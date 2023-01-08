JOHN DAY — On Monday, Jan. 2, Dave Pasko and Gregg Starr greeted every person who entered the building. After signing in and putting their names in the drawings for the day, they all chatted and joshed with each other till someone else came and they needed to find a seat. Lots of laughter was happening. We all know that Gregg has a great laugh. Elsie was the announcer, and Dave led us in the flag salute.
Sixty-seven fresh meals and 40 frozen meals were delivered in and around our community by Jeanette Julsrud, Mike and Pati Davis, Gloria Kulis and Mary Jones. Mary was our server today also. Elsie Huskey asked the blessing and then we dined on soup and sandwich, chips and cinnamon rolls. The soup was out-of-this-world wonderful. The sandwich was laced with shredded lettuce, and those cinnamon rolls were so cute and tasty as well. Shay, you outdid yourself. Thanks for the great, tasty food.
A big thanks to Chester's Market for the great bounty on our table today. Many were blessed by some of these goods.
Carol Roe won the Len's card, and Deda Porter won the free meal.
Six people were dining in, eight people picked up their meal and 107 were delivered — that makes 121 meals from our kitchen today. Great job, Shay and Nancy.
On Thursday, Jan. 5, Elsie Huskey and David Pasko were at the desk to greet all who entered the building. At noon Dave did the announcing. Good job, Dave. Carol Roe led us in the flag salute.
Peggy Molner, Jeanette Julsrud, Cindy Combs and Rick LaMountain delivered 58 meals to folks in our community that cannot get out. Thanks to each one of you for this service to folks in our community.
Lunch was buttermilk ranch chicken, rice, asparagus and birthday cake.
Sixteen people dined together and 14 people picked up their meals. Combined with the delivered meals, that makes 88 meals from our kitchen today.
Pastor Jessie of the Baptist Church asked the blessing today and joined with members of his church to serve with our lunch today. Thanks to each of you and Pastor Jessie for being with us today and helping set tables, serve everything to make a great lunch and clean up. We appreciate your service.
Driskill Memorial Chapel sponsored the meal today and also a birthday cake. Thanks, Driskill. We appreciate your service to our center and love the cakes. We had one January birthday in our presence, Gloria Kulis, so her picture was taken. Thanks for cooperating, Gloria.
The health inspector visited our center this week and gave us a 100% rating. Hallelujah! We are blessed to have enough people to help keep our center in good standing.
We got word that there is a man in our area who is trying to pay it forward and help those who are disabled or elderly with chores needing done at their home. He has equipment and tools and experience to do any job you need done. He does not want to be paid and even will refuse to take money from you for his service. If you are in need of a service like this, call 541-792-0136.
Judy Thomas won the free meal, and Ron Smith won the Chester's Market card.
Tomorrow, Thursday, Jan. 12, lunch will be hamburger with gravy and mashed potatoes, veggies and bread pudding. My mouth is watering already to have some bread pudding. And mashed potatoes and gravy are always a favorite. Then on Monday, Jan. 16, we will dine on kielbasa, cheesy potatoes, roasted vegetables and muffins. Join us and taste some marvelous food for just a donation. C U there.
When we pause to THANK GOD for the beauty of our world, it’s a moment of joy between HIS HEART and ours.
MONUMENT — Happy New Year to everyone! May the Lord bless you all, keep you, and shine His face upon you. I pray for restoration, healing, and reconciliation for everyone and their families. The joy of the Lord is our strength! There is always hope in Jesus no matter what it looks like around you. He is the Almighty God! My God is faithful and true. His love for us is everlasting and it endures forever, amen.
Our cooks Terry Cade and Carrie Jewell made us fried chicken sandwiches with all the fixings, french fries, macaroni salad, and brownies for our dessert. Everyone enjoyed the meal and we thank our awesome cooks immensely. I think I need to carry around my Sriracha sauce or have the cooks store some canned serrano peppers for me. I like to have a little spice with my food. Mr. Dick Wanous of Spray always brings, in a little plastic Ziploc bag, two serrano peppers with him to eat with his meal. Only thing for me is, I forget and don't even think of it. Ha.
Our greeters at the table were Kristi Guimont and Linda Abraham. They checked in all the guests, collected and counted up the money. Jan Ensign and Linda filled out the paperwork. Kristi led us in the flag salute, Linda made the announcements, and yours truly prayed the blessing over the meal. Max Breeding was the winner of the free meal ticket.
