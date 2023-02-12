PRAIRIE CITY — Theresa rang the dinner bell, Ginger led the flag salute and gave the announcements. Theresa asked the blessing and then got down to the trivia for the day. This is National Boy Scout Day, Kite Flying Day, and Laugh and Get Rich Day. (We all wondered how that worked!) Birthdays included Gen. Sherman of Civil War fame, Jules Verne of science-fiction fame, and James Dean. The famous person who died on this day was Mary, Queen of Scots.

Delores said that she had been in the room where Mary was held in England. (Cue "Twilight Zone" theme.) The No. 1 Country song was still "The Ballad of Jed Clampett." Right on! And "Planet of the Apes" opened in NYC. Now there's a juxtaposition! The flower NOT to give your sweetheart on Valentine's Day is the cauliflower. OK. ... Our quote is from Milton Berle: "You can lead a man to Congress, but you can't make him think!" The who goes first question was what day was Oregon admitted to the Union. All of us teachers knew that one, so our table got to go first — again. The answer is Feb. 14 of 1859. That is 164 years ago.

