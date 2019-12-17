JOHN DAY—Monday, as we entered the senior center for lunch, we were greeted by Everett King, who then did the announcing.
Buzz Gilmore led the flag salute, and Everett mentioned the following. Sixteen fresh and five frozen meals were delivered by Bonnie and Francis Kocis. Thank you both for this service to our community.
The silent auction ends Monday, Dec. 16, before lunch, so get your bids in if you like something there.
Nadine Smith won the Len’s Drug certificate, and Billy Bullard won the free meal.
Four door prizes were drawn for and the winners were: Carol Roe, Jean Willey, Ron Dowse and Buzz Gilmore. Congratulations to all four of you.
Francis Kocis asked the blessing, and then our servers from the Redeemer Lutheran Church served our lunch of ham and cheese omelet, fried potatoes and gourmet fruit compote, along with coffee, milk and buttermilk of choice to 19 in-house diners. Thanks, Shay, and all the helpers who made this meal and the folks that served it. It is a great service to all who attend our lunch. It is more blessed to give than to receive. Thursday, as lunch diners arrived, Everett King, Darlene Nodine and Greg Starr met us at the front desk and got everyone signed in with greetings and smiles and a giggle or two. How nice.
Donna Johnson led the flag salute. Everett did the announcing. Thirty-two meals were delivered by Mike and Patty Davis to John Day and David of Step Forward to Mt. Vernon. Thanks, you guys, for your service.
Thanks are due to all the elves that helped decorate and fix wreaths for door prizes. They are all beautiful. Good job, elves. Thursday, Dec. 19, will be our Christmas dinner so be sure to get your name on the list so the cooks will know how much food to prepare. Santa will be here so come sit on his lap and let him know what your desires for Christmas are.
Glenn and RoseAnn Palmer will be serving dinner on Christmas day at 12 p.m. to whenever. They are so gracious to our community and do such a great job. What a blessing.
Patty Osborne, Jo Steiner, Janice Hunt and Marie Strawn won a wreath. Congratulations to all four of you. And again thanks to all who helped create these wreaths.
Carol Roe won the Chester’s Thriftway certificate, James Keeton won the free meal and Marty Winegar won the last drawing of the day. Congratulations all three of you.
Shay and his kitchen crew prepared a great meal of grilled chicken, green salad with dressing, rolls with butter, Parmesan roasted potatoes and dilled baby carrots and peach cobbler for dessert. It was a great, tasty meal. Some mentioned being stuffed. Good job, Shay, and your crew. Pastor Levi Manitsas asked our blessing after he told a great story about Christmas. Thanks, pastor, for the story and asking God’s blessing for us.
The Cornerstone Christian Fellowship members served our meal to 46 in-house diners, along with their pastor, Levi Manitsas. They all did a great job. The coffee server was very gracious and kind.
Matthew 7:12 “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.”
MONUMENT—
We had tacos for our lunch cooked by Carrie and Teawna Jewell. We thank our cooks. We also had Spanish rice and refried beans, with all the fixings to go along with our tacos, and brownies for dessert. You know I piled my taco with lots and lots of lettuce. I love lots of lettuce on my tacos, and then of course people think I’m pigging out on some huge-looking taco. I’ll always think of my friend Ed Bustardo whenever we have tacos because one time he was right behind me and piled his taco like mine and ate it and was feeling quite bloated! Ha. He is gone now and passed away, but I will always fondly remember that memory, and we’ll get to reminisce when we meet again in heaven.
Our greeters at the table were Jimmy Cole, Kristi Guimont and Ricki Doland. Jimmy and Ricki collected and counted the money. Kristi wrote down the announcements. Bodean Andersen led us in the flag salute, made the announcements and prayed the blessing over our meal.
There were some special free door prizes that were raffled off, and the lucky winners of those prizes were Judi Bustardo and Doug Sweek. There was a turkey raffle going on, and the winner for the turkey was Bob Cockrell.
