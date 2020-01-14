John Day—Jan. 6, we found Darlene Nodine and Greg Starr at the desk welcoming each attendee and greeting each one. Their work and time are very appreciated by everyone who attends our lunches.
Everett did the announcing, and Mary Lou of the Blue Mountain Hospital Auxiliary led the flag salute.
Ron Dowse and Tom Rourke were the winners of the drawings. Good job, you two.
Everett reminded everyone that the silent auction was up again, and new items were up for bidding, and there is a free table at the front of the room so have a look and take something home with you for free. Twenty-nine fresh and 20 frozen meals were delivered by Chris Lombardy and Amy from Step Forward. Thanks, Chris, Amy and C. Your time and efforts are truly appreciated.
We have a new helper in our midst. Skyler Watson is washing tables before lunch and also wrapping our dinnerware in napkins and securing them with colorful banding. Thank you, Skyler, for your interest in our facility and your help to us.
A celebration of life will be held at the Elks Lodge on Saturday for Veronica Flanary.
Amie Malone of the Hospital Auxiliary asked the blessing, and then our servers from the Hospital Auxiliary served 24 lunch attendees a meal of baked potatoes with all kinds of toppings including chili and sour cream. They also served beverages before the announcements of buttermilk, choice of juice, milk, coffee and tea. Plus the berry tart for dessert. A great lunch.
Jeanette and Greg were at the desk to check everyone in as they came into the building for lunch.
Thursday started off with the annual hall board meeting. Donna Johnson led the flag salute first thing. Chris Labhart was at the microphone with lots of news about the building changes inside and the purchase of our parking lot and the financial report and honoring all those who participate in the success of our senior center. It really takes a lot of people and efforts to keep it going and doing well. This senior center has been active for 47 years. Wow!
There were nine door prizes won by attendees. Nicely done, Chris and board members. There is the hall board, the trust fund managers, the bingo crew and the site council. Not to mention our cooks and Angie in the office.
Chris figured out a way to have Veanne attend since she retired last week so he could present her with a nice gift for her many years of service. Good job, Chris.
Jeanette then reminded us that the silent auction ends Jan. 20. There are some nice things on that table so take a look and make your bid for something you like. The proceeds from this auction go to help our site council do the things they need to do.
Thirty-three meals were delivered by Patty and Mike Davis and the Step Forward crew. Thanks to all four of you. You are appreciated by the receivers of the food and all of us who appreciate you helping our neighborhood.
There are a few pieces of furniture for the taking inside so if you are in need of something, take a look. Free is always a good price.
Heather Swank reminded us that the census is still needing people to help take the census. The pay is $16 per hour plus a fuel fee. A good part-time job for you that are needing something extra.
A potluck will be held Saturday, Jan. 18, for Veanne. Keep an ear open for more information.
Deeda Porter, Chris Labhart and Shirley Dinsmore were the winners of our drawings.
Cornerstone Christian Fellowship members were our servers today including Pastor Levi Manitsas. Pastor asked the blessing, and his crew served our meal to 56 attendees. Our meal was chicken noodle soup with homemade noodles, so very good, real mashed potatoes, mixed peas and carrots, broccoli salad, dinner rolls and peach cobbler for dessert. A very good meal, thanks to Shay and his kitchen crew.
Prayer is the best help we can give to anyone, and we can all pray so please pray that our John Day Senior Center continues to be a great success for the whole area.
Monument—
We got our first real “snow” here, and it looks like it is staying for a while, not to mention that supposedly we will end up with 2 feet of snow in a week or so. But, hey, what do I know? You know these weather channels are fickle with the weather predictions, and personally, I really don’t think they have the faintest idea what they are talking about. Ha. I praise God that the ground was wet the past few weeks and moisture sunk into the ground before the snows came.
Well now, let’s see, the greeters at the table were Kristi Guimont, Ricki Doland and Bodean Andersen. Jimmy is getting his chemo treatments on Tuesdays for the time being. Kristi and Ricki basically did everything, collected and counted the money, checked in the guests and wrote down all the announcements. Bodean led us in the flag salute, made the announcements and prayed the blessing over our meal. We thank all our volunteers for their work!
Our cooks served us a meal of hamburgers, french fries, macaroni salad and brownies for dessert. We thank our wonderful cooks, Terry Cade and Carrie Jewell, for always serving us yummy food. We sure are lucky to have them, that’s for sure.
We had Angie Apicoor from John Day, the new senior advisor. She is helping seniors with available energy assistance for those who need help. This help is based on income. So give her a call if you are interested.
We had 46 guests on the books and six takeouts. The winners of the free meal tickets were Dorothy Jordan and Phoebe Yukawa. Ms. Betty Breeding was the lucky winner of the Len’s Drug gift card.
Don’t forget, ladies, we have our sewing class on Saturday, Jan. 18. You won’t want to miss out on this wonderful time of fellowship, sharing a potluck meal and sewing or just visiting, of course. It starts at 9 a.m. and runs until 3 p.m.
Well, it must have been super cold because all the girl goats refused to come out of the goat shed. I noticed that little Daisy must have fallen into the rubber tubs with water the other day and she was all wet, silly girl. Lily is so stinking cute. I just love how baby goat kids jump and hop like little bunny rabbits. Lily knows her name; she comes running over to me when I call her. She really loves to lay down on my lap and eat alfalfa hay out of my hand. She is getting fed so well by Jill that she is now a plump little goat that is almost bigger than her brother and sister. I think I shall have to start training her to wear a collar and leash, and then I can lead her around like a little dog when she is older. I told my dad back in California all about her, and he just laughed. He said that all baby animals are cute. I think Lily is especially cute.
Ephesians 3:20 “Now to Him who is able to do exceedingly abundantly above all that we ask or think, according to the power that works in us, to Him be glory in the church by Christ Jesus to all generations, forever and ever, Amen.”
Prairie City-
Aha! Winter has finally put in an appearance. We had 2 inches of nice, white, fluffy flakes on our deck … cars … paths … etc. Did you ever stop to think of all the forms water takes to get deposited on the land? Amazing, isn’t it?
Juan led the flag salute, and Tom asked the blessing for our first meal of the new year. Carlos and Luann did the home deliveries. The $5 gift card donated by Len’s Drug was won by Fran Bunch. We held a moment of silence in remembrance of our friends Drew Harmer and Jack Pickle. We were pleased to receive a card from old friend Norma Rynearson.
We posted it on one of the bulletin boards, so if you wish to write to her, the address is there. And tai chi is up and going again (har, har), along with pinochle games. Tom even recognized the pinochle players by putting a poker chip on the table to signify that table got to go first through the serving line. And we were served Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, roasted mixed vegetables, French bread and raspberry cobbler for dessert. If you couldn’t have the cobbler, there were those humongous cupcakes, Mmmm, yummy, yummy.
While we were enjoying this delicious meal, president Ginger conducted our annual election of officers, and board members are Del Lake, Carla Wright, Jim Hamsher, Tom Roark, Derrol Coombs and Gwynne Wulfert. If you have any concerns or bright ideas, let one of these persons know. That’s what they are there for. Which brings up the question: What is the Prairie City Senior