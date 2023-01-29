MONUMENT — Well, it looks like winter is trying to hang on for dear life! It's been real cold and then all of a sudden, the weather turns mild. I guess that is the way things are around here in Eastern Oregon.

Our great cooks, Terry Cade and Carrie Jewell, along with Heather Riggs, made us beef burritos, pork verde burritos, spanish rice, refried beans with all the fixings, and a couple of different varieties to choose from for dessert. We thank them so much for their service to our community! They are a valuable asset to all of us, and we love them very much!

