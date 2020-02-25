Monument Seniors
We had a great meal by our very fabulous cooks Terry Cade and Carrie Jewell for senior lunch, which consisted of fish or chicken, french fries, coleslaw, sliced peaches, and cookies for dessert. They also had available fresh tartar sauce and cocktail sauce. I like to slather on both on my fish and chicken. We thank our great cooks for always working hard to feed us.
Our greeters at the table were Kristi Guimont and Ricki Doland. They basically did everything, from collecting and counting the money, checking in the guests and having the announcements ready. Bodean Andersen led us in the flag salute, made the announcements, and prayed the blessing over our meal.
We had 49 guests on the books and ten takeouts. Brian Jordan was the lucky winner of the Len's Drug gift card. The free meal tickets were won by Bruce Kramer and Betty Breeding. It was good to see Jimmy Cole join us for lunch. We continue to lift him up in prayer, believing in faith that the Lord will heal him completely and the same for Aaron Harris. Our God is greater than the enemy!
The EMT Traeger smoker raffle is still going on. The tickets are $1 each or $5 for six tickets. The tickets may be purchased at the table during the senior lunch.
Linda Abraham made an announcement that there is a great need for volunteer drivers to pick up food for the food bank. This is a monthly trip made to La Grande. A trailer will be provided for the transport and gas will be paid for. You will need a truck for this job. Aaron and Judy Harris along with Ray Davis have been doing the hauling for a long time and they need a break. If anyone is interested, please give Linda a call at 541-934-2058. Any help would be much appreciated.
There will be a painting class on Saturday, March 7. The class will be held at the Monument Senior Center. The time will be from 1:00pm to 4:00pm. The cost of the class will be $35. If you would like more information please call Judy Harris at 541-934-2244.
Well, to continue from the week prior, I finally coaxed everyone back into the goat shed. Dolly was the oldest and the most suspicious. She kept staring at me from the doorway and refusing to come inside the goat shed. I had to use grain as incentive and she finally came in. That was an ordeal. It took me about fifteen to twenty minutes. I locked them up so the skunk wouldn't be able to get in if it decided to come back.
Good thing that skunk didn't stick around because Dolly had her babies the next day, phew! Dolly had two little male goats and I decided to name them from the old show that used to run many ages ago. Their names are Davey and Goliath. I haven't decided which one is which yet.
Ephesians 1:17-18, That the God of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Father of glory, may give unto you the spirit of wisdom and revelation in the knowledge of Him: The eyes of your understanding being enlightened; that ye may know what is the hope of His calling, and what the riches of the glory of His inheritance in the Saints.
Prairie City Seniors
Welcome to Grant County, where the weather changes from piles of snow and warm temperatures to bare ground and cold temperatures quickly. One ‘old Timer’ recalled that he tried to get off the school bus at Seneca, but was having trouble getting his coat unstuck from the window. It had frozen to the window. The temperature was only -50 degrees… So be thankful its only 10-30 degrees F.
Tom’s word of the day: Those who deserve love the least need it the most. Think about that a while… He brought some fresh flowers from the Food Bank Soup’s on meal and put them on for the table centerpieces. But he was short one table, so that table got to go first because it had fake flowers…ahem.
Delores led the flag salute and Jack asked the blessing. Carlos did the home deliveries. The winner of the gift certificate donated by Chucks Little Diner was Larry Wright.
The entrée for our meal today was provided y the Pickle Family in memory of Jack Pickle. We had ham, Scalloped potatoes, green beans, creamed corn, a roll, and peach cobbler with ice cream and whipped cream for dessert.
Scrumdidlyumptious!
Next week we will honor those who have birthdays in February. And remember, this is leap year, so if we have any February 29th birthdays, we will have to do something really special for that person. What? I have not a clue, but it will be special!
Lorna and Kristen brought Gordon Sindt, Marilyn Randall, and Charlene Dean from the Blue Mountain Care Center.
We had a high ol’ time at the potluck and jam session on Sunday. Thanks to all who came o enjoy both the food and music and donated to the cause. The musicians who came didn't want to quit playing, so we ran an hour longer than advertised. So next time we will start eating at 12:30 and hope we get all the players through their sets before it gets too late. Three couples demonstrated how o dance ‘country swing’ way. Reminded me of the ‘Drewsey Stomp’ as my folks called it. What’s that like? Let’s just say it isn’t slow and soft…. Teehee.
But before that comes, there will be the Richardson brothers and Friends show on March 20th at 6:30 p.m. at the Hall. This will be a benefit for both the Prairie City Cemetery and the Prairie City Senior Center. And they plan on doing a 2-3 hour show, so be prepared. This is going to be good. So, Y’all come.
Derrol is a happy camper, now He had been able to wear his denim pants for the past week, so things are looking up!
I had to put some new checks in my checkbook holder recently. The page covering the new checks offered a new design for holding checks, so I was reading about it. “Premium: black leather cover with zipper closure… Standard: black vegan leather cover “My question is what is a black vegan leather cover made out of? Cant be raughhyde, or vinyl, ‘cause that's plastic. Hmm… If its vegan, can I eat it? Oh, the problems of modern living…
Proverbs 15:17 better a, meal of vegetables where there is love than a fattened calf with hatred
