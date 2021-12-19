Prairie City -- Oh, the weather outside is frightful, and the fire is so delightful, and since we've no place to go, let it snow! Let it snow! Let it snow!
We have so much to be thankful for: The wind didn't cause any power outages in our neck of the woods, the mail is getting through and so are the grocery trucks! What else do we need?
We had a fantastic Christmas dinner on this wintry day, prepared by Cook Pam. She had help from her daughter-in-law Pam and Tom and Angie. We wish to acknowledge the Old West Federal Credit Union for their donation to the meal today. Every little bit helps, don'tcha know. We had a huge helping of ham and yams, then a serving of scalloped potatoes, California blend veggies, deviled eggs, fruited Jell-O with topping, and a roll. Dessert was strawberry/rhubarb pie with ice cream! Derrol is in seventh heaven! He just loves strawberry/rhubarb pie. (Remember, I am not a cook, so things like this have to come from someplace else!) We had 54 diners who also enjoyed this meal. Merry Christmas to you, too!
Remember, no meal next week, but we will be back on the last Wednesday and dessert will be birthday cake. It also happens to be Derrol's 83rd birthday. My, my. How time flies when you're having fun!
I have good news. Thanks to a friend and Amazon, I now have a large enough piece of needlepoint canvas to use on the large project. The last one I did was of the solar eclipse across the USA. This friend was sure she could find some canvas in Texas in all the hobby/craft stores. No one had even heard of it. Yep, we canvas needlepointers are a dying breed. Not sure how I feel about that!
Am reading a book about the first explorers of the Grand Canyon in 1869. You think you had a rough day! They started at Green River, Wyoming, on May 24. Took until Aug. 31 to get through the unexplored area. Two of the men continued on downstream to Yuma, and two more rowed all the way to the ocean. This was truly a last frontier. See how far we've come in 152 years. They had witnessed the golden spike in the transcontinental railroad. Now we have 3D printers in school classrooms! But there is still no cure for the common cold ...
Psalms 37:37 Consider the blameless, observe the upright; there is a future for a man of peace. Matt. 26:64 In the future you will see the Son of Man sitting at the right hand of the Mighty One and coming on the clouds of heaven.
Monument -- Do you see the beautiful, wonderful, glorious snow? I just praise the Lord Jesus for this blessing of snow. Yes, it is a little harder to do my chores, but I am still grateful for the snow. I know that the animals are thirstier when the weather is colder. I don't get that but ya, it is what it is. There is one place where my hubby calls it the "Frosty Forest" when we are driving towards Bend. I think it was at mile marker 74 or 94? When it snows there, it just looks so enchanting and beautiful, the snow glistening and sparkling in the sunlight. Sigh, so blessed to live out here.
Well, our cooks Terry Cade and Carrie Jewell prepared for us our Christmas lunch on Tuesday, Dec. 14. They made us ham, scalloped potatoes, dinner rolls, carrots, and chocolate pudding for our dessert. Yes, we are just absolutely spoiled by our cooks. A shout of praise and thanks to them, and we appreciate them so much!
Our volunteers at the table were Jimmy Cole, Kristi Guimont, and Linda Blakeslee. Jimmy and Kristi checked in the guests. Linda and Kristi counted up the money. Kristi made the announcements and led us in the flag salute, and yours truly prayed the blessing over the meal.
Please make a note on your calendar. Bingo will be on New Year's Eve at 4 p.m. They play 10 games, break for a potluck dinner and continue the other 10 games. I keep forgetting to go, so hopefully I will remember one of these last Saturdays of the month to attend.
The free meal ticket was won by Monica Boyer. The Len's gift card went to Bob Yukawa. Allen Humphreys was the lucky winner of the turkey raffle. We had 32 guests dining in and 37 takeouts, with a total of 69 meals served. We thank all involved who make our time at the senior center a joy to attend.
It has been super cold in the morning and I try and give Belle and Scotty their milk bottle as soon as I can. Unfortunately, Belle does not think it is early enough. That bratty goat starts crying really really loudly as soon as the sun comes up.
Belle and Scotty have a little pen set up right outside the window of my son. Yup, he comes to me in the morning and says that the loud, obnoxious bleating of Belle woke him up. Sometimes, Belle just cries because she wants to eat and nibble on some fresh grass. Well, there is not any to be found right now, the silly goat.
My son said that Belle cries and bleats to be let out for grass so much that she sometimes makes herself hoarse. Scotty does not complain like his sister. He just quietly nibbles on his grass/alfalfa hay. There is such a dramatic difference in personalities, it is amazing. I guess that is how it is with people, too. Ha.
Jude 1:24-25 Now unto Him who is able to keep you from falling, and to present you faultless before the presence of His glory with exceeding joy, to the only wise God our Savior, be glory and majesty, dominion and power, both now and forever. Amen.
