MONUMENT — Our lunch for Tuesday was a new item on the menu. Our cooks Terry Cade and Carrie Jewell made us Swiss steak over steamed rice, a fresh green salad, and blueberry cake. It was good and I cleaned off my plate! We thank our cooks and we appreciate their hard work and efforts. We are blessed!
Our greeters at the table were Kristi Guimont and Carolyn Peterson. They checked in all the guests, collected and counted up the money. Kristi led us in the flag salute and made the announcements. Yours truly prayed the blessing over the meal. We had our usual suspects from Spray join us for lunch. We are glad they drive out to Monument and appreciate their patronage.
We want to send out a special thank-you to the anonymous donor who sent us $500 in the mail to the Monument Senior Center. We thank you for such a tremendous and generous donation! We appreciate it so much!
Don't forget to come to the Ugly Sweater Christmas Bazaar at the Monument Senior Center on Saturday, Dec. 10. The event will be going on from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
All are welcome to come to the Winter Concert on Thursday, Dec. 15, at 6 p.m. It will be held at the Monument School gym. Come see and support our kids and their display of their talents.
Again, please do not come to the senior center on Dec. 13, for it will be closed for floor renovations. It will be open the following week.
Wow, we are in the last month of the year 2022. It's been a whirlwind, don't you think? One good thing I can say is that I have learned much this past year. The Lord has taught me much about His Kingdom and boy, we are very close to the end! But our God is faithful and His mercy endures forever. His kindness leads us to repentance. I pray that this nation and all the world will turn back to the Lord.
Things are slowing down here at the Yukawa farm. It is and it isn't. There is no more watering to do but the feeding of the animals. I can't make up my mind which takes more energy and time. Ha.
It's been cold. We have some snow on the ground and it is a bit slippery here and there. But I am not complaining, for it is much needed here. I believe we are expecting more snow in a few days and I guess we just gotta hunker down and enjoy the white scenery.
The goats are getting really, really pudgy. Little Billy is nice and round. His face is even fat. Frita has been bullying little Billy, though. The other day I saw her ramming into him and, at one point, she tossed him into the air! I guess all animals have a pecking order, sigh. I may bring Billy back to be with Belle, Leah and Choco. We will have to see. Do I want to make more work for myself? Hmm.
Proverbs 16:24 Pleasant words are like honey, sweet to the soul, and health to the bones.
PRAIRIE CITY — Here's one for your trivia collection: In 2012 someone manufactured a candy cane 51 feet long. It took 900 pounds of sugar! In order for your table to go first through the serving line, you had to guess the number of pounds. I said 25. Boy, was I low! Tom said 201 and no one wanted to go any higher. We don't know much about sugar we use, do we?! There is even an official Candy Cane Day in the U.S., Dec. 26. So go have one ...
Ginger made our announcements — lots of bazaars, etc. — and Chris asked the blessing. Gwynne Wulfert was the winner of the $10 gift certificate donated by Huffman's Market. Colin led the flag salute and we did really good in keeping together. Birthdays of note in history included Winston Churchill and Mark Twain. (Now, there's a pair to draw to!) In 1972 popular toys included skateboards and Uno. Those seem to have longevity.
Our faithful volunteer helpers today included Sharon, Carla, Mary, Gwynne, Chris, Theresa, Tom and Pam. Thanks so much, people.
Our fantastic cooks hit a home run today. The menu said hobo dinner. I told them they could make that meal more often! So here is what it is: In an aluminum foil pan, put a hamburger patty, some baby potatoes and carrots. As some extra sides, we had corn and baked beans, plus applesauce and birthday cake donated by Driskill Memorial Chapel. A very good meal enjoyed by 48 diners in the hall and at home. We have room for more in the hall, so come on down!
We will have three meals in December. Our Christmas dinner will be on the 21st, with another round of gift certificate giveaways from our anonymous donor, plus a floral Christmas centerpiece will also be drawn for. You do have to be present to win, so join us for the cook's great Christmas dinner. And because it is the last meal of the month, it will be birthday time again! If you have a birthday in December and join us for dinner, you are eligible to be entered in the drawing for that gift certificate. Whew. Those who do the drawings will be eating late!
Since we will be closed on the 28th, that gives the contractor 10 days to work on the new countertops for the kitchen and restrooms. Merry Christmas to you, old hall! The cooks can hardly wait! This is an update that is sorely and surely and certainly needed. We are grateful for the funds to do it, coming in an Oregon state government grant. Hmm. What else do we need ...
A cute kitten story: Small child made a tiny snowman and placed it on the back step. Kitten came out to make her rounds and sees a new thing on the step that wasn't there before. Poke, poke. Circle around and poke some more before finally ascertaining that it was not alive. Just picture it in your mind ... Then there is the security camera that is so sensitive that it takes photos of the melting snow dripping from the roof — 90 photos in an hour. What's it gonna do when it rains?
Joel 2:23 Be glad, O people of Zion, and rejoice in the LORD your God, for He has given you the autumn rains in righteousness.
JOHN DAY — Last Monday morning we woke up to 6 inches of snow on the ground and still snowing. Not a snowplow could be found, so the in-house diners and takeout recipients were brave enough to venture out in the snow. The snow was a very tacky snow so it was not too slick at all. That was the good part.
On Monday, Dec. 28, our center delivered 56 fresh meals and 128 frozen meals. There were at least a dozen takeouts, even though we only had 14 in-house diners present. The visiting was fantastic — several remained seated talking for as long as it took our server to clean up the dining room. Thanks go to all the drivers foremost as this the most heartwarming service we can produce. Thanks is deserved by all the other volunteers we mention all the time as without them we would not be successful.
It took several volunteers to make the meal a success, as usual, but it seemed like today everything was special with the mingling and enjoying each other. Our server from the LDS church has the most beautiful smile. Smiles brighten the atmosphere a lot.
The decorations in the room gave a feeling of excitement. All the tables were set up properly, the room was really clean, the décor was great, and the food gave off inviting scents. All these details involve several volunteers, not including the building maintenance volunteers. We can only stay open with all our volunteers. I am proud to be one of them.
As usual the Len's card was given from the drawing as well as a free meal coupon.
On Thursday, Dec. 1, our drivers delivered 59 fresh meals to folks around our community. Thanks to all of you. We have mentioned all of you several times and you are a joy to all of us. Twelve in-house diners enjoyed a nice visit while dining on Shay's great spaghetti.
The spaghetti was very good, I am told, as I was not able to be there. Shay does a great job to serve meals that many of us have enjoyed over the years.
There is a sign-up sheet on the desk for the Christmas dinner. Be sure your name is on it so you don’t get left out. Our chef will prepare food according to the number on the list. I am guessing the Christmas dinner will be on the 17th.
The annual Timber Truckers Light Parade will take place on Dec. 10. Many people have waited in their parking spaces for a long time to get the spot to watch of their choice.
The Chester's card was given from the drawing as well as a free meal card. Congrats to the winners, and we’ll see you again.
By the time you read this, the Carrie Young Memorial, held at the Elks Lodge, with a spaghetti dinner for a donation only, will have happened. I hope you all went and had a great time, plus aiding this group of ladies to help many services in our community continue to do service.
Psalm 113:2 Blessed be the name of the Lord from this time forth and for evermore. Amen!
