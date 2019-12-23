JOHN DAY - Darlene Nodine and Everett King greeted all of us who entered the senior center for lunch on Monday, Dec. 16th. The normal chit chat and welcomes were exchanged before Everett came to the front to make announcements. Sally Doford led the flag salute. Everett reminded us of the Christmas dinner on Christmas day that our sheriff Palmer and his wife Roseann put on every year at our senior center. The meal will begin serving around noon. It is free to all who attend.
Thursday January 9, 2020 the senior center will be holding their annual business meeting. Nominations for three Hall Board positions are now being taken. Contact Chris Labhart if you are interested in running for one of these positions or you know someone who is. Many door prizes will be given away at the meeting. Plan on attending. Deeda Porter won the Lens certificate and Yvonne Majors won the free meal. Four people won wreaths.
Kathy McPheeters asked the blessing for our meal and the Living Word Church proceeded to serve our meal of Caesar salad, mac & cheese and cupcake with cranberries for dessert, and the usual choice of drinks. Good meal Shay and staff. On Thursday, Dec. 19th it was Kris Labhart and Greg Starr at the desk to welcome lunch-goers with smiles and welcome chats. Jeanette Julsrud did the announcing with lots of humor and smiling. Jeanette does a great job announcing. Margee Conlee led the flag salute.
Chuck and Genie Davis delivered 36 meals to people in our community that could not get out. Thanks go to Chuck and Genie. Jeanette reminded us again of the Christmas day dinner at noon at our senior center.
The Hall Board meeting was reminded for us again, read about above. 5 names were drawn from the lunch attendees and each one received a wreath. Darlene Nodine won a beautiful gingerbread house that had been donated. Carol Roe also won a drawing.
Santa came in and told us of all the good elves we have that help to prepare our senior center for visitors. It takes a lot of elves to do all the things that get done to decorate the building and the tables to make it pleasing to the eye and good for conversations. Santa gave mention to Veanne who is leaving us on Dec. 31. He honored her with a plant and a bottle to celebrate with. No booze now, just sparkling goodness. Angie who is taking her place was also mentioned. Angie has been working with Veanne for some time now to become familiar with us and her duties. We welcome Angie and will get to know her better as time goes on. Santa also mentioned several committees and boards that do different duties to maintain and govern our facility. Good job Santa.
Sherry Feiger of the Methodist church asked the blessing for our meal and members of the Methodist church served approximately 70 diners cinnamon glazed ham, candied yams, oh so good, au-gratin potatoes and a veggie tray with dip was on the table before the meal. Drinks of milk, buttermilk, juice, coffee or tea and a fruit and jello compote was for dessert. Everything was delicious and wonderful. Thanks Shay and all your crew: I will get to know all of them as I go along. And thanks to our servers for a great job.
We had a visitor from Texas who is originally from Hawaii. Alex was very friendly, took pictures and mingled with other diners.
Merry Christmas everyone.
John 3:16 "For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life."
MONUMENT—We had a special Christmas lunch for December 17. Our lunch was sponsored by sisters, Judy Cavender, Jan Ensign, and Sue Cavender, in loving memory of their parents, Jack and Clyde Cavender. We thank them for their generosity. Our meal was cooked by Terry Cade and Carrie Jewell. We had ham, carrots, cheesy scalloped potatoes, dinner rolls, and chocolate pudding for our dessert. We all were grateful for our meal and our cooks' hard work.
Our regular greeters were at the table. We had Jimmy Cole, Kristi Guimont, and Ricki Doland. Jimmy and Ricki collected and counted the money. Kristi checked in the guests and wrote down all the announcements. Bodean Andersen led us in the flag salute, gave the announcements, and prayed the blessing over our meal. We had 47 guests on the books and fifteen takeouts. The lucky winner of the Len's Drug gift card was Jan Ensign. The winners of the free meal tickets were Craig Ensign and Jackie Oakley.
