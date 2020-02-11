JOHN DAY—Monday, Feb. 3, we met all the senior center hungry people to be signed in and seated for this meal. Darlene Nodine and Greg Starr were at the desk greeting everyone and having short chats as often as possible. Greg has the most addictive giggle that makes everyone feel at home.
Darlene stepped up to do the announcing, as no one else was available. She did a great job and was sure not to leave anything out. She invited Mary Lou Horton to lead in the flag salute.
Thirty fresh and 94 frozen meals were delivered to Long Creek and Seneca as well as around the John Day area. David Gill of Step Forward and MLE Joyce delivered them.
Wow, guys, that was a lot of work and a lot of meals to people who cannot get out to be with us for a meal. Thanks so much.
Mary Ellen Osborne donated Louis L’Amour books to our library, and Linda is ecstatic. She has empty shelves and can use even more books so check your home libraries for books you are not going to use and bring them to have Linda put them on the empty shelves. Linda is back in the library now. She has been filling in for Shay’s missing assistant, but this was Shay’s new assistant’s first day so Kimberley Heathcote, you are very much appreciated by so many of us. Linda is finally able to return to her original loves.
Roberta Dowse and Nadine Smith were the winners of the drawings. Dale Stinnett asked the blessing, and the lunch of herbed garlic cottage pie, fresh tomatoes and cucumbers with pineapple cherry crumb cake for dessert was served by Mary Lou Horton and Joyce Nodine for 20 in-house diners. Thanks, ladies.
Thursday, Feb. 3, Jeanette Julsrud and Everett King were at the desk making sure everyone was greeted and checked in for lunch. Jeanette was available to do the announcing, creating several moments of laughter as well. Thanks, Jeanette.
David Gill and crew from Step Forward and Joe and Jean Tayles delivered 32 fresh meals to the local area. Thanks all of you.
Shay took a pic of all the February birthday people in the lunch crowd. One February birthday person was a leap year baby (Feb. 29).
On Feb. 16, a potluck and music will be held at the senior center in Prairie City. No charge for this, just bring food. This should be a fun time. The Grant County Jammers will be playing and singing.
Valley View retirement home is in dire need of a bingo caller for their residents at 1 p.m. each day for no more than 2 hours at the most — one or all five days will be greatly appreciated. These people that live here need our personalities to be happy and smile more. Please think about helping.
Kim, the activity director, will be very pleased to have you call her to help. Thanks in advance.
Fran Bunch, Yvonne Majors and Carl Swank were the winners of the drawings. Congratulations to all three of you.
Dale Stinnett asked the blessing, and members of the Church of the Nazarene served the food which was shredded pork tacos with black beans, Spanish rice, mango salsa and shredded lettuce to 29 in-house diners. Really different but very tasty. Chocolate birthday cake from Driskill Memorial Chapel was for dessert. Many statements were heard of being very full so the meal was good. Lol.
Jesus said: “Give and you shall receive.” Try it and see if it works for you. Many times it is our attitude and thinking that makes it work. Satisfaction is a blessing in itself.
MONUMENT—
We’ve had all sorts of weather come through here in Monument. We got like 6 to 8 inches of snow. In town, there was sleet coming down. Then it all started melting away because it suddenly warmed up to like the 50s. The John Day River looks higher. I only found out recently about all the flooding going on in Pendleton, Milton-Freewater and other surrounding areas. May the Lord comfort those folks who were affected by the snow and flooding.
Our cooks Terry Cade and Carrie Jewell made us awesome Philly-style sandwiches (they were so kind to not cook the meat with the cheese and put it on the side for those of us who “hate” cheese, I was so grateful!) with curly fries, pasta salad, sliced peaches and cookies with chocolate frosting on top for our dessert. I tell you that we are just spoiled! We thank our precious cooks and appreciate them very much.
Our greeters at the table were Kristi Guimont, Ricki Doland and Mia Yukawa. Kristi and Ricki collected and counted the money. Mia checked in the guests. Bodean Andersen led us in the flag salute, made the announcements and prayed the blessing over our meal.
