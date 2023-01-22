PRAIRIE CITY — To continue about Wodehouse ... the book I'm reading is comprised of his letters to various people throughout his adulthood (1899-1975). I am amazed that those people kept those letters!! He wrote over 90 works of fiction, plus a book of poems and his autobiography. I doubt many young people have ever heard of him. But we old-timers remember ...
The medication I got to unplug my ears is working! PTL. So I was able to hear that Ron Smith led the flag salute, and Chris Ketchum asked the blessing. The winner of the gift certificate donated by Valeria at Chuck's Little Diner was Delores Scott. Our faithful volunteers included Pam, Ginger, Tom, Sharon, Carla, Mary, Gwynne, Theresa and Chris.
Chris was in charge of the trivia board today. Today is Winnie-the-Pooh and thesaurus Day. (Have you ever tried to use a thesaurus? Some of them get too complicated!) Birthdays included Daniel Webster, Danny Kaye and Kevin Costner. Capt. James Cook discovered Hawaii in 1778. Former President John Tyler died on this date. The "Go to the head of the line" question was which number president was Mr. Tyler. The correct answer came from our table — No. 10. The No. 1 song in 1953? "Don't Let the Stars Get in Your Eyes" by Perry Como. When Chris read that we all sang along. The No. 1 country tune was "The Ballad of Jed Clampett" by Lester Flatt and Earl Scruggs. We all knew that one, too! The thought for the day: "Unity in things necessary; Liberty in things unnecessary; and Charity in all." (Richard Baxter)
So we trooped over to the serving window and picked up our piping-hot helping of tater tot casserole. Then stepped over to the table where we could serve ourselves the three bean salad, peaches and a cowboy cookie. The tater tot casserole had hamburger and mixed veggies in it, so I had to pick out the string beans. Derrol got a real good dinner!
After dinner, we had our monthly board of directors meeting. We were pleased to welcome two new prospective members who will be voted on next week. The food pass-through has a new door — and it looks like it has always been there! Matches the design of the rest of the old doors in the hall. Progress is continuing on the application of backsplash Formica in the kitchen and restrooms. We decided on the color and design of the new flooring, so that can be ordered. That will be quite a project, to say the least!
Here's a new word for you: propaedeutic. Means the basic rules preliminary to the study of some art or science. Drop that in your next conversation ...
I was picking the brains of a couple of techies about my DVD problems. I mentioned that if they read my column they would know about it. One replied, incredulously, "You write a column — for the paper?! How long have you been doing this?" I answered with a number, but on further reflection, I think it was in error. So, Mr. Editor, can you look and see when I started doing this?
2 Cor. 1:13 For we do not write you anything you cannot read or understand I John 1 :5 ... I ask that we love one another.
JOHN DAY — Our center has been having trouble with our front hydraulic door not shutting and locking properly. This has been a real pain to many people. The other day we had arranged to have someone check it out that knows about these things, and it took him about 15 minutes to check it out, repair the problem and put it back together. We opened and closed it over and over to make sure it was working each time before the professionals left. Hands clapping and lots of smiling was on this scene, and all is working properly now. God knows all about it and assists us to find the right people with knowledge to do the right things.
We are in process of finding a new water cooler, as the old one is unrepairable. Using tap water to drink is not tasting too good. One thing at a time and things will get done. Many people are involved as volunteers at our center and this really makes all the work that needs done a lot easier for each one of us. A big thank-you is in order for all of you volunteers. We appreciate all of you. Without you we cannot continue to operate.
On Monday, Jan. 16, Elsie Huskey and David Pasko were at the desk to greet 12 in-house diners as they came in and signed up and got their names in our drawings for the day. Cody Conner, who was a first-timer, agreed to lead our flag salute this day. Elsie did the announcing.
Sixty fresh meals and 56 frozen meals were delivered throughout our community to folks who cannot get out for themselves. The delivery people were Carolyn Stout, Milly, Flora Cheeto and two people from the Blue Mountain Hospital. Their names did not get on the list. Sorry.
There is a volunteer sheet to sign if you have done anything to help. Please don’t forget to put your name on there, and the hours you spent doing a task. Thanks.
The Living Word Church was represented by Sally, who served for us this day. Thank you, Sally. We dined on kielbasa cheesy potatoes, roasted veggies, yum, and muffins. Thanks, Shay and Darla, for a job well done.
Pokeno is at a standstill as there are not enough people coming to play. If you are interested in playing pokeno on Friday afternoon from 1-4, call 541-792-0202. It is a good time to visit and play pokeno. Give it a try.
If you have won a Len's card or Chester's card, spend them when you go in to shop. They need to get them back so they can continue to bless us with more each month. Thanks.
Jeanette Julsrud was thrilled to be able to take a large bag of pull tabs to the Ronald McDonald House in Bend. Thanks to everyone who brought some in so she could bless them.
