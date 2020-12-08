JOHN DAY—Wow, can you believe another week is here and we’re a little over two weeks until Christmas? Oh my, I’m not ready. Are you all ready?
We like to do homemade items, and so do our cooks. On Dec. 10, we’ll have chili, corn dogs, chips and salsa and cinnamon rolls.
On Dec. 14,we’ll have sweet and sour chicken, rice, egg rolls and apple fritter bread. Sounds good!
The snow on Canyon Mountain is beautiful, but it looks very cold. Until next week, stay safe and enjoy the wintertime weather.
Remember, if you have pets outside, they get cold too, so remember them. Love to you all.
MONUMENT—We were served some delicious beef stroganoff, garlic bread, carrots and cookies by our awesome cooks Terry Cade and Carrie Jewell. My middle child loves beef stroganoff so she practically licked the to-go box after she finished her meal! Ha. I think she is having a growth spurt for she has been eating a lot lately.
We had Kristi Guimont who filled out all the paperwork. Jan Ensign and Bob Cockrell counted the money. Sylvia Cockrell passed out the lunches to the patrons at the door. Our volunteers also have been ever so faithful to give of their precious time and service to make sure our senior center is running, and especially making sure our elderly community is getting their meals.
Ahh. I just love our little town. There is just no place like home. Monument, Grant County and Oregon is definitely our home. My two little ones (maybe not so little anymore) have lived here more than half of their lives now. I can’t imagine living anywhere else. Thank you, Father, for bringing us here.
Well, my girls have been feeding Davey, although I did go out the other day to feed Davey. I figured I needed some fresh air, and it did do me some good. He got bigger! I shall have to band him soon. My hubby will have to do the deed while I hold Davey, or have one of my kids hold him. I will have to direct him since I always did the banding.
My girls have been taking turns feeding Davey and Sally. Sally has been apparently getting more and more aggressive and trying to butt Davey out of the way to get to the milk. One of my girls said that Sally would drink, not let her pet her or hold her and run off. So I said, “Yeah, she is an ungrateful little goat.” But, at least Davey is a cutie and a gentle goat. He will “paw” at you with is front hoof when he wants you to pet him and puts his head down and leans on you. So lovable right?
You never know just how much you need to do things with both your hands until you can’t. Getting dressed is hard. I can’t do dishes. That was nice at first until the sink started piling up, and then it drove me crazy. When I did dishes, I liked to do everything so nothing was left so it made me feel good to see the counters all cleared.
The blessing of this whole accident is teaching my family to work together. The girls are having to learn to cook and help me more in the kitchen. At one point, all five us were in the kitchen doing something! Ha. Now that is a family working together and living life together. Thank you, Jesus, for the blessing of my wonderful husband and children.
Let us continue to cover our nation, our leaders and our communities in prayer. God bless you all.
Psalm 9:19-20 “Arise, O LORD; let not man prevail: Let the heathen be judged in thy sight. Put them in fear, O LORD; that the nations may know themselves to be but men. Selah.”
PRAIRIE CITY—Baby, it’s cold outside! I usually change our outside sign after the meal on Wednesdays, but it was too windy and cold last week. Someone may say, “You have an outdoor sign?” That’s right. You have to look up on the front of the building to see it. It is an older type — of course — that requires you to change the individual letters by hand. Not one of the new computer-controlled electronic gizmos like everybody else has. We’re poor; we make do with what we’re given. Some of the letters are in bad shape. I wonder if you can even get those anymore. Kinda like my printer ink.
Anyway, we had a great meal for this cold in-between holidays meal: beef stew, green salad, pickled beets, garlic bread and a sinfully delicious fudge brownie for dessert. Mmm. Mmm. Thanks to Laura and Laura and Tom for this good meal. Ginger and Tom took care of the home deliveries, and Carla and Carole got the meals out the front door. Pam received the donations, and I took it to the bank. Then we all rushed home and snuggled up to the fire! And this is only December! Oh, yes, if you want to partake of our Christmas dinner of ham and scalloped potatoes, be sure to get your name on the list. That meal will be on Dec. 16. There will not be a meal on Dec. 23, but we will have one on Dec. 30. Got that?
Well, I finally got up to the attic and brought down all the gifts that had been squirreled away all year. Got them all sorted and bagged and boxed. There. That’s done. Now to the cards. Which means the annual Christmas letter has to be written. Shouldn’t take too long this year, huh? There was only one surgery, and it was mine.
And help arrived to get the new printer set up. It’s quite different in its working and directions. Hope I remember how to make it print! Sure wish I had an instruction book! It has all these “universal” signs on the control panel. Plus, minus, up, down and sideways I understand. What does a triangle in a circle mean? Or a vertical line in a diamond? Do you suppose that this is how horse-drawn vintage people felt when it came time to get into a horseless carriage? Then go the other way when Scotty from the future is trying to just talk to the 1990 computer when it had to be turned on by a switch. The times they are a-changin’. When Mom wrote this column she banged it out on her old Remington typewriter. And if you wanted a copy you better remember to put some carbon paper in between the sheets of paper. Now, just a finger click and you can get all kinds of information — if you are connected. And electricity stays on. See another icon on the new printer: Wi-Fi. Yeah, right. Well, time to see if I can make the black box work.
Ephesians 1:9-10 “And He made known to us the mystery of His will according to His good pleasure, which He purposed in Christ, to be put into effect when the times will have reached their fulfillment — to bring all things in heaven and on Earth together under one head, even Christ.”
