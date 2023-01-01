PRAIRIE CITY — Oven-fried chicken, baked potato, green beans, peach cobbler. Mmmm. Sounds yummy. That's what's on the menu for the first meal in the new year of 2023. And Pam and Pam will have new, smooth, bright, un-divoted countertops to use to prepare the meal on!
It has been a long time coming, but we can see light at the end of the tunnel now. The demo started the day after the last meal of 2022. I asked the contractor if his crew had found anything worrisome and he said not really. It was about what he expected to find in an older kitchen that has had hard use. I took that as good news.
So we had no meal today. But that doesn't mean that I don't have anything to talk about! (Ahem.)
No. 1. The Prairie City School advanced agriculture communications class has a new project: a school newspaper! To start with, I was surprised that the ag class had a communications division. It consists of photography, journalism, broadcasting, and marketing concepts. Wow. I thought ag class was all about growing animals and plants and learning how to repair farm machinery. (Get with the program, old lady!) My, how times have changed, huh? Of course, being a past editor of the school paper (way, way in the past!), I had to take out my red pencil and see how well they did. Not many typos, but some awkward construction left me trying to figure out what was being talked about. I would like some more information on the Farm to School program. Sounds very intriguing. I'm sure that the person who wrote the article knows what she's talking about. It's just a new area to me. I need to remember how people get a glazed look when I try to tell them something musical. It makes sense to me, but is a foreign language to them. Anyway, kudos to cousin Lindy for doing it.
No. 2. Pet peeve time. Why do program managers think that they have to have music playing while some announcer is trying to give the weather forecast? Over half of the American public is over 65 and probably has hearing loss. Makes it very difficult to understand what the person is saying.
No. 3. I'm still trying to get the crude out of my Eustachian tubes. Have special pills to take three times a day, special tea to drink, hot and cold packs to get the stuff to thin out and contract so it will flow out. ... Had some popping and crackling but no big discharge yet. Thought I'd try doing some loud vocalization; if a certain pitch will shatter a wineglass, maybe it would cause some movement in the tube ...
John 5:24 ... whoever hears My word and believes Him Who sent Me has eternal life ... Rom. 10:17 Consequently, faith comes from hearing the message and the message is heard through the word of Christ.
MONUMENT — Well, it is looking like the new year is just around the corner and in a blink, it will be the year 2023. I don't know what the new year will look like, but I do know that I will be taking it one day at a time and trusting my Lord Jesus for everything. He knows the outcome of all time and there is nothing to fear when we stand on His perfect love which casts out all fear. God is good all the time, yes, all the time!
Our cooks, Terry Cade and Carrie Jewell, made spaghetti, garlic bread, fresh green salad and birthday cake for dessert. I was not present but I am sure it was a delicious meal. We thank and appreciate our wonderful and hard-working cooks!
Our greeters at the table were Sue Cavender and Kristi Guimont. Loni Lawrence led everyone in the flag salute, made the announcements, and prayed the blessing over the meal. We thank all our volunteers for their help at the senior center.
Hope everyone is enjoying the beautiful new flooring! Once again, we thank our friends at the Joyce Owen Miller Foundation and Bruce Hansen for their help in the purchase and installation of the gorgeous new flooring in our dining hall. We are truly indebted to our friends!
Please mark on your calendars that there is always bingo being played on the last Saturday of every month unless otherwise stated. There is a potluck dinner that is shared, and it is 25 cents per card to play. So come on over to play and try your luck at winning the big pot. Ha.
We've had all kinds of different weather over here. The snow melted for a couple of days due to warmer temperatures, which of course turned to ice in the morning. My hubby and the kids were all slipping and falling, and so were the dogs and the cats! My kids told me that the dogs were sliding trying to walk and they kept sliding around, too. My son tried to sled down the driveway and of course the OCD dog, aka the "fun police," tried to stop him.
