMENT—I hope everyone had a fantastic Thanksgiving celebration. We had one friend over because he could not be with his family so we were able to minister to him and bless him. We still have so much to be thankful for.
Our wonderful cooks made us a delicious meal of meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, cooked carrots, dinner rolls and pumpkin cake for our dessert. Yum, yum is all I have to say about it. We thank our cooks, Terry Cade and Carrie Jewell, for their cooking. We appreciate them and are truly thankful for them.
We thank all our volunteers who help also. They include Kristi Guimont who filled out the paperwork. We also had Jan Ensign and Bob Cockrell count the money. Sylvia Cockrell was at the door, ready to hand out the meals to the hungry patrons. We had 70 lunches served for our Tuesday meal. That is a whole lot of meals.
I would appreciate and covet prayers, all you prayer warriors out there. I had a little accident over the weekend. We were splitting wood and I don’t know why my hand was at the end, and my left hand got smashed. The middle finger and the ring finger actually. I was wearing thick, insulated, rubber gloves so I believe it cushioned and prevented broken bones. But, the fingers were so squeezed such that the skin broke and flesh came out. It was shocking and very painful. I was surprised to see blood when I took off the glove.
I did not want to go to the hospital. I just believed in my heart that I did not have any broken bones. I thank and praise the Lord that I did not lose my fingers! I can still rejoice that he is going to work this all out for my good according to his purposes for my life. I am going to have faith and trust him that the Lord will completely heal my hand for a testimony unto his praise and glory.
Looks like I will have a lot of time on my hands for I can’t sew, I can’t do any canning, nor practice playing my guitar. I will use this time to draw closer to the Lord, feasting upon his word, and praying. If anyone needs prayer, you may write me at P.O. Box 325, Monument, OR 97864. I would love to pray for you or just write to say hello.
Davey is being taken care of by one of my girls. She was surprised how fast Davey chugged down his milk. She said that she called Sally over when she thought Davey was done, but he was not. Davey wanted to drink more so Sally decided she would butt Davey to get him out of the way! That silly goat kid. She is a smart little goat, though. Sally definitely knows her name. Davey is very sweet; he does not butt others, not aggressive at all. He likes to lean on you and be petted.
Proverbs 21:2 “Everyway of a man is right in his own eyes: But the LORD pondereth the hearts.”
PRAIRIE CITY—Yes, I know that we did not have a meal on Wednesday, Nov. 25, but that doesn’t mean that I don’t have anything to say! (Ahem.) First, I hope you had a good Thanksgiving remembering all the good things that happened this year. I know. It might be hard! But try. It will help. The Random House dictionary even has a definition of Thanksgiving Day: annual festival in acknowledgment of divine favor. And thanks is defined as an expression of gratitude. If we can maintain an attitude of gratitude, it will help our body contend with the circumstances that are going on around us. I remember on remark I heard years ago: “Can you say anything good about the devil?” “Well, he’s always busy working.”
A friend found the following in a publication and gave it to me. I’ve been waiting for a good time to give it to you, and I think the time has come.
“At age 4 — My mommy can do anything! Age 8 — My mom knows a lot! A whole lot! Age 12 — My mother doesn’t really know quite everything. Age 14 — Naturally, mother doesn’t know that either. Age 16 — Mother? She’s hopelessly old-fashioned. Age 18 — That old woman? She’s way out of date. Age 25 — Well, she might know a little bit about it. Age 35 — Before we decide, let’s get Mom’s opinion. Age 45 — Wonder what Mom would have thought about it. Age 65 — Wish I could talk it over with Mom.”
You could easily insert Dad in there too, I think.
Anyway, here we go into the Christmas season. Still haven’t got up to the attic to sort through the holding cabinet. Been busy, don’t you know! And it certainly hasn’t been on the computer ordering items! I’m so old fashioned that I use the mail and telephone to order items. For certain special items I have had to prevail on certain family members who are “connected.”
Which brings me to the elephant in the room, so to speak. I was needing some ink for my printer. Could not find it at the store, so asked a daughter-in-love to look for it online. Guess what? Not available anymore. Well, phooey. So asked for help from the engineer in Portland. Had to get a new printer. It came to me. I opened it and determined that there were no instructions in printed form. “Go to www…” Fat lot of good that will do me! There is a CD that I assume goes into the computer. Are the instructions on it? Been afraid to try. As Mrs. Doubtfire said, “Help is on the way!” Stay tuned.
We are praying for our faithful volunteer, board member and friend Del lake who was to have quadruple by-pass surgery on Nov. 27. May God grant him a speedy recovery.
I Corinthians 9:14,15 “And in their prayers for you their hearts will go out to you… Thanks be to God for His indescribable gift!”
