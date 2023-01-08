JOHN DAY — On Monday, Jan. 2, Dave Pasko and Gregg Starr greeted every person who entered the building. After signing in and putting their names in the drawings for the day, they all chatted and joshed with each other till someone else came and they needed to find a seat. Lots of laughter was happening. We all know that Gregg has a great laugh. Elsie was the announcer, and Dave led us in the flag salute.

Sixty-seven fresh meals and 40 frozen meals were delivered in and around our community by Jeanette Julsrud, Mike and Pati Davis, Gloria Kulis and Mary Jones. Mary was our server today also. Elsie Huskey asked the blessing and then we dined on soup and sandwich, chips and cinnamon rolls. The soup was out-of-this-world wonderful. The sandwich was laced with shredded lettuce, and those cinnamon rolls were so cute and tasty as well. Shay, you outdid yourself. Thanks for the great, tasty food.