There will be sewing on Jan. 25, Wednesday. The time will be from 9 a.m. to around 2:30 p.m. All are welcome to join us. We share a potluck lunch at noon. You can work on any project. It is a wonderful time to sit and sew, visit, laugh, eat and share a meal together. It is free to attend. There is a donation basket if you can help to pay for the use of the senior center building. Help to move back the tables and chairs after sewing would be much appreciated before leaving the sewing time. Hope to see you there!
There are five weeks in January, apparently. Don't forget that there is bingo on the last Saturday of every month unless given prior notice. Bingo starts at 5 p.m. They also share a potluck dinner in between their 20 rounds of games.
I have been getting stronger and stronger after my surgery. I have not been able to do my chores, though. My wonderful hubby and my son have been taking care of my goats for me. My girls have been a big help around the house. I have actually taught my son to help around the kitchen as well.
My boy has learned to help make meatloaf, Salisbury steak and oatmeal. I think all boys need to learn a little cooking around the house. You never know, skills like that are invaluable. Ha.
I hope I can sell some of my mama goats before they have babies. I don't think I can handle another explosion of babies!
Ephesians 4:29 Let no foul or polluting language, nor evil word, nor unwholesome, or worthless talk come out of your mouth, but only such as is good and beneficial to the spiritual progress of others, as is fitting to the need and occasion, that it may be a blessing and give grace to those who hear it.
PRAIRIE CITY — Well, I told you that it was going to be a good meal, and was it ever! We each had a drumstick and a thigh of chicken, a whole or half of a baked potato, green beans and a veggie tray for those of us who don't like green beans (ahem), applesauce and, for dessert — a peach cobbler with whipped cream. Ooh, was it good!
And the new countertops worked quite well, too. Smooth and bright to help the scattering of the available light in the kitchen which is on the north side of the building with no window. (Oh, dear. There's another one of those sentences that I'd hate to diagram.) And we're just getting started on the grant-funded renovations!
In trivia land, today is National Spaghetti Day. (Oops. We will have that next week.) "No one is perfect; that's why pencils have erasers." Har, har. Birthdays of note include Isaac Newton in 1643, Floyd Patterson in 1935 and Dyan Cannon in 1937. In 1967, eight painting masterpieces that had been stolen were found wrapped in newspapers lying on a park bench. Value? $8.2 million. (Guess the thieves discovered that they couldn't fence them.)
Our trivia question to determine which table gets to be first through the serving line was this: How much do celebrities have to pay to get their name on the Walk of Fame? Would you believe $40,000?! Must be expensive cement.
Tom is thinking snow for the New Year. He put out little snowmen on each table along with snowflakes. Carla led the flag salute, and Theresa asked the blessing. Our faithful cadre of volunteers who made the meal deliveries and took care of us in the dining room included Carla, Sharon, Mary, Tom, Theresa and Pam.
Ginger got to give away the last of our special gift certificates. The winners were Colin Kolb and Debra Rubio for The Oxbow; Ron Smith for El Cocinero; and I got the one for Huffman's Market. We thank the anonymous donor again for these great gifts. It really made the holidays special.
The food service inspector showed up for the first time since we were shut down for the pandemic. And our grade was 100%! PTL.
Lost and Found: A lovely winter jacket has been hanging in the coat closet for awhile. The owner is urged to retrieve it before they get sick!
Did you get to see the New Year's Eve fireworks display? They started promptly at 7 p.m. I know that because I heard the first booms and finally realized what was going on. So I went out on the front deck to get a view. Too cold. Came back inside and found that I could see most from my bedroom window. Good show! Did I tell you that the VHS player is not working properly? Now the DVD player has found a lot of discs that are "unsupported." So what does that mean? Besides the fact that they won't play. Would cleaning with special disc cleaner help? Or is this a gentle hint that we need to spend more time reading books instead of looking at movies?
And now the printer is out of ink! How am I going to get this to the paper office? Aaauuuggghhh!
3 John 1:13 1 have much to write you, but I do not want to do it with pen and ink. 2 Cor. 3:3 You show that you are a letter from Christ ... written not with ink, but with the Spirit of the living God ... on tablets of human hearts.
