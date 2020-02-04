JOHN DAY—Monday, Jan. 27, Darlene Nodine and Everett King were at the desk making sure everyone that came in the building was checked in and greeted with chit chat, grins and a chuckle or two. Jeanette Julsrud was the announcer, and Brandi Anderton led the flag salute.
Thirty-two fresh and 24 frozen meals were delivered by members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and the crew from Step Forward. The people receiving the meals and the in-house diners are grateful for the delivery people for their time and service to our community. A get-well card is at the desk for anyone who wants to sign and let him know we are all thinking about him and wishing him a fast recovery.
The free table has a variety of items on it for the taking. Take a look and see if you can use anything on it. Don Porter and Nadine Smith were the winners of the drawings. Congratulations.
Suzanne Taysom of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints asked the blessing for our meal and then she and other members of the church served 26 in-house diners a grand meal of french dip sandwich makings with au jus as well. I don’t know how to spell that word. Lol. There were onion rings, sour cream potato salad and lemon meringue ice cream for dessert. Milk, buttermilk, coffee and decaf, tea and juice were also available. Great meal, Shay and kitchen crew. Thanks.
February menus are available at the desk if you would like one.
Thursday, Jan. 30, we found Bonnie Kocis, Everett King and Dusty’s husband whose name I do not remember (my poor senior memory, ha) at the desk to check folks in as they came in for lunch. Attendance was great so they were very busy.
Jeanette Julsrud was the announcer, and Virginia Miller led the flag salute.
The meal today was sponsored by Steve Stancliff, who is a regular recipient of the meal deliveries. Thanks so much, Steve, for making this great meal possible.
The winners of the drawings today were Balbina Escudero, Reg LeQuieu and Chris Labhart. Margaret Glass gave the number for the “National do not call registry” to someone at the senior center — 888-382-1222 — so call and get your number registered on the “do not call” list. It will save you getting a lot of unwanted calls.
Thirty-six fresh meals were delivered throughout the area by Steve Palmer of Step Forward and members of the Blue Mountain Hospital Auxiliary.
Carl Swank asked God to bless the food. Members of the Blue Mountain Hospital Auxiliary served the food to 61 in-house diners: It consisted of barbecue ribs, baked potato with sour cream and butter, Waldorf salad, carrot and celery sticks and strawberry shortcake for dessert. Coffee and decaf, tea, milk, buttermilk and juice were available if desired. Thanks hospital auxiliary for your service and caring for our senior center and nutrition. We all appreciate all of you.
Thursday, Feb. 6, pork street tacos with mango salsa, chips with cheese sauce, Spanish rice and black beans will be on the menu. Dessert will be the birthday cake for the month. Come on in and enjoy these great meals with us.
John 3:16 tells us that God loved us so much that he gave his only son to give us life abundantly and everlasting. It is free to us, and we all like “free” so take advantage of his love for you and accept him into your life. There’s nothing better.
MONUMENT—For our last meal of the month of January, Terry Cade and Carrie Jewell made us baked chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, dinner rolls and chocolate cake with cream cheese frosting. Mmm. Boy, it was good. We are so thankful for these ladies always cooking us such delicious food.
Our greeters at the front table were Kristi Guimont, Ricki Doland and Mia Yukawa. Kristi and Ricki collected and counted the money. Mia checked in the guests. Bodean Andersen led us in the flag salute, made the announcements and prayed the blessing over our meal. We had 51 guests on the books and 20 takeouts. Lauren Street was the lucky winner of the Len’s Drug gift card. She is the new senior project manager for soil and water. Roger Beckel and Sue Cavender were the winners for the free meal tickets.
We had quite a few announcements, and one of them was that it was Terry Cade’s birthday. We helped to celebrate by singing to her. Hope she had a wonderful day.
Some kids from Monument School came over to sell tickets for the Valentine’s Day tri-tip dinner. They are raising money to help fund their travel club to Washington, D.C., at the end of the year. So please come and help support your students. Tickets are $25 per couple.
There is a raffle going on for a smoker. This raffle is for the EMT group. The tickets will help to purchase needed equipment for our EMTs.
