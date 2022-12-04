MONUMENT — Our lunch for Tuesday was a new item on the menu. Our cooks Terry Cade and Carrie Jewell made us Swiss steak over steamed rice, a fresh green salad, and blueberry cake. It was good and I cleaned off my plate! We thank our cooks and we appreciate their hard work and efforts. We are blessed!

Our greeters at the table were Kristi Guimont and Carolyn Peterson. They checked in all the guests, collected and counted up the money. Kristi led us in the flag salute and made the announcements. Yours truly prayed the blessing over the meal. We had our usual suspects from Spray join us for lunch. We are glad they drive out to Monument and appreciate their patronage.

