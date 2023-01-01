PRAIRIE CITY — Oven-fried chicken, baked potato, green beans, peach cobbler. Mmmm. Sounds yummy. That's what's on the menu for the first meal in the new year of 2023. And Pam and Pam will have new, smooth, bright, un-divoted countertops to use to prepare the meal on!

It has been a long time coming, but we can see light at the end of the tunnel now. The demo started the day after the last meal of 2022. I asked the contractor if his crew had found anything worrisome and he said not really. It was about what he expected to find in an older kitchen that has had hard use. I took that as good news.

