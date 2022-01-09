John Day -- As I am writing this, we are one week into 2022. So far we have had several types of weather.
Today the chinook winds are obliterating our snow. We had two big snowfalls, and the wind took it both times. Yesterday, Thursday, was gorgeous with the sun shining on the snow. This wind hits my house so hard that sometimes I go to the window to see what is there.
This week I could not get my car out of the driveway. That is the biggest downfall I have with the Subaru Outback. The GMC Envoy is high enough to go over it. Yesterday I needed to go with Darron to town, so I had to let Paul drive his big Chevy diesel pickup. I hate riding in or driving that truck because the dog smell is so strong I can barely breathe. And it is one year older than the GMC Envoy.
Obviously, I did not make it to the senior center at all this week, so am hoping to make it this next week as both meals sound great to me.
Thursday, Jan. 13, will be beef and barley stew, salad, rolls, and sugar cookie bars for dessert. Then on Monday, Jan. 17, lunch will be chicken a la king on a biscuit, green beans, and carrot cake for dessert. Be sure to call in at least by 10 a.m. so your lunch will be prepared, dished up, and bagged and ready for you to pick up between 11:30 and noon. The number to call, in case you do not know it, is 541-575- 1825.
Thank you, Shay and Kim, for your time and efforts to prepare us healthy food.
John 15: 12 KJV This is my commandment, that ye love one another as I have loved you.
Prairie City -- First, I want to give credit and praise to our intrepid volunteers who braved the storm and horrible roads to deliver the meals. Thank you so much! And thanks to our cook, who, if she didn’t show up, there would be no meal to deliver! Pam’s helpers were Angie and Ruth. Tom, Mary, Carlos and Pam made sure that everyone who had ordered a meal got it by putting it in the bag and getting the bag to the delivery vehicle.
Then the drivers, Gwynne, Mary, and Theresa, got the bag into the hands of the diner. Whew. So you see it’s quite a production just so you can have a hot meal. Thanks to all who have a part in this activity. May your tribe increase.
So what did Pam prepare and all these people deliver and all the diners eat? What else on a cold and snowy day but chili?! With cornbread, a pea salad, dish of peaches, and cherry pie, that’s what. And it was really good!
I was very thankful that the chili was not smokin’ hot. If you like it that way, just add more pepper. It was just right for my tender mouth — ahem. Thank you, Pam. I really appreciated the level of heat of the chili.
Found a new word as I was reading a book. Looked it up in the BIG dictionary and it was not listed. So what does one do nowadays? Ask Google, or course. But that means I have to enlist the aid of one who has access to said Google. So I did. After all, how can you turn down your mother’s request? The word in question is spelled booboisie, and pronounced boo-bwa-shee. Comes from a certain author putting together the words "boob" and "bourgeois." Definition? Stupid people as a class. Bourgeois means middle class — like you and me. But if you are really dumb, then you are a member of the booboisie. See if you can work that into a conversation this next week.
We are still working on the improvements in our building. The siding contractor found several items that had been postponed through the 100 years of the life of the building and so he took care of them.
We now have a roof that won’t leak in our storage area (whee!). The area itself got some new wall covering and a paint job. Then Tom built lots of shelves to put our collection of decorations on. Hopefully someday soon we will get to put them on the tables!
One of our ongoing problems has been the ovens that have reached the end of their useful life. And they were used when they were donated to the seniors almost 50 years ago. We figured we’d gotten our money’s worth out of them.
Hopefully, in 30 days we will have the new one installed. It will be nice to have the correct temperature be set and it will stay there! Gotta keep the cook happy! Cause if the cook ain’t happy, nobody’s happy, right?
Proverbs 15:13 “A happy heart makes the face cheerful, …” James 5:13 “… Is anyone happy? Let him sing songs of praise.” Psalm 68:3 “But may the righteous be glad and rejoice before God; may they be happy and joyful.”
Monument -- We sure had some cold weather to start off our new year, didn't we? We went down to -12 degrees Farenheit the first day of the new year! Brr. We had quite a bit of snowfall as well. I'd say we have at least 2 feet of snow on the ground and now it is melting fast. We had all sorts of weather in between, too, along with crazy wind. A friend of mine had part of her roof blown off from the wild winds that went through the Service Creek/Mitchell area. She also had two trees that were just blown out of the ground.
Well, because of the snowstorm, I did not go down to the senior center for lunch. My hubby tried to drive down in one of our rigs and it had tons of ice under and in the engine area and it was clanking around. He came back and told me the Lord had made a decision for me not to go into town. He had to take a different vehicle down. He brought back our lunches. Driving conditions were pretty bad on Tuesday; it was snowing like crazy.
So, according to the information I received, these are the details of our Tuesday lunch. Our greeters at the table were Kristi Guimont and Susan Cavender. They checked in the guests, collected and counted up the money, and filled in the paperwork. Kristi made the announcements and Ron Browning of Monument prayed the blessing over the meal. We thank our volunteers for their work and support.
For our lunch, our cooks Terry Cade and Carrie Jewell made us pork verde burritos, refried beans, coleslaw, and cookie for our dessert. It was yummy and I was especially grateful for the cooks for sending one of the lunches with jalapenos!
I felt really special! Ha. We thank our wonderful cooks and appreciate all that they do for us. Diana Harvey answered the phone and helped in the kitchen also. We thank her as well. We appreciate all who help to make our senior center run smoothly.
It has been quite a time trying to keep our animals watered and fed during the tumultuous weather conditions. Their water froze solid, they were extra-hungry, and trudging through the thick and wet snow was hard work. But you know what? I would not trade it for living anywhere else! No way. I had to take a whole bunch of pictures while being out. It was just gorgeous seeing all the white snow on the pine trees, the ground ... ahh, contented sigh.
I just ordered some harnesses for my alpacas. I noticed that Cyrus' teeth were a little long. Apparently, sometimes you have to shave down their teeth? Lovely! I don't know how that is going to happen. Luckily, my friend Shawna might be able to help me with that. She used to work at a vet clinic. She is going to help me shear the alpacas in the spring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.