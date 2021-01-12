JOHN DAY—Another week, and I wonder what this one will bring. We all know that our cooks are wonderful. Can we say the same about our weather, I wonder?
I was at the center last Thursday and visited with one of the members (I’m bad about names). We had a conversation about when we can go back to the center to eat and socialize. I’m ready, and so is everyone else.
What’s to eat: on Thursday, chicken enchiladas, Spanish rice, refried beans and brownies.
On Jan. 18, we’ll have hot hamburger with mashed potatoes and gravy and cherry chocolate chip bread.
We would like to thank the following sponsors: Gloria Phillips in memory of Delores Janney, St. Thomas Episcopal Church, Russ Young, Iron Triangle and Walt and Agnes Hall. Thanks to you all for standing with the senior center.
Until my last breath I will give thanks to the Lord. Amen.
PRAIRIE CITY—For our first meal of this new year, Tom, Laura B. and Ginger prepared a very delicious meal of sweet and sour chicken, rice, green salad, bread and a lemon bar topped with cherry syrup. Now there is a menu with lots of flavors! Thanks so much for cooking for us, people. Pam was at her place at the registration desk. Carole and Carla helped with getting the meals to the people who are able to come to the center. Carlos made the home deliveries. We thank all those who have a part in getting the work done. And those who come and support our meal program. We still look forward to the day we can all gather and sit down to a meal together.
But during this imposed shut-down, we are continuing to do long-put-off repairs to the building. The latest area is the old kitchen. Everything has been moved out of the space so the ceiling can be repaired. We are also going to get the rest of the single-pane windows replaced with more insulating ones. So if you see construction activity, that’s what’s going on.
I made a call to Florida with some questions to an insurance representative. The funny thing that happened was that he could not believe that there was not one “participating provider” of their super-duper discount program within 100 miles of my ZIP code. Have the same problem with some of my book sellers. Wouldn’t I like to sign up for their special program that would save me lots of money — for only $15 a month? Takes a long time and lots of talking to convince them that my unequivocal answer is — and will continue to be — no! I realize that the phone answerers have their script that they have to follow, but it just gets irritating. If you use the web, do you have to go through all that rigamarole? And don’t get me started on “phone trees.” Guess I better get of my soapbox now.
Got my first garden catalog. With our last frost in early June, and our first frost in September, I really pore over it for really fast maturing varieties. Then you have to make sure that the plant will grow in our zone. The photos are certainly beautiful! The only vegetable that I grow that looks anything like the photos are the peas. The corn ears had kernels hit and miss. The cucumbers didn’t like their area so they got a late start after transplanting. The carrots did good. Found one variety on a seed tape. Hurray! That should help. Those little fly-away seeds are very difficult to dispense one, or even two or three, at a time. Then if a little breeze comes up — whoops — and away they go. Genesis 3:19 — “By the sweat of your brow you will eat your food.”
But at least you know that when you put a carrot seed in the ground, you will harvest carrots, not turnips. So we can look forward to spring. And it’s only two months until darn silly time begins, again. Hope the Washington, Oregon and California lawmakers can get their acts together this year and get rid of DST. Oops. Have to get off the soap box again. And I bet not very many Gen X, Y or Z have any idea what that expression means.
Jeremiah 29:5 “Build houses and settle down; plant gardens and eat what they produce.”
MONUMENT—Terry Cade and Carrie Jewell made us some yummy hamburgers, with curly french fries, macaroni salad, and I think brownies with cream cheese frosting on them. It was a good meal. We thank our cooks and give them a thumbs up!
Our volunteers were Kristi Guimont, who filled out the paperwork. Bob Cockrell and Jan Ensign counted all the money. Sylvia Cockrell handed out the meals at the door to patrons. I think it is a good and efficient system that they have worked out.
We got a crazy snow storm that came through before the weekend, so we have snow on the ground! Praise the Lord for all this moisture. I pray that it will have a chance to get warm so that the melt off will go and seep into the ground. I love the snow. I love that we get the four seasons.
A friend of mine shared some seed catalogs. I can’t believe that seed companies are already sending those out. So, of course, it got me thinking about my garden. I think I am going to try and grow some okra this summer. My Chinese friend Chun made this really tasty and spicy sauce to dip blanched okra, and I just gobbled them up. I never thought I liked okra, because they are kinda slimy, but oh, dipped in this spicy sauce, they were really good. Just thinking about it just made my tummy rumble, and I’m drooling in my mouth! Ha.
So a friend here in Monument is purchasing some of my baby goats. I am going to give her Dolly to take because I want to retire Dolly. Dolly just needs to live and not have to worry about having babies. She is, I think, around 8 or 9 years old. She may be even older than that. I believe goats can live up to 12 or 15 years. I think she will be happy. The rest of my baby goats are going to be advertised via Craigslist. This will be a good thing. It will help to offset the price of the hay I have been feeding them. Those goats eat a lot of hay, especially nursing mothers, and they can be very picky and finicky eaters.
My squished fingers have now closed up. They look really good. The new skin is very tender so I have to be very careful. I have some scar tissue, but I am praying the Lord will take those away. I am using some vitamin E oil now and rubbing that in, for I heard it helps to lessen scarring. I will let you know. I do recommend having raw honey around as medicine! The Lord’s creation is far superior in the healing than man-made medicine in my belief. Of course, it does not hurt to have prayer warriors standing in the gap and praying for you either. I am blessed, and I thank my Lord Jesus for healing my mangled fingers! God is good, all the time!
Psalms 100:2 “Serve the LORD with gladness, come before His presence with singing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.