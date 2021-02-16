JOHN DAY—I hope you enjoyed the spot of winter we have or had, depending what it’s like today. Yes, I’m ready for spring.
We had a wonderful surprise in our lunch on Friday, a Valentine with candy, thanks to the angels J.D. and S.C.
Other news: The center could use commodes to loan out. If you have one that you’re not using, please bring it by.
Once again, an angel was working and made donations to John Day, Monument and Prairie City. Thanks to the Carrie Young Memorial.
We had breakfast for lunch Monday, Feb. 15.
On Feb. 18, we’ll have popcorn shrimp, garlic toast, broccoli slaw and cookies — sponsored by Walt and Agnes Hall.
On Feb. 22, we’ll have Mexican lasagna, chips and salsa and chocolate lasagna.
On Feb. 25, we’ll have pork chops, baked potatoes and apple spice cake — sponsored by Jeanette Julsrud in memory of Don Porter.
Proverbs 4:23 “Above all else, guard your heart, for it affects everything you do.”
MONUMENT—Our cooks Terry Cade and Carrie Jewell made us a fabulous lunch of pork ribs, scalloped potatoes, coleslaw and a scrumptious cheesecake for dessert. Yes, it was a very delightful meal, and if you did not call ahead, thinking you could just pick up a meal, you were terribly mistaken. I am sure there were some disappointed people involved. The most important aspect of this meal was that it was donated by the Carrie Young Memorial. We thank the generous family of Carrie Young for their support, and we appreciated our meal.
Our volunteers were Kristi Guimont, who filled out the paperwork. Bob Cockrell and Jan Ensign counted the money, and Sylvia Cockrell delivered the lunches at the door. We thank everyone for their time and help to make things run smoothly. There was a Monument Senior Center board meeting after lunch.
We have one of our own small town young men visiting, on leave. Marine Lance Corporal Jesse Hoodenpyl is visiting from Okinawa, Japan. I am sure his parents, Dean and Liz, along with his adoptive grandma Judi Bustardo, are ecstatic to have him home for a few weeks. We should pray for all our young men and women who are serving in our military.
Well, it looks like winter finally hit Monument and maybe the rest of Eastern Oregon. We have over a foot of snow at our place, and I am oh so happy! OK, maybe not so happy about doing chores with the heaps and piles of snow that make it a little difficult. Mind you, I am not complaining, just stating facts. Ha. The snow looks so beautiful on the pine trees. I am praising the Lord for his provision of all this moisture. I am still praying for more snow, don’t hate me. Ha.
I went to feed my goats the other day, and they were having a hard time moving around in the snow. The snow was higher than little Davey’s head, and Squirt was crying in frustration looking for his mama, Lily. I guess he could not see her since he was shorter than the snow. The sillies, they were outside taunting the boys on the other side of the fence.
The new goat girls have adjusted to life on our place. They seem comfortable around me and not skittish, or maybe they are hoping that I would give them some goat treats? I did not have much time to hang around and socialize with them much this past week, so maybe they forgot about the goat treats. No, goats are kind of smart about food. As soon as they hear the crunchy noise of the plastic Ziploc bag, I am sure they would come a’running.
I was really motivated to do some massive cleaning around my house and then woke up to a power outage. I thought the power would come on after an hour. Nope, I was wrong. The power was out for seven hours, totally messed up my plans.
Psalms 40:5 “Many, O LORD my God, are the wonders which Thou has done, and Thy thoughts toward us; There Is none to compare with Thee; If I would declare and speak of them, they would be too numerous to count.”
PRAIRIE CITY—Our delicious, scrumptious, fantastic meal was sponsored by The Senile Sisters and was also our Valentine’s Day dinner. Boy, oh howdy, was it ever good! (Can you tell I liked it?) We had wonderfully tender pork chops with tasty gravy, stuffing, a green bean casserole (mine was peas — ahem), a colorful green salad with Thousand Island dressing supplied, a roll (courtesy of Blue Mountain Care Center) and butter. After devouring all that, there was the — and I quote — Decadent Chocolate Cherry Cake for dessert. That consisted of a moist chocolate cake with lots of creamy chocolate frosting topped with cherries! Thank you Tom, Laura B. and helpers for a (let me check the thesaurus for some more synonyms) luscious, savory — I just can’t find enough compliments for this meal — most satisfying dinner. Kudos to all. And thanks to Pam, Ginger and Mary for their handling of the dinners-out-the-door system. And a big thanks to Carlos for doing the home deliveries every week. PTL that we can at least still do that!
Food for thought: Do these two words go together, progress and Congress?
It was also son No. 2’s birthday. We gave him a big snow and frost scraper for his big truck. Why? Because when he came to retrieve us from our Bend foray, all he had to scrape the frost was this dinky little scraper. A big truck needs a big scraper, right? It was also faithful friend Jimmy Lunzman’s birthday.
More food for thought: What would certain people have to complain (grumble, murmur, whine, moan, bewail, lament, bemoan) about if every human being was the same color? And if anyone should be upset about their lives mattering, it is the American Indian. (Doggone, there’s that soapbox again!)
So my illness of the sinus region has taken its own sweet time to make progress through all the cavities. I had just mentioned to my significant other that I had not had a sinus drainage for quite some time. Take my advice: Don’t say things like that! Do you know how many sinus cavities are in our heads? (If you read this missive regularly, you will learn a lot of things — ahem.) There are four major pairs: frontal, ethmoid, sphenoid and maxillary. And each is made up of many little compartments, sometimes as many as 18 and each with its own connection to the nasal chamber in order to drain. No wonder it is taking so long to get each one emptied! The medical books says that the average capacity of both frontal sinuses is about 3 1/2 teaspoonfuls. I guarantee that I have gotten rid of a lot more than that! I hear tell that others have come down with this syndrome. I christen it the Grant County Crud.
1 Timothy 5:23 “Stop drinking only water, and use a little wine because of your stomach and your frequent illnesses.”
