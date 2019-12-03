JOHN DAY—Monday, Nov. 25, the menu for our lunch was beef pot pie. Oh that sounds so good. Who doesn’t like pot pie? Unfortunately I was not able to be there.
Thanksgiving Day at the Elks Lodge, we had a great traditional turkey and ham thanksgiving meal. It was great. Real potatoes and turkey gravy, dressing, green bean casserole and many other things, and several kinds of pie for desert. Thanks go to the Elks and all the volunteers, which were many. What a great event to have in our community.
In the next article I will fill in the details of Monday's lunch and announcements and winners of drawings.
Thanksgiving Day has come and gone, but let’s not forget to be thankful each day for all the gifts God shares with us. Sunrises, daylight, flowers, rain, snow, sunshine and all the rest. If you wake up tomorrow and only have what you were thankful for today, what would you have?
MONUMENT—We had a very nice meal of meatloaf for the last Tuesday of November. Terry Cade and Carrie Jewell also prepared mashed potatoes and gravy to go along with the yummy meatloaf, peas and carrots, dinner rolls and birthday cooler cake for our dessert. Ah yes, it was quite a satisfactory meal. We thank our great cooks!
Our greeters at the table were Jimmy Cole, Kristi Guimont and Bodean Andersen. Jimmy and Kristi collected and counted the money and checked in the guests. Kristi prepared the announcements. Bodean led us in the flag salute, made the announcements and prayed the blessing over our meal.
The lucky winner of the Len’s Drug gift card was Miranda Hoodenpyl. Craig Ensign and Linda Moore both won free meal tickets. We had 46 guests on the books and 12 takeouts.
The Monument Christmas bazaar is scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 15. It will be held at the Monument School gym. The hours, I believe, are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be lots of vendors.
Don’t forget that we have sewing class at the Monument Senior Center on Saturday, Dec. 14. The time is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. You don’t even have to sew or have a sewing machine. You can just come and hang out with us. We do share a potluck lunch at noon so just bring a dish. Hope to see you there.
Has anyone noticed the nice, new and beautiful sign on the front of the Monument Senior Center building? We wish to give a shout of thanks to Bobby Andersen who put up the sign for us. It looks so nice! Our old one was falling apart and missing some letters so it was a necessary fix. Thanks again, Bobby, for your work. We really appreciate it!
I’m calling all prayer warriors to be praying for my friend Jimmy Cole. He is fighting cancer. I know that faith and the power of prayer can move mountains. We serve a mighty God. Jimmy, his family and I would appreciate you joining me in agreement for complete healing and restoration. Glory be to Jesus!
Well, we spent half a day moving and separating my female goats from the stinky males. I lured them with grain. I then locked up the girls in the goat shed while my hubby and I fixed and mended the fencing. I tell you God is good, I went by the prompting of the Holy Spirit, because two days later, Bonnie had babies!
My little Bonnie had babies, triplets to be exact. They are all healthy and alive. Bonnie had two girls and a little male goat. I named them Daisy, Douglas (for Douglas fir pine) and Lily. My favorite is Lily. She is the smallest and really cute. Of course she had them the night before the really cold night came on. I have been spending time with them and holding all three of them in my lap to keep them warm and to tame them down.
Psalm 145:19 “He will fulfill the desire of them that fear Him: He also will hear their cry and save them.”
The holidays certainly got off to a good start with our “Christmas on the Prairie” doings. What a perfect day for it. Not too warm, not too cold. The town was so full that I couldn’t find a place to park to go to the store! The new horse-drawn carriage was a big success. Saw lots of people taking advantage of the opportunity to ride in it. Since I missed out on the pumpkin pie at the senior dinner, I bought one pie at the school cafeteria sale. Also bought my year’s supply of nylon scrubbers there, too. The best purchase was two raffle tickets on a quilt. The Prairie City Cemetery District is raising money to complete their irrigation project and are raffling off a quilt. The drawing will be at the Christmas dinner at the senior center on Dec. 18. Glad we get to be a part of this project.
We went to Bend before the big storm hit and got Derrol’s cast off and the stitches out. Getting home was another adventure! Whew. Between the snow, ice and darkness, it was a long way home. Joel was about an hour behind us, and came upon a big rig in the river in the gorge. It was a slick road.
So I was really glad that I did not have to prepare a big meal for Thanksgiving! PTL! The dinner at the Teen Center was very well attended. All the tables were filled and everyone was having a good time visiting. Thanks to all who had a part in this endeavor.
After that meal, we journeyed down to Canyon City and had another meal with Joel and Laurel’s family and her parents. Talk about being blessed! And did you know that you can get non-dairy ice cream made out of coconut stuff? It’s good too!
Before the winter weather set in to stay, I managed to get some peony roots planted. Had a little difficulty getting the ground soft enough to dig a hole, but hope I got them deep enough. Thought I had a book that told how to do all that stuff, but couldn’t find it. Had never seen the bottoms of peonies, so was surprised by how they looked, kind of like corn lilies. There was one big tuber that looked like a sweet potato. I planted it with the small end down but afterwards wondered if I had put it upside down, or it should have been just laying horizontal? Guess we will see come spring. Put them on the south side of the garden shed so they will get lot of sun, and covered them with lot of leaves. Got my fingers crossed.
We don’t have to go back to the special hand therapist until January. They made Derrol a two-piece removable cast, so he can get in the shower without a big bag over his hand. By January that particular piece of support will be too big, so they have to cut it sown. The therapist said that she had lots of people getting this type of operation lately for the same reason Derrol did: get recovered by spring so they can get back to work! Only five months to go.
Psalm 74:17 “It was you who sent all the boundaries of the earth; You made both summer and winter.”
