PRAIRIE CITY — To continue about Wodehouse ... the book I'm reading is comprised of his letters to various people throughout his adulthood (1899-1975). I am amazed that those people kept those letters!! He wrote over 90 works of fiction, plus a book of poems and his autobiography. I doubt many young people have ever heard of him. But we old-timers remember ...

The medication I got to unplug my ears is working! PTL. So I was able to hear that Ron Smith led the flag salute, and Chris Ketchum asked the blessing. The winner of the gift certificate donated by Valeria at Chuck's Little Diner was Delores Scott. Our faithful volunteers included Pam, Ginger, Tom, Sharon, Carla, Mary, Gwynne, Theresa and Chris.

