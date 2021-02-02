MONUMENT—Terry Cade and Carrie Jewell prepared for us a wonderful meal of stuffed pork tenderloin, scalloped potatoes, dinner rolls, carrots and birthday cake. I savored every morsel. We applaud the ladies for our delicious meal. I especially loved the dessert.
We had Jan Ensign and Bob Cockrell fill out the paperwork and count the money. Sylvia delivered the yummy meals to the patrons at the door. We thank everyone involved in the preparations and distributions of our Tuesday meals. This also includes those who help clean our facility as well. A shout of appreciation and thanks goes to Heather Riggs.
I want to call for all prayer warriors out there to stand in the gap with me to pray for the children of our nation and around the world. I received from the Lord a burden to start praying for the children the latter part of 2019, and all of 2020. I now understand why. I saw a three-minute video made by a young girl of about 15 years old. Her video was called “Numb.” It portrayed her reflecting on her life as she looked at pictures when she had the freedom to go to summer camps, meet with her friends and go to school. The young girl then sits on her bed to look at her “homework” assignments on her computer, and it fast forwards to her in different outfits. In the fast play of her, still on the bed, outfits changing, and towards the end, she is emotional, frustrated and crying. There is no sound, which made it even more powerful.
Let us pray for these beautiful children. I did not realize the trauma that these children are going through with these lockdowns. It is not just here in the USA but all over the world. Pray for their hearts, minds and spirits to not get discouraged or hopeless. Pray for the protection of these precious children.
The new girls have finally learned to go in the goat shed. OK, they now realize to follow you in to get fed in there for the night. Thank goodness I don’t have to chase them in. They are adjusting to life on our little farm, and they seem happy. They stand by the fence next to the stinky boys, though. I will let them out in a few months. Hopefully I will have fall babies again. That was much easier to deal with than winter babies.
Squirt is growing really nice and healthy. He is so darn cute, and I cannot decide to band him or not, to keep him or sell him. I can’t keep every goat I think is cute. But since he is so friendly and we can just pick him up, it is a tempting option. I will have to think about that one.
Maybe I will train some of the goats to be pack animals? I don’t know if that would work; they can be ornery creatures. Ha. That will take some thinking and scheming. Ha.
Ephesians 5:18-19 “And be not drunk with wine, wherein is excess, but be filled with the Spirit, speaking to yourselves in Psalms and hymns and spiritual songs, singing and making melody in your heart to the LORD.”
PRAIRIE CITY—In the demo and construction and cleaning in the back room at the senior hall, we found some old newspapers from October 1977. Herewith some prices: hamburger, $0.89 a pound; 46 oz. can tomato juice, $0.59; 200 count Kleenex box, $0.58; stalk of celery, $0.29; 25-pound sack of flour, $1.99; veal Parmesan dinner at a cafe, $1.99. Ah, the good old days. Watergate was still making headlines, and the president was Jimmy Carter.
On to the present: Tom, Laura B. and Angie fixed a delicious meal of chicken and biscuits, veggies, green salad and birthday cake supplied by Driskill Memorial Chapel. Carlos made the home deliveries, and Carla and Ginger made the door deliveries. Pam made sure that the registration was all marked correctly. That is a very important job, and I’m so glad that I don’t have to do it! Thanks to all who have a part in getting the meal cooked, delivered and checked off. We appreciate you all!
I was doubly thankful that I did not have to cook. Derrol had to make a run to Bend in the ambulance to get an angiogram on Monday. We got home on Tuesday — exhausted! He’s fine and just has to heal up from the wounds that the medical personnel had to make in his body. And kudos to all those medical personnel! They were all so kind and patient and helpful to us in that stressful situation. Thanks to Pastor Keith and son Joel for transportation to and from Bend. And all praise to the Lord for his comfort and direction.
I just noticed the eclectic reading material (i.e. books) that is stacked up on the chair side reading table: “Bad Habits of Jesus,” “Charles Spurgeon,” “Tales from Out There” and “The Vagabonds.” The last one is about Henry Ford, Thomas Edison and Harvey Firestone and their journeys around the USA back in 1915-1925 in Model T and A automobiles. The “Out There” is not space related, but about places in the wide open West — like Grant County (ahem.) And did you realize that Jesus would have any bad habits? (Think spit and eyes.)
I was having a bad day because my computer mouse died, and I was experiencing solitaire withdrawal. Got lots of reading and needlepoint done, though. Happily, I was loaned a mouse so I could combat the panic attack and get back to the game!
I’m writing this missive on National Puzzle Day. Bet you didn’t know that there was such a thing. Hey, there’s a day for everything now! And because there are only 365 days, each day has more than one thing. Anyway, I received a puzzle for Christmas that is very different than a regular jigsaw puzzle. Been very hesitant to get it out and get started. My comfort zone is kinda small, I guess. Now, give me a piano to clean or a building to tear down and I’m rarin’ to go! So why should a little thing like a different type of puzzle make me anxious?
Philippians 4:4-7 “Rejoice in the Lord always… Let your gentleness be evident to all. Do not be anxious about anything, but… present your requests to God. And the peace of God… will guard your hearts and minds in Christ Jesus.”
JOHN DAY—Can you believe it’s February already? I’m not sure I can. January went by fast.
I have green beans poking their little head out, and I have tulips with the potatoes.
Well as you know our surprise first lunch was honey mustard chicken with rice.
On Feb. 4, we’ll have chicken Parmigiana pasta, cucumber tomato salad, bread sticks and birthday cake sponsored by Driskill Memorial Chapel.
On Feb. 8, we’ll have stuffed pork loin, garlic mashed potatoes and Italian love cake.
On Feb. 11, we’ll have beef stir fry with fried rice, egg drop soup and carrot cake roll.
We are so thankful for our cooks. Thanks, you two.
Psalm 6:2 “Have compassion on me, Lord, for I am weak. Heal me, Lord, for my body is in agony.”
