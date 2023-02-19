PRAIRIE CITY — Our great cooks Pam and Pam fixed a great Valentine's Day meal for us to enjoy on this cool, clear day. We had pot roast, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, a dinner roll, and a special Valentine dessert. Looks kinda like a chocolate torte with lots of pink frosting. Mmmm, goooood. The sponsor of this repast was Tootie Lundbom in memory of her parents Don and Blanche Lundbom.

Chris led the flag salute and Theresa asked the blessing. The door prize for today was a free meal and it went to Chris Ketchum. Our cadre of faithful volunteers included Sharon, Mary, Gwynne, Theresa, Chris, Tom, Pam, and Ginger.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.