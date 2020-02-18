JOHN DAY—Monday, Feb. 10, we were greeted and checked in by Everett King and Darlene Nodine. Everett did the announcements, and Buzz Gilmore led the flag salute.
Now that the library is open every Monday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Linda could really use more books.
Remind yourself to bring some books in so our library can really flourish. Linda does a great job as our librarian as well as all the other things she does to make our center be attractive and welcoming to all who visit.
Jean Willey and Jeanette Kile were the winners of the drawings.
David Gill of Step Forward and Francis and Bonnie Kocis delivered 31 fresh and 20 frozen meals to homes of shut-ins in the area.
Thanks, all of you, for your time and service.
Francis Kocis asked the blessing, and he and other members of the Redeemer Lutheran Church served a grand pork-chop meal to 24 seated lunch partakers.
Thanks, Lutheran Church, for your friendly service to our lunch goers and cleaning it all up afterwards.
Thursday, Feb. 13, we were met by Jeanette Julsrud and Bonnie Kocis at the desk to check us in and share a quick chat and a few smiles before being seated at a table. Jeanette did the announcements and Ron Phillips led the flag salute.
A plea is being made for reusable bags for delivering the in-home meals to our community.
This is a serious need in order for us to deliver food to shut-ins in our community.
Thanks in advance for your help with this need. Another mention was made for our library needing more books.
Some books are not being returned so more books are needed to fill the shelves.
Forty fresh meals were delivered throughout our community by Ron Phillips, Carl Metler and David Gill, Larry Palmer and others from the Step Forward crew.
Thanks, all of you, for your time and service to others.
Dusty Harris and Don Porter were our drawing winners for the day.
There were three door prizes for today, and the winners were Ron Dowse, Carol LeQuieu and Lon Davis. Congrats, you all.
Dale Stinnett asked the blessing, and the servers from our John Day Volunteer Fire Department served a fine meal to 64 lunch-goers.
That was a great crowd, and the volunteers did a great job for us. Thanks, you guys.
The Scriptures tell us many things. Here is one: In all things give thanks and believe in me and ask anything in my name and you shall receive.
MONUMENT—I think we have the best cooks ever. Terry Cade and Diana Harvey made us pizza for our lunch. Terry called me over before lunch started. I thought I was in trouble so I quickly said, “I didn’t do it, whatever it was!” Ha. Terry had me come over to show me that she and Diane had made for me a couple of cheese-less pizzas because they knew I didn’t like cheese. Wasn’t that so sweet of them? I was blessed. The funny thing was that I told them I appreciated it, but pizza is the one thing with cheese that I can and will eat. Our wonderful cooks also made a fresh green salad for us and cake. It was a very yummy meal and we love our cooks.
The greeters at the front table were Kristi Guimont, Miranda Carlin and Mia Yukawa. Kristi and Miranda collected and counted the money. Mia checked in the guests. Bodean Andersen led us in the flag salute, made the announcements and prayed the blessing over our meal.
We had 62 guests on the books and five takeouts. The free meal ticket winners were Bruce Kramer and Randy Sweek. We had the census recruiters come and join us for lunch. We also had Katee Hoffman, her volunteer and her dog. We also had our friends from Spray join us for lunch.
Don’t forget that we are having our sewing class on Saturday, Feb. 22. The time is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. We share a potluck lunch around noon. Just come and join us and hang out. It is a wonderful time of sewing, fellowship, eating, crocheting and visiting. This class is free, but there is a donation jar if anyone wants to contribute to help pay for the rental of the senior center. We thank Judy and Aaron Harris for setting things up for us and we appreciate them very much.
Let’s continue to lift up our friends Jimmy Cole and Aaron Harris in our prayers, for those prayer warriors out there. We can stand in the gap for them and out of the mouths of two or three witnesses, it shall be established. Our God is great, and nothing is impossible for him to do.
The kids from Monument School hosted and made a Valentine’s fundraiser dinner for their year-end trip to Washington, D.C. Michelle Engle, along with some moms and students, made a very delicious meal of tri-tip, baked potatoes, baked beans, dinner rolls, salad and dessert. The meal was quite delightful. The decorations and the candles also created a nice ambiance for the evening. Good job to everyone involved!
That same evening when we drove home, we smelled a skunk near our driveway. All the female goats and babies were not in their goat shed. We had to stop and investigate. They were acting very nervous and scared. I think the skunk might have been in there, but it left. The goats refused to go in. To be continued.
2 Corinthians 13:1 “This is the third time I am coming to you. In the mouth of two or three witnesses shall every word be established.”
PRAIRIE CITY—
My, my, what a difference a week makes! There was 18 inches of snow last week; now there is zilch, zero, nada. Think that it mostly went into the ground and didn’t cause any major flooding in our area. Saw one hay shed that could not take the weight and a few places where high water ran over the road. Then we find out that Grant County was special.
Juan led the flag salute, and Jack asked the blessing on his special day. Carlos and Luann did the home deliveries. We had 50 names on the registration book. Since we didn’t get to give away the $5 gift card donated by Len’s Drug last week, we did it this week. I drew the winning number, and it was mine!
Happy Valentine’s Day to me!
Then the table that went first through the serving line was the one that had the highest heart. Now Tom had put all kinds of hearts all over the hall — on the doors, walls and tables. But then he put one on the ceiling right over the table that I usually sit at. Yup. We got to go first! My cup runneth over. And we were served delicious spaghetti and meatballs, seven-layer salad (olives, lettuce, peas, spinach, cucumbers, tomatoes, carrots, cabbage, cheese — whew), bread and dessert — drum roll please — strawberry shortcake with real whipped cream!
Tom’s word for the day: A smart wife is one who has spaghetti ready when her husband comes home from a fishing trip. I’ll take Laura and Laura’s spaghetti any day over fish. We were all stuffed to the gills after this dinner. You should come try us out.
Ginger announced that Clark’s Disposal is giving a discount for seniors, but you have to call and ask for it. Thank you, people.
She also announced the sudden passing of our senior friend Sandi Reynolds Newel while in Arizona.
Since it was Jimmy Lunzman’s birthday on Feb. 10, we sang to him and gave him a dessert with a candle on top. He had a great time at his 80th birthday party at the teen center on Feb. 8.
Dave Rose came around again to try to sign up census takers. Said he’s making progress, so that’s good.
Lorna and Erika brought Mary Crawford, Arlita Arnett and Gordon Sindt from the Blue Mountain Care Center.
Our potluck and concert on Feb. 16 will be over and done with by the time you read this. But there will be another opportunity for you to come hear good ol’ music in March. The Richardson Brothers and friends will be entertaining us on March 20 at 6:30 p.m. here in the hall. These guys are good! So don’t miss it. This is also a benefit for the Prairie City Senior Citizens. And in case you haven’t heard, there will be a play presented during ‘62 Days weekend in June. Steel Magnolias is in rehearsals, and you would be surprised at who is in the cast. But I’m not going to tell. You have to come and see for yourself.
James 2:8 “Keep the royal law found in Scripture, ‘love your neighbor as yourself.’”
