Prairie City -- Our meal was our St. Valentine’s meal: chicken legs baked in our new oven, potato baked in our new oven, green beans with bacon and onion, lime Jell-O with topping mixed in, and angel food cake baked in our new oven with strawberries and topping. Cook Pam had a lot of fun with the new oven, I think. (Tee-hee.) The temperature stays where you set it, the doors have windows in them so you can see how the cooking is progressing, and the whole thing is high enough so you don’t have to bend over to tend to things or to remove the items from the chamber. Oh, yes. She is Very Happy! And we want our cook to be happy!
Our delivery people included Mary, Carla, Carlos, Gwynne, Tom, Del, Ginger, and Pam at the registration desk. The other Pam (yes, that makes three of ‘em) from the local office of the credit union was cook Pam’s helper, along with Angie. Thanks to all who had a part. Our sponsor was Ye Olde Thrift Shoppe. Thank you so much for your generous contributions through the years. We had 53 dinners go out the door, either home deliveries or pickups. Thank you also to those who partake of our meals. The day of opening to in-house dining is getting closer! Stay tuned.
Have you noticed that a potato baked in an oven has a different flavor compared to one baked in the microwave? Why is that? Probably the same situation that a wood stove has a different feeling of warmth than a furnace. (Hmm. Does that sentence have a proper subject and predicate? Oh, well…)
We had to make a journey to Baker on Tuesday. The temperature when we left P.C. was 30 degrees. The thermometer in the Ford pickup had a good day of exercise as the temperature went up and down all during the trip. At Whitney it was 2 degrees. On top of Huckleberry it was 40 degrees! By the time we got back, it was almost 50 degrees in P.C. Which brings up the question — where do they put the thermometer in vehicles so that the outside temperature is detected? Has to be away from the heat of the engine… and can’t be where the sun would unduly influence the reading… and it’s certainly not inside the cab! So where is it?
The spring cleaning has made it through the kitchen. Whew. Took the items that I found I no longer needed (hint, hint) to dinner today to put them with our other yard sale items. You can do the same. One other thing I can always use is file folders. If you clean out your old files and are left with a pile of folders, I’ll take them off your hands, too. Remember, one man’s trash is another man’s (or woman’s) treasure.
I John 4:10 “This is love: not that we loved God, but that He loved us and sent His Son as an atoning sacrifice for our sins.”
John Day -- Our hall board met last week and made decisions about opening for in-house dining.
We will be getting new flooring put in so the building will look great and be easier to care for. A dutch door was put on the kitchen and the cooling system has needed some help, so that is getting done now.
Plans for creating safe serving space is in the making so servers will only be needed to serve beverages as we bring our cups to them.
Masks are required till the table seating is full. Three persons to each side of the table so visiting will be good. An air filtering system is going to be added to the building and will filter all the air in the building seven times each hour. Keep watching for new news on this subject.
Also it was agreed on by the hall board that the pokeno players may play in the card room and have up to 12 people, effective immediately.
Thank you for sending your clean plastic food containers back to us to reuse. You are saving us money that we would rather spend on food and not supplies. We sanitize them before each use.
I'd like to say a word about our volunteers who do dishes, help set up for food takeout, the drivers and drivers' helpers, the ones that clean the building and bathrooms and the cooks who prepare food and clean the kitchen and kitchen floor and the ones who greet and handle the takeout. Without our volunteers, we could not operate and support our community. Thank you all for your participation.
On Thursday, Feb. 17, Shay and Kim are making grilled chicken, bacon cheddar mashed potatoes, salad of their choice, and banana cake.
For Monday, Feb. 21, lunch will be Cincinnati chili with Texas toast, salad of their choice, fruit cup and Mississippi mud brownies. Last week's meals were great. Thanks, Shay and Kim, for all the good food.
John 8:12 Then Spake Jesus again unto them, saying: I am the light of the world: He that followeth me shall not walk in darkness, but shall have the light of life.
Monument -- Terry Cade and Carrie Jewell made us hamburgers with all the fixings, curly fries, macaroni salad, and chocolate brownies for our dessert. Wonderful meal, ladies, and we are so thankful! Needless to say, I ate everything on my plate.
Our greeters at the table were Kristi Guimont and Karen Stubblefield. Kristi led us in the flag salute and made the announcements. Our volunteers collected and counted up the money and filled out the paperwork. Yours truly prayed the blessing over our meal.
We had 33 guests dining in, including many folks from Spray. We had 30 takeout meals for a total of 63 meals served. The free meal ticket went to Ron Odette of Long Creek. We also had Rick LaMountain from John Day of the Senior Advisory Committee. We hope that everyone enjoyed the meal and the fellowship!
We had very cute decorations that were all specially handmade with love by some very creative second- and third-graders of Monument School. Their teacher, Mrs. Mary Gilbert, had them make it for us and put a couple of them on every table.
We thank these precious little ones, and may the Lord bless each of them!
I got to visit with some of the ladies and found a couple of them came from the Fossil area. They were raving about our meals and how if the Fossil people knew how good our food was, they would be driving over every Tuesday. I was like, really? Seriously? They emphatically said that they would totally come. Wow. We are truly humbled and grateful for what we have here in our community. May our senior center continue to bless many folks in our community and the surrounding areas.
Well, as I was driving to go to the Tuesday lunch and passing by the goat pen, I noticed that Ginger was not out with the others. I was considering going into the goat shed to check on her but the ground was extremely muddy and mucky and I had to get to the senior center lunch.
When we got home, I changed quickly into my chore clothes and went out. Ginger had had twins as I predicted. The first one was white with long ears. She had apparently licked it dry but I believe she might have laid on it and it was dead. Then I found its twin brother, but it was still in its sack. It was also dead.
I then looked for Ginger and found her way in the back of the goat shed and she was shivering. She was paralyzed on her hind legs. I quickly got a calf blanket on her and lay down a bunch of fresh straw all around her. I closed her off from the rest of the herd so they could not bother her. I gave her some hay, which she started eating right away. I put some grain mixed with some loose minerals and salt. I also gave her some fresh water. To be continued…
2 Corinthians 1: 5-6 For as the sufferings of Christ abound in us, so our consolation also aboundeth by Christ. And whether we be afflicted, it is for your consolation and salvation, which is effectual in the enduring of the same sufferings which we also suffer, or whether we be comforted, it is for your consolation and salvation.
