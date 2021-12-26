Prairie City -- Well, we have hopes for a white Christmas, but it’s a 50% chance. The newly watered grass in our poor little rock-pile of a yard is so green! That rain was certainly a blessing. The carrots haven’t sprouted, though. However, the potatoes in their bin on the back porch have! What’s wrong with this picture!
Winter has begun. Those of us with SAD are very happy. That means that every day will have more sunshine! And here come the 2022 garden catalogs…
Did you know that there is corn in colors other than yellow: red, pink, tan, gold, white, rust, blue, white
and green. Some can be ground for cornmeal. OK… Then there’s the tomato: orange, black, pink and yellow. Red, yellow, purple and white potatoes. Radishes are still red, carrots are mostly orange — one is yellow — beans can be green, red, purple, or yellow. I see a cream-colored pea and a yellow cauliflower, a white pumpkin and yellow watermelon.
You can even grow your own bananas, olives, oranges, lemons, limes, pomegranates and coffee on your back (or front) porch in their own pots! Since we are in zone 6 and those dwarf trees are all for zones 8-10, you have to bring them inside for the winter. And for all you people that like to go out and compete with the bears for the elusive huckleberry, grow your own in your own backyard! “All-American shrub bears tons of glossy, purple-blue berries in midsummer. Foliage remains evergreen in zone 6 and south. Self-pollinating. Full sun to partial shade. Bareroot. Zones 5-8. Not available in CA, GA, WA. $14.99.”
Did see a pink blueberry, but all the strawberries are still red!
You can even buy five milkweed plants for $30! Now why would you do such a thing? Because milkweed is the sole host plant for monarch butterflies, that’s why. I was surprised to see that some of the flowers that I assumed would only be growing in Hawaii-like climates can be grown in zones 5-9. Then there’s lilac that is rated for zones 2-9. “Hardy,” it says. And only $20! Hmm. Travel the back roads and look for old homesteads. There will usually be one still surviving next to the fallen-down house. (Better stop there or I’ll get in trouble…) The garden people have even propagated a thornless blackberry.
Its name is Born Free. Har, har.
Thoughts for the new year: “Happiness: a good bank account, a good cook, and a good digestion.” — Jean-Jacques Rousseau (1712-1778), French philosopher and writer.
“If you want to be successful, it’s just this simple. Know what you are doing. Love what you are doing. Believe in what you are doing.” — Will Rogers (1879-1935), American cowboy, humorist and showman.
“The most important thing in life is to stop saying ‘I wish’ and start saying ‘I will.’” — Charles Dickens (1812-1870), English writer.
Hebrews 10:3-5,7 “But those sacrifices are an annual reminder of sins, because it is impossible for the blood of bulls and goats to take away sins. Therefore, when Christ came into the world, He said: … a body You prepared for Me; … I have come to do Your will, O God.”
