PRAIRIE CITY — Our great cooks Pam and Pam fixed a great Valentine's Day meal for us to enjoy on this cool, clear day. We had pot roast, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, a dinner roll, and a special Valentine dessert. Looks kinda like a chocolate torte with lots of pink frosting. Mmmm, goooood. The sponsor of this repast was Tootie Lundbom in memory of her parents Don and Blanche Lundbom.
Chris led the flag salute and Theresa asked the blessing. The door prize for today was a free meal and it went to Chris Ketchum. Our cadre of faithful volunteers included Sharon, Mary, Gwynne, Theresa, Chris, Tom, Pam, and Ginger.
We thank you for your service.
Those born on this day included Galileo, C.L. Tiffany and Susan B. Anthony. Among those who died on this date were Nat King Cole and Ethel Merman. (Now, there's a pair to draw to!) Mark Twain: "If you tell the truth, you don't have to remember anything." Will Rogers: "What this country needs is dirtier fingernails and cleaner minds." (Boy, do those quotes go together!) Now for a few conundrums: Why isn't there mouse-flavored cat food? What happened to Preparation A-G? Why is a man who invests your money called a broker? The trivia question for first in line was when was the Prairie City Post Office established? Aug. 8, 1870. Jules Le Bret was the first postmaster. That's 153 years ago. Not very long, considering the next item ...
In history: In 1971, after 1,200 years, Great Britain abandoned the pence and shilling. (So was it so many shillings to a pence or so many pence to a shilling?) In stories I've read, they talk about items costing so many guineas. Are they the same as pounds? Ah, the English. My Polish daughter-in-love has a few things against the English language. The following is an example: English is weird. It can be understood through tough, thorough thought, though. (Ahem.) I attempted to try to learn to speak Polish. Couldn't get past the alphabet ...
So the medical circuit hit all the stops this week. Derrol had his angiogram in Bend. Then we had our dental appointments in John Day, followed by the trip to the Miracle Ear lady for me in Burns. Back to John Day for the toenail people, then to Baker for eyelash removal. Next week he gets an aortic valve replaced. Talk about the $6 Million Man! The heart surgeon explained how he was going to put in the new valve, but not how he was going to get the old, defective one out. Hmmm. Still waiting on a date for the sleep apnea test.
Hope it doesn't get scheduled the same day as the valve procedure!
Managed to get a few singers committed to the Easter Ensemble. They have their music. Now the challenge is to find a rehearsal time when we all are in the county! Details, details ...
Ps. 102:13 You will arise and have compassion on Zion, for it is time to show favor to her; the appointed time has come.
MONUMENT — Our cooks Terry Cade and Christy Howell prepared for us a delicious meal of pork roast, scalloped potatoes, carrots, dinner rolls, a fresh green salad, and strawberry shortcake with whipped cream for our lunch on Tuesday. It was very yummy and my favorites were the fluffy dinner rolls and the strawberry shortcake. We thank our cooks with immense gratitude.
Our greeters at the table were Bob Cockrell and Sue Cavender. They checked in all the guests, collected and counted up the money. Bob led us in the flag salute and made the announcements. Yours truly prayed the blessing over the meal.
Mary Gilbert and her little class of students came over from the Monument School to put on each of the tables little Valentine's cards and a big greeting card for the centerpiece. The wonderful students lovingly colored these little cards to help make people smile when they sat down for lunch. We thank Mary and her students for coming out and beautifying our community with their handwritten and colored cards!
We celebrated Max Breeding's birthday by singing to him. He turned 89 years young on Valentine's Day. We hope that he had a wonderful birthday and that we get to celebrate many more with him and his wife, Ms. Betty.
We want to welcome some newly moved-in members of our community, Tom and Theresa. Tom and Theresa bought Mary Carl's old place and came in to join us for lunch. We hope that they will enjoy living out here in God's country, and may the Lord bless their home.
It's been super-cold in the mornings and after the sun goes down. During the day, however, it has been nice and sunny. It is deceivingly sunny. When I say deceivingly sunny, I mean that it looks like it is so warm because it is sunny outside, but it is not warm. You still have to wear your winter clothes. I guess some people may go outside wearing just a shirt and shorts, but not me!
The ground has been real wet and muddy during the day and then it freezes at night. I was having a discussion with a friend about maybe planting some lemongrass in the dirt, then cut it down for the next winter. I was thinking of burying it with more dirt and then pile on some fresh chicken poop to keep it warm during the cold winter. I wonder if that would work and it would not freeze? I will have to sacrifice a couple of my lemongrass bulbs. Hmm.
I am trying my best now to quickly get ready for my baby goat kids that should be born soon. I hope I will be mentally prepared for that occasion. I guess one must do what ya gotta do! Maybe I will get some blue-eyed babies this year. I put Fern and Yuki with Scotty. Fern and Yuki have blue eyes. I'm excited and I'm not, if you know what I mean. The babies are cute, but I am not looking forward to all the work involved.
2 Corinthians 4:18 So we fix our eyes not on what is seen, but on what is unseen. For what is seen is temporary, but what is unseen is eternal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.