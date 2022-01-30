Prairie City -- Aha. I got two more “Professional Courtesy” advertisements for periodicals. These were from the Washington Examiner and Scotland Magazine. The Washington Examiner wants to send me four free copies.
If I want to subscribe, it’s only $20 for another 16 issues. One of its selling points is that I can now read the same news as my congressional member. Is that really a selling point out here on the frontier?
Now, the Scotland Magazine will give me a whole year for $20. Their normal rate is $48 and that includes the freight and postage from Great Britain. Their come-on is that I am a "reader of distinction and lover of Scottish history and culture." Yeah, right. I’m also a "worldly and well rounded reader." Yup. Says so right there. Talk about disinformation!
What I would love to do is send the people in New York and Washington a copy of the magazine Range, published in Carson City, Nevada. What they would read in there would curl their toenails!
OK. Onto the business at hand. Our entree today was alliterative. And if you don’t know what that means — go look it up. Or ask Google. Anyhow, we had beef and bean burrito with Spanish rice, Jell-O and fruit, and apple crisp for dessert. Our wonderful cook Pam did a super job on this meal. I usually can’t eat much Mexican-type food, but the burrito was gre-e-e-a-t! And there was enough of it that I got two meals.
That’s getting your money’s worth! Our volunteers today included Tom, Mary, Ginger, Gwynne, Carla, Carlos, Del and Pam. Thanks to all.
Did you know that the government has money to give away? We were informed about a certain program at our board meeting last week. The application had to be in by Feb. 1, so we got all the information together and, thanks to e-mail, got it submitted this week, beating the deadline by a week. Whew! Now, you all pray that the application will be successful. We only have to wait a year to find out!
As I write this, it has been a month since Christmas. And I washed my dining room windows inside and out. That shows the state of our weather right now. I’ve gotten started on spring cleaning. Haven’t done it for a while. Got the bathroom done the first day. On to the kitchen.
There is an ulterior motive: find items that can be donated to our future yard sale at the center. I overhead two people say that they had a lot of **** to donate. If you have something that you would like to contribute to the cause, bring it on down.
And pick up a meal while you are there!
Proverbs 16:2-3 “All a man’s ways seem innocent to him, but motives are weighed by the LORD. Commit to the LORD whatever you do, and your plans will succeed.”
Monument -- For our last Tuesday meal for the month of January 2022, our cooks Terry Cade and Carrie Jewell dished out to us roast beef, mashed potatoes and gravy, dinner rolls, green beans, and orange cooler cake for our dessert. Yum, I was very content. We thank our cooks for their delicious cooking!
Our volunteer greeters at the table were Linda Blakeslee, Ellie Asher, and Karen Stubblefield. They checked in all the guests, collected and counted up the money. Ellie led the flag salute and made the announcements, and Karen prayed the blessing over the meal.
We had more Spray folks join us for lunch than there were Monument guests! We were just glad to have them partake with us in our feast.
It's been really cold here in the mornings. The sunshine has been a welcome sight. You would think that the warm sun would melt away some of this snow but it has not, at least not at our place. I think we are on the north side, so we have quite a bit of snow.
The icy and compacted snow has made it quite treacherous to walk on. I have slipped and fallen a couple of times while doing my chores. Thank goodness for extra layers of clothes that helped to cushion my fall. I thank the Lord for no broken bones either.
Our driveway is terrible. The FedEx truck tried to come up our driveway and he did not make it 5 feet up! The truck slipped and slid and tires were just spinning. I don't know how these poor drivers drive around on the icy roads without four-wheel drive.
Even on my four-wheeler, it was slipping and sliding around in spots. I would say those icy spots are about 3-4 inches thick. We just have to walk real slow and nimbly.
So, remember I got three goats from some dishonest woman in Prineville? The husband was there when we went to pick them up and I asked him why they were selling the goats because she never gave me an answer. He said they never got pregnant. Well, turns out Ginger is pregnant. She had been out in the pasture with the boys. I was watching the goats eat and looked at her back end. Her bag was big and she was waddling around.
I couldn't have her be out in the pasture and I decided to bring her into the goat pen. Now, that was a fiasco. Of course the gate near the goat pen was frozen and so was the board that blocked the gate. I then had to go way around to one of those old tension gates. I hooked a leash to her collar and had some goat treats.
It worked for a little while, but then she refused to follow me. I had to drag her part of the way. It was quite maddening because it was getting dark and I did not want the boys to come and get in my way. To be continued…
1 Thessalonians 3:2-4 …to establish you, and to comfort you concerning your faith: That no man should be moved by these afflictions, for you yourselves know that we are appointed thereunto. For verily, when we were with you, we told you before that we should suffer tribulation, even as it came to pass, and ye know.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.