PRAIRIE CITY—When you got home with your meal and opened the bag, you discovered something new. The meal is being put into special containers that you eat from, wash out and send or bring back to the center. Then we will sanitize them and put the next meal into them. This is so much better than the other foam take-out containers that all food service entities were forced to purchase — and then throw away! So kudos to whoever figured out these recyclable containers. We appreciate it. So, now it is up to you to do your part and wash the items and return them to the center. OK?
And the meal that was in the containers this week was super-duper! A large helping of ham and potato soup, a nice green salad with dressing on the side, a roll (courtesy of our own Blue Mountain Care Center) and, for dessert, a blueberry cheesecake bar. And I ate every last bit of all of it! Yummy, yummy in my tummy. Thanks to Tom, Laura and Angie for a great meal. It was sponsored by Ye Old Thrift Shoppe. Thanks so much. Pam was at her desk to keep track of the meals, Ginger and Carla delivered to the front door and Carlos made the home deliveries. We’ve decided that Del is our volunteer greeter, ahem. Thanks to all for your generosity in serving our little community.
Hope you are all staying well. I was doing good, I thought until I got up Wednesday morning. The “bugs” made a great show of traveling all throughout my body for a few hours before finally settling on their place of attack: the sinuses. So I spent the day sneezing and blowing. Gonna have to get some more Kleenex! When I was a kid in school, I would pack a box of tissues with me and a paper bag to put the used ones in. Did anyone else do that? By Thursday morning the left side group seems to have been mostly drained out. I’m waiting for the right side to kick in. Hope to get this done before that happens!
Found an interesting item in “The Vagabonds” book. Henry Ford was suing a newspaper for libel in 1919. As part of his testimony, he was asked to read portions of some documents and refused to do so. “Ford was the son of a Michigan farmer, and like most rural Americans of the time, his formal education was limited to a few years in local schools and teachers who themselves had often not graduated high school. Then he had to leave school to make a living.” He could read, but it was slow going. He did become a successful businessman, though. Sometimes you will see programs that have a “Man on the Street” asking questions of people, questions that are not difficult, that I would assume everyone would know the answer to — and they don’t. Our education system is supposed to be good. What happened? (Oops, better get off my soapbox.)
Had to replace the black ink cartridge on my new printer this last week. First I had to find where the old one was hiding. Then had to get the protective cap off the new one. Couldn’t do it; had to go for help. Flip, flop and it was done. I tried later with the old one and still couldn’t do it! Aauuugghh!
2 Thessalonians 3:16 “Now may the Lord of peace Himself give you peace at all times and in every way.”
MONUMENT—We had a wonderful meal of spaghetti with meatballs, garlic bread, fresh green salad and cookie for our dessert. We thank our cooks Terry Cade and Carrie Jewell for always faithfully preparing our Tuesday lunches for us. They are a blessing to me and my family as I am sure to the rest of the community of Monument and other surrounding towns. We do have people who come out from Spray to pick up lunch.
We thank our volunteers for their time serving our senior center as well. We thank Kristi Guimont for filling out the paperwork. We thank Bob Cockrell and Jan Ensign for counting up the money. We thank Sylvia Cockrell for handing out the lunches to the various patrons coming to pick them up. We thank Heather Riggs for helping to clean our facility and all the board members helping to make wise decisions for our community center.
So, I was pondering as to how I could get my new goats to familiarize themselves to me and how I could get them to like me. Where would I get ideas? Why, the internet, of course. I looked into getting some kind of goat treats. I found these goat treats that were licorice flavored (FYI, I do not like black licorice at all, ew), and somebody was raving about how her goats just go wild over them. I read some other reviews from other owners that said their goats liked these treats too.
Because of such good reviews, I decided to purchase a couple of bags of the licorice-flavored goat treats. I bought two because they were on sale also. No, the thought of my goats disliking the treats and then me being stuck with two bags of goat treats never crossed my mind. Ha.
The order finally came, and I decided to fill a small Ziplock bag of the goat treats. It never ceases to amaze my husband how I manage to open packaging incorrectly. Yeah, I totally opened the bag wrong. Well, at least it wasn’t upside down this time. I took my Ziplock bag of goat treats and went down to the goats.
Ginger and Marianne came over right away because they were curious as to what I was fiddling with when they heard the crunching of the plastic bag. I gave them some of the treats, and then little Yuki came over too. Well, they all got a taste of those goat treats, and the next thing I know, I am being swarmed by the goats! Little Yuki was jumping on me, standing with her hind legs, wanting more goat treats. She let me touch her and pet her. All the goats loved, and I mean loved, loved, loved the goat treats! They went bonkers over that stuff!
Now that I have discovered what these goats really like, I am going to use it to my full advantage. Hmm, what to do with such knowledge? Ha. Knowledge is power right? Power over stubborn goats, I like that!
Galatians 5:16 “This I say then, Walk in the Spirit, and ye shall not fulfill the lust of the flesh.”