The February sewing class will be Saturday, Feb. 22. You don’t have to sew; you can just hang out and visit. You can also bring other projects such as knitting or crocheting to work on. We share a potluck lunch at noon. The hours are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Hope you can make it.
Miranda Hoodenpyl is selling all occasion card sets to help raise funds for the tae kwon do academy that is located in Canyon City. They are selling the box set for $30, so each card comes out to one dollar a piece. Not bad if you consider the cost of cards these days. They are more than $3! We had the usual visitors from Spray join us for lunch. We have a new neighbor, Rhonda Jacobs, living in town. She is the niece of the late Jim Mael. We hope she likes our little town, and we welcome her to the community. We also have Lauren Street and the new project manager for soil and water, Allie Steinmetz. We welcome all these ladies to Monument.
We are now in the month of February. Don’t forget, this is a leap year. That means 29 days instead of 28, just in case you didn’t realize. Ha. Also, according to the Chinese zodiac, we just celebrated the Chinese New Year. It is the year of the rat. So that means anyone born from now until the end of January of next year, will be born in the year of the rat.
2 Corinthians 5:21 “For He hath made Him to be sin for us, Who knew no sin; that we might be made the righteousness of God in Him.”
PRAIRIE CITY—Saw this on some TV program: The telephone of walking is dangerous. So are faulty translations too. It does get the idea across, though! Tom is moving away from angels and snowmen with his table decorations. We had both on the table, but the table served first had a melting snowman. Right on!
Now if we could just get rid of Darn Silly Time.
Del led the flag salute, and Jack asked the blessing. Tom and Carlos took care of the home deliveries, Pam took care of the registration desk and Ginger did the announcing. We thank Driskill Memorial Chapel for the birthday cake today. There were three January celebrants: Pam Howard, Betty Retherford and Alaina BeHart. The winner was Alaina. Thanks to Huffman’s Market for providing the $10 gift certificate for the birthday drawing every month. We appreciate it.
Prairie City Mayor and Grant County Commissioner Jim Hamsher introduced circuit court judge candidate Rob Raschio. Anyone who wanted to visit with him was invited to do so. Ginger announced that our faithful friend Nancy Viggers had to take a sojourn to the hospital. We have missed her smiling face this winter. Hope and pray that this sidetrack will soon have her on the mend.
So we were served delicious clam chowder with garlic toast, applesauce and birthday cake. Yummy, yummy in the tummy.
Lorna and Krystin brought Marilyn Randall, Mary Crawford and Gordon Sindt from the Blue Mountain Care Center.
Hope you marked your calendar for February’s potluck and music. The date is Feb. 16, beginning at 1 p.m. and going to 3 p.m. You can think of it as your Valentine banquet.
And I made an error — good heavens! — on the March concert date. It is March 20 at 6:30 p.m. here at the hall. This will be a benefit for the hall and Prairie City Cemetery, so come one and come all! I did get another item crossed off my to do list. My little harp broke a string a couple years ago. Finally sent to the company and got a new one last year. Managed to get it on last week. It has taken all this time to get it up to pitch and stay there, too. The first difficulty is tying a knot in a length of nylon. They have a nice picture of how to do it, but nylon really doesn’t want to tie itself in a knot. And that’s just the first item of business. The next is getting it on the tuning peg so it will stay. Managed to do that without a whole lot of fussin’ and fumin’, so I was quite happy.
Derrol is getting tired of wearing the sweat pants. You know, you can take the man out of the country, but you can’t take the country out of the man. Denim attire is in their blood, whether Levi’s, Lee’s , Wranglers or Bi-Mart Rustler’s. By the time lawn mowing season comes, the “normal” attire will be in place, I’m certain. The rehabilitation exercises of the hand are progressing quite well.
Matthew 6:31-33 “So do not worry, saying, ‘What shall we eat?’ or ‘What shall we drink?’ or ‘What shall we wear?’ …Your heavenly Father knows that you need them. But seek first His Kingdom and His righteousness, and all these things will be given to you as well.”
