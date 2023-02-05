JOHN DAY — Winter is half gone and we still have not had enough snow to make a snowman. Two times it snowed enough to sand the roads and wear our boots outside, but we still need snow, especially in the mountains, to fill the rivers so we can avoid droughts this summer.

Last week we had the special privilege of celebrating the joy of giving to others with Lucie Immoos. With all that adrenaline in our spirits, it is difficult to come down to level and start the new week. Thank you, Lucie, for all that emotion.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.