Gloria Kulis won the Len's card and Yvonne Eaton won the free meal this day. Congratulations, you two. There were eight takeout meals. The total meals from our kitchen this day was 136. Shay and Darla are working overtime to prepare this many meals each week. We sure do appreciate them for their service of love.
On Thursday, Jan. 19, Judy Thomas and Carol Roe greeted 25 in-house diners as they came in to sign their name and put their names in the drawings for the day. Elsie did the announcing. Shay agreed to come out to the mic to lead our flag salute. We just learned that it would be Shay's birthday tomorrow, Jan. 20, so when he was done we all sang happy birthday to him and presented him with a cake.
Sherrie Feiger represented the Methodist Church as our server this day and asked the blessing for our meal also. Thank you, Sherrie. We dined on barbecue chicken, baked potato, corn on the cob, baked beans and sunshine cake. Good job, Shay and Kim.
Linda, who is our librarian and interior decorator, has been working on getting shelves up in her storage room and today finally was completed. One job at a time to get things done. Thank you, Gregg Starr, for helping finish this task.
With 25 in-house diners, 14 takeouts and 67 delivered meals, the total for this day was 103 meals from our kitchen. Thanks, Shay and Darla.
Joanne Moles won the Chester's card, and Ron Smith won the free meal this day. Congratulations, you two.
Many people were blessed with goodies from Chester's that they bless our center with each week. Thank you, Chester's, for this great and bountiful blessing of goods.
Next Thursday, Jan. 26, Community Connection will be honoring Luci Immoos for her dedication to help the seniors in our county, at our luncheon. There is a sign-in sheet on our desk so our chef can have a count of people planning to come so he can prepare ample food. He does like to be prepared for any number of people to eat.
Linda Stoltz, our librarian and interior decorator, was blessed by Yvonne Majors with many books, magazines and an old postcard collection. She also brought Linas 100 or more ties to aid in a decorative wall. Linda did a great job with all of that. Yvonne has blessed Linda many times with books. Linda wants to thank Yvonne for her help.
On Monday, Jan. 23, we will dine on sloppy Joes, french fries, coleslaw, and ice cream or cookies. On Thursday, Jan. 26, we will have pot roast, mashed potatoes and gravy and a dessert of cook's choice. Both these lunches sound great, so come and see for yourself.
Nicholas Alexander is desiring to pay it forward and help those in need of help. He has equipment and tools to do anything you may need. He does not want to be paid, he only wants help anyone. This is called love. His number is 541-792-0136.
Ecclesiastes 10:2 The heart of the wise inclines to the right, but the heart of the fool inclines to the left.
MONUMENT — Our cooks, Terry Cade and Carrie Jewell, presented to us something new this week. Rotini pasta with a creamy sauce and chicken. It was yummy. We were also served garlic bread, fresh green salad, and peanut butter cookies for our dessert. We richly thank our cooks for their hard work. We appreciate them so much!
Our greeters at the table were Kristi Guimont and Carolyn Peterson. Judy Harris led us in the flag salute and made the announcements. Yours truly prayed the blessing over the meal.
We will have sewing on Wednesday, Jan. 25. We will begin at 9 a.m. and go until about 2:30 p.m. We share a potluck lunch at noon. You may bring any project you want to work on, or just come and sit around visiting with different folks. The beauty of community and having a lovely afternoon with old and new friends.
Bingo will be Saturday, Jan. 28. It starts at 5 p.m. They play 10 games, share a potluck dinner in the middle, and then play the next 10 games. Playing cards are 25 cents per card, per game. It is a great time to get together with friends.
Well, I think there is a war going on over here … winter trying to hang on for dear life and spring trying to push itself forward. The ground is either hard and frozen or wet and squishy. One just does not know how the ground will be until you go outside and walk around a bit. I prefer the hard and frozen to the wet and squishy.
We had to have the co-op come out to cut down a huge, old and dying pine tree. We thank Brian Woodell and Garret Warner for doing just that. That old tree was leaning towards our shop and the electric lines, and I was afraid that if a big windstorm came through, it would blow that humongous tree over and crush the shop and cause a fire.
My hubby walked along the tree and he figured it was just under 100 feet long, including the stump. That was a huge tree for sure! It has a bunch of nails, barbed wire and other such things so that it will be a delicate job of cutting it up. I hated to see it go, but it was a necessary thing.
I've been feeling pretty good, and I think I should be able to go out and visit my goats down below. I hope they remember me! Ha. My friend's donkeys are still around. Maybe Dot will have a baby. That would be so cute to see a little baby donkey.
Looking forward to the spring coming up, for we will see new life all around us. The green grass, the trees coming back to life, the flowers will be blooming, and the baby animals being born. I don't know if I am going to be ready for bottle baby goats yet. I know for sure that at least four of my mama goats will have triplets. Yikes!
1 John 4:1-2 Beloved, believe not every spirit, but test the spirits whether they are of God, because many false prophets are gone out into the world. Hereby know ye the Spirit of God: Every spirit that confesseth that Jesus Christ has come in the flesh is of God.