We had 52 guests on the books and eight takeouts. The winners of the free meal tickets were Sylvia Cockrell and Carolyn Peterson. The winner for the Len’s Drug gift card was Teawna Jewell.
Please make a note of this that the bingo event will be on New Year’s Eve at 6 p.m. There will be a potluck dinner that will be shared in the middle half of the playtime.
All my prayer warriors out there please keep Jimmy in your prayers. He will be starting his chemo treatments. Jimmy will need strength, patient endurance, trust and faith. Let’s storm heaven’s gates for his complete healing and more, that he would be a walking testimony unto the name of Jesus. Thank you for praying in agreement with me.
Lily, the little goat kid, was nice and warm in her box, and it took me a little while but I finally figured out how to feed her with a nursing bottle. I saw the shape of her mama’s nipple and the bottle’s nipple was nothing like it. She did not want to take the bottle. So, I cut off a pinky part of a rubber glove that I had, poked holes, put it over the opening of the bottle with a rubber band around it and she took it! Lily started sucking really fast and hard. I held her a lot, and she just was such a cute little thing and just sat on my lap real calm and would fall asleep.
I wanted to make sure that Lily had gotten enough colostrum from Bonnie so I actually was chasing her around and managed to milk her for about half a pint. To be continued.
Matthew 16:19 “And I will give unto thee the keys of the Kingdom of Heaven: and whatsoever thou shalt bind on earth shall be bound in Heaven: and whatsoever thou shalt loose on earth shall be loosed in Heaven.”
PRAIRIE CITY—
Ginger led the flag salute, and Jack asked the blessing. Carlos and Luann did the home deliveries, Pam monitored the reception desk and Tom put out the nativity scenes at each table. The December gift certificate donated by Check’s Little Diner went to Carol Garrison. The pinochle players had a wonderful two hours of play. And then we got down to the business of eating!
Laura and Laura prepared chicken in mushroom gravy, rice pilaf, craisen salad and cup cakes for dessert. Umm, mmmm. Lip-smackin’ good it was. And there were some leftover desserts from previous weeks that we got to take home. I discovered how to have a warm plate to put the warm food on!
A case of too soon old and too late smart, I guess. Better late than never!
The table that got to go first through the serving line had a little Bible among the nativity figures. That’s because the Scripture had to do with good news. He said that the book was the daily mini version, ‘cause it was only about 2 inches square.
Lorna and Bobbie brought Gordon Sindt, Charlene Dean, Marilyn Randall and Lois Wacken from the Blue Mountain Care Center.
Announcement: Dec. 18 will be the last meal at the center this year due to the holidays being on Wednesday this year. So remember: No meal on Wednesday, Dec. 25, or Jan. 1. Everybody take a two-week vacation! But we will do our December birthday drawing on Dec. 18. So if your birthday is in December, come on down and see if you can win the $10 gift certificate donated by Huffman’s Market.
We do have an important announcement to make concerning our prices. They will be going up a dollar beginning in January. Prices going up. So what else is new? Since you asked, I’ll tell you. We are soliciting bids to do some extensive work on the building. If you are a contractor, we’d love to give you the bid papers. Fling us a ring.
We had our semi-annual food service inspection today, too, and we passed 100%!
Then anyone who wanted to was able to put up some decorations on the tree that Tom erected.
He had already put up a lot of items on the walls, doors, etc. Hmmm, guess I’ll have to get the area cleared, go up in the attic, get the 3-foot-tall tree, bring it down and set it up.
Takes me about a half-hour to do my decorating. I’d rather arrange music or play pinochle! And the only Christmas baking I’ll be doing is the pies for dinner on Dec. 18! Betty Crocker and I do fine!
We went to Burns on Dec. 8, and I just want to give a big shoutout to the Silvies Valley Ranch, for providing a restroom for needy travelers on that lonely stretch of road. Thank you, thank you and thank you!
Mathew 2:1-2 “After Jesus was born in Bethlehem in Judea… Magi (Traveled) From the east to Jerusalem and asked ‘where is the One who has been born King of the Jews? We saw His star in the east and have come to worship Him.’”