My goats seem to be doing well, although one of my baby goats died. Thumbelina I think was bullied and then she wasn't eating the minerals for whatever reason. I guess it is partly the survival of the fittest. There seems to be a pecking order in all animals. I see it in the dogs, the cats, and goats. I try and separate them into different groups, but sometimes it seems it doesn't matter. The stronger ones will always bully the smaller ones.
I haven't really been outside. I am still recovering from my surgery. I go on the porch to pet the porch kitties. They are so funny. They start to purr in their boxes in anticipation of me petting them! Ha. My kids are planning on making wooden boxes for their porch kitties.
2 Corinthians 7:1 Having therefore these promises, dearly beloved, let us cleanse ourselves from all filthiness of the flesh and spirit, perfecting holiness in the fear of God.
JOHN DAY — So it is that 2022 is over and we look into 2023 for a great year in the making. Our senior center has been active in 2022 serving residents of Grant County, and we plan to continue in that mode and add interests and activities as 2023 moves on.
In the last week of December our center delivered 174 meals to folks who cannot get out. Six to 8 volunteers deliver these meals each Monday and Thursday. We served two lunches in house: one on Monday and one on Thursday. Several volunteers played a part in making these lunches successful. At each lunch date, two people sit at the front desk to welcome folks entering to make sure they get signed in and registered for drawings each lunch date. Someone always does announcing and someone else always leads diners in the flag salute. Someone asked the blessing each time, and some are with us to help in setting tables, serving drinks and anything else needed for a successful lunch, and to clean up after lunch. Usually, the servers represent a church or organization close by. The volunteers at the desk count the donations and any other money that has come in to support our center and make a bank deposit and ready paperwork for the next lunch date. Our chef and his assistant also do a great job in preparing all the meals, including takeout meals that are picked up by those requesting them. We also have a janitor that sees that the floors are clean in all the rooms and keeps the dust off of chair legs and doors, and occasionally washes our windows. So we can see that approximately 18 or more people each week are involved in serving our community through our senior center. Still, we need more people to deliver meals as the same folks cannot do it every time. Would you like to be a part of our service to other folks? The more hands working, the lighter the load for all. Thank you all for helping our center be of service to our community.
Chester's Market brings in goods each lunch day to be used by anyone desiring to have them. They can be found on a table near our sign-in desk. Check it out.
The drawings each lunch date are provided by Chester's Market, Len's Pharmacy and our center, of course. This last week or so a family with two young children dined with us, and the young lad won a drawing twice. He is one lucky young man.
There were two announcements this week: one to remind us all that the suggested donation for lunches has been adjusted to $6 for seniors 60 and older and $7 for everyone else except for small children. The second announcement was to remind us that when we have birthday cake, which is usually the first Thursday of each month, we would like to get a picture of everyone that has a birthday in that month, so this will be Thursday, Jan. 5. All in fun. No matter how old we get, we like to have fun.
We are all aware that times are tough, but look around and see what is going on in other parts of the world. In New York there was so much snow it covered houses and vehicles completely. Emergency vehicles as well. No one could even help another. Power was out. Many people died in their homes and vehicles, freezing and starving. We are so thankful for life and its abundance. God knows all about it and about us, and He will provide for our needs if we will trust Him to do so. Thank you, Mike, for bringing this to our attention.
The last meal for the year 2022 was excellent: hot beef sandwich with mashed potatoes and gravy, corn seasoned with chilies and onions, and I do not know the other spices, but the corn was excellent, and strawberry shortcake. Thanks, Shay, for sending 2022 out with a good taste in our mouth.
For our first meal in 2023, Monday, Jan. 2, we will be served soup and sandwich, chips, and cinnamon rolls. Our chef, Shay, makes the best soup you will ever eat, so come join us for a great meal. Then on Thursday, Jan. 5, we will dine on buttermilk ranch chicken, rice and birthday cake. Is your birthday in January? We want to wish you a happy birthday.
I hope to see you all on Monday, Jan. 2, and bring in 2023 together.
Christmas past leaves us with this good news:
Luke 2:11 For unto you is born this day in the city of David a SAVIOUR, which is CHRIST THE LORD.
