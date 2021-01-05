How is 2021 treating you so far? Well, the weather is beautiful. And it’s time to start another year of good food from our chefs. Thank you so much for the good food, and our desserts are delicious.
We are so sorry to hear our friend Helen Bogart is now in a much better and safe place. We send our love to her family and friends.
On Jan. 7, we will have clam chowder, Caesar salad, garlic bread and birthday cake.
On Jan. 11, we’ll have pork roast, roasted potatoes, veggies, bread and butter and pear brown Betty cake. Yum yum.
Thanks to those folks that so generously sponsor a meal.
Leviticus 19:18 “Do not seek revenge or bear a grudge against any of your people, but love your neighbor as yourself. I am the Lord.”
The last meal of the year 2020 was chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, dinner rolls, green beans and yummy and moist chocolate cake. Oh, yes, a very delicious meal cooked by our very own cooks Terry Cade and Carrie Jewell. We thank our cooks for their dedication to all the people they helped to feed this past year and for the years prior. We so appreciate them.
There were 70 meals that were taken out. I would say that it was one of our popular favorites. The paperwork was done by Kristi Guimont. Bob Cockrell and Jan Ensign counted the money. Sylvia Cockrell delivered the meals at the door. A shout of thanks to our volunteers for their endearing faithfulness in their service to our community.
We stand with our neighbors and friends, Lonnie and Roger Lawrence, who recently lost Bo to cancer. They also suffered another loss, their home to a fire. We pray for their sadness in losing Bo and the loss of their home. There will be a shotgun shoot at Brad and Julie Smith’s to raise funds for Lonnie and Roger. The shoot will be held on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Let us rally together as a family, as a community and come alongside our friends, Lonnie and Roger, and give them all the prayers, support and walk with them through this valley.
I cannot say enough and emphasize enough how thankful we are to be living out here in God’s country. It’s easier to see the handiwork of God out here, looking at the beautiful mountains, the trees, the peaceful John Day River. There is peace living out here. I’m reminded every day that we are so blessed by the Lord to be out here in Monument, Grant County, Oregon. I really, really cannot ever imagine the thought of leaving here or living in the city ever again. It is unfathomable.
The snow has melted and now there are puddles of pure mess. Ha. We have an OCD dog. Seriously, if she hears or catches you splashing in the puddles, she just goes bonkers. We call her the “fun police.” She freaks out when you throw snowballs. She does not like the kids going down the sled on the snow. She has a cow if my son is shooting toy arrows in the air. I think she is paranoid that someone might get hurt? But we still love her anyway. She is a good dog, and she loves my boy.
I finally banded Davey. I was almost debating if I should, because Steve, my old billy goat, is getting on in years. I decided I would rather have Davey next to me and not be stinky. He looks so cute right now; his coat is all fluffy and soft. Squirt is doing well; he is still alive. Ha. Lily is being a very good mama and is taking good care of him. He is now a week old.
Psalms 4:5 “Offer the sacrifices of righteousness and put your trust in the Lord.”
So we had our last meal of 2020, and when you get this report we will be enjoying the first meal of 2021. Time marches on ... and on … and on. Because we did not have a meal the Wednesday before Christmas, I have to fill you in on what happened at our family gathering on Christmas Day. Not very many families would have this experience: After the meal, we all gathered in the living room at Joel’s house. We each had a Bible, and we each read a few verses of the Christmas story (I don’t like that we call it a Christmas story — it is Christmas fact). Anyhow, what was especially heart-warming was that each person (adult, teen, child) read. (Yeah, what’s so great about that, you may ask?) Just this: One daughter-in-love is studying the Korean language so she read her verses in Korean. The other daughter-in-love read from her Polish Bible. That’s what made it super special! And maybe next year Spanish will be added. One never knows what God will provide, right?
Back to the senior meal: We had spaghetti and meat sauce, corn, a green salad, roll and a piece of birthday cake courtesy of Driskill Memorial Chapel. So, Derrol got to have some birthday cake even if I didn’t make him one. Ahem.
Good meal to have between the holiday meals. Carlos made the deliveries to the homes of those who could not come to the center. Pam did her duties at the registration desk, and Ginger helped wherever she was needed. Laura, Tom and Angie got the meal ready, boxed and bagged.
We want to say very big thank you to those who have donated to our cause this last month of 2020. We appreciate it so much, especially this strange year. Hope we can get back to gathering soon. And one of the people who will be happy to gather is Del Lake. He has made a great recovery from his heart surgery and returned to his home. Thank you for your prayers for him.
Heard one commentator ask this question: Are you a better person at the start of this new year compared to the start of last year? I don’t know if I’m any better, but I know I am a different person. And it only took three years of counseling!
Son No. 1 spent a lot of time trying to get my computer to realize it has lost some important information. Did two years worth of updates (since I’m not connected, I don’t get those), but it still said, “Huh?” But he did find out how I can access my voicemail on the cellphone. It had 23 unheard messages. And do you know that they were all unimportant? “Your car warranty is about to expire.” I wouldn’t be surprised since it’s 20 years old! So if you accidentally call my cellphone and leave a voicemail, I can listen to it — a week later.
2 Corinthians 5:17 “… the old has gone, the new has come!”
Ezra 9:9 “… He has granted us new life…”
Ecclesiastes 1:9 “What has been will be again, what has been done will be done again; there is nothing new under the sun.”
Lamentations 3:22, 23 “… for his compassions never fail. They are new every morning; great is Your Faithfulness.”