We had 55 guests on the books and 10 takeouts. Angie, our senior center advisor from John Day, was present. We also had our regular Spray gang show up for lunch. The free meal tickets went to Miranda Carlin and Bodean Andersen. Bruce Kramer was the lucky winner of the Len’s Drug gift card.
Shawna Clark will be at the Monument Senior Center for appointments on Wednesday, Feb. 12. If you would like to see her and make an appointment, please call the Blue Mountain Hospital. Don’t forget that the Valentine’s tri-tip dinner will be occurring at the Monument Senior Center on Friday. Tickets are still being sold. Please call the Monument School to purchase tickets.
Hope 4 Paws has vouchers available to help pay for the spaying and neutering of your dogs and cats. They help to offset the cost at the vet. My family took advantage of this service, and it really helped us out financially. We thank this organization for their generous support.
Mark your calendars for Feb. 22. That Saturday will be our sewing class. You can work on any project you like. We do have sewing machines available if you don’t have one. You may also work on other projects or just come to visit and hang out. The time is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. We share a potluck lunch at around noon. Hope you can make it. There is no cost to come. However if you feel led, there is a jar for donations to help pay for the rental of the senior center.
I think my goats, Dolly and her daughter Chevre, are going to be kidding soon. I have been watching, and the signs are there. Oh boy, I just hope it’s not triplets for Dolly.
Romans 8:38-39 “For I am persuaded, that neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor principalities, nor powers, nor things present, nor things to come, nor height, nor depth, nor any other creature, shall be able to separate us from the love of God, which is in Christ Jesus our LORD.”
PRAIRIE CITY—
Wow! Was that a snowstorm or what? I drove to play practice on Tuesday night through the beginning of it. Wednesday morning there was over 3 inches on the deck at 6 a.m. By 7 a.m. there was 6 inches, and by noon it was measured 18!
So we canceled dinner for this day. That was just too much white stuff to deal with. We tried to get the word out so people wouldn’t make the trek for nothing. Try again next week, OK? And don’t forget the potluck and music on Feb. 16 at 1 p.m.
We celebrated Helen Emmel’s 80th birthday on Feb. 1. They had an open house at their home on North River Road, and it was a full house! Lots of friends, neighbors and relatives overflowed the downstairs living, dining and kitchen areas. The food was good too! The children did a great job in honoring their mother.
We received a substantial gift from a friend of the PCSC who desires to remain anonymous. We are going to use the money to fix some long-standing minor issues in the bathrooms. Thank you so much, dear friend.
We are hoping to get a couple more bids on our big siding/insulation/etc. project so we can get moving on a grant request. It would certainly be nice to have that done soon.
Being as how President’s Day is coming, be with some interesting tidbits about the two presidents whose birthdays started this three-day weekend: George Washington and Abraham Lincoln.
1. John Hanson was actually the first president. In 1781, while Washington was still off fighting the Revolutionary War, the 13 colonies joined together under the Articles of Confederation. John Hanson of Maryland was elected “President of the United States in Congress Assembled.” All that meant was that Hanson was the chairman of the Congress. After winning at York Town, Washington sent a letter to Hanson, addressed to the “President of the United States.”
2. Although George Washington did not take good care of his own teeth, he had the grooms in his stables brush the teeth of his six white horses.
3. Martha Washington gave wonderful parties in Philadelphia when George was president. Everyone invited attended. However, the parties always ended at 9 p.m. That was Mrs. Washington’s bedtime.
4. Washington’s false teeth were made from cows and hippos’ teeth, elephant ivory and other human teeth. The false teeth were held in place by the one tooth Washington had left in his mouth.
5. Abraham Lincoln wore size 14 shoes.
6. An 11-year-old girl is responsible for Lincoln growing a beard in 1860. She wrote him to suggest that he would look better with a beard.
7. Portraits of these two presidents are on our coins: the Lincoln penny and the Washington quarter.
Romans 13:6 “This is also why you pay taxes, for the Authorities are God’s servants, who give their full time to governing.” Job 34:17 “Can he who hates justice govern?”