Remember that Bingo will be held on New Year's Eve. There is also NO lunch on Tuesday, the week of Christmas. Please do not show up for lunch. There was the 1st annual Christmas tree lighting at the park. People who showed up and got to decorate the very tall and beautiful Christmas tree. There was hot cocoa served and we got to sing some Christmas carols. It was a nice evening.
The Christmas concert at the Monument School was also a success. The musical performers were from Kindergartners all the way up to the high schoolers. All who participated did a wonderful job and spread Christmas cheer.
The Christmas Cookie Caper was also a wonderful event that got many of the community to come together from the bakers, to the volunteers putting the plates together, and then delivering them to the many in our community. It was a great time to visit with some of the folks and to spread the love of Jesus.
I had Lily in my house for a couple of nights and I was getting tired. I was thinking what am I going to do with her? She was sweet though, she only stirred a little and would jump up and stood on her hind legs to look out of the edge of her box. I had to wake up in the middle of the night to feed her. I was losing sleep. Well, Jill had her babies in the night. I went and took Lily to visit her brother and sister and I wanted her to stretch her legs and play. All three of Jill's babies were dead. So, I took Lily and rubbed her on one of the dead babies and the back of Jill. I then pushed Lily over to Jill and immediately Lily began to suckle on Jill. Jill started licking her and viola! My problem was solved! Hallelujah and praise the Lord! I took away the dead babies and Jill just adopted Lily.
Merry Christmas and may the Lord bless you all!
Luke 2:10-11 "And the angel said unto them, Fear not: for, behold, I bring you good tidings of great joy, which shall be to all people. For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Savior, who is Christ the LORD."
PRAIRIE CITY—Today was a special day not only for it being the last meal of the month and year- and therefore, The December birthday recognition day- but we had the privilege of being the location for the Prairie City Cemetery quilt raffle Drawing! Viola Rose and Latronna Smith- The ladies who made and donated the quilt joined us for Christmas dinner. Then Carla Wright asked Viola to draw the winning name. And It was Annabelle Raschio! Merry Christmas, Annabelle. Many thanks to all those who purchased tickets for this worthy cause. What? You don't know the cause? Well, let me inform you.... The Cemetery district is raising funds to put in electric service to the new well so that they are not dependent on the irrigation water from Strawberry Creek. Got That? OK. And if that's not correct, Carla let me know!
Carole Garrison let the flag salute and Jack Retherford asked the blessing. The birthday roster only had two names only had two names: Derrol Coombs and Fran Bunch. Derrol lad his number drawn so he received the $10 gift certificate donated by Huffman's Market. Again we want to thank our gift donors for the happiness that they have given through the year to the various winners by supplying these awards. Thanks to Huffman's Market, Chuck's Little Diner, Len's Drug, and Valley View Assisted Living. And of course, Driskill Memorial Chapel for supplying a scrumptious birthday cake every month for the birthday meal. Thanks to you all. Carlos and Luann took care of the home deliveries. Pam was at her station the registration desk. Ginger announced that meal prices will go up one dollar in January. We will have election of officers at the first meal in January- the 8th. There will be no meals on Christmas day or New Year's Day at the PC Senior Center.
The cooks would like to express their thanks to the mystery donor who supplied them with new oven mitts. They appreciate it!
The Pickle family would like you to know that WWII Vet LT. Jack Pickle is in the VA hospice facility in Boise. Our prayers go out for him and his family. Pam has the address if you would like to send a card.
Tom's word for the day: Election day is like Christmas - you can wind up with fruitcakes that can last for years. The first table to go through the serving line has a heart amongst the nativity scene.
And we were served ham, scalloped potatoes, candied sweet potatoes, creamed corn, green bean casserole, pears, roll, and you got to pick your own dessert from the special dessert table. Would you believe I gained a half a pound from that meal?! That's what happens when the food is delicious huh?
We missed our regulars who come from the Blue Mountain Care Center. That occasionally happens. We are glad that they get to come more often than not, though. Hope you get or got to go to a Christmas Eve service somewhere in your neighborhood. The saying is true: Jesus is the reason for the season.
John 14:27 "I am leaving you with a gift - Peace of mind and heart!"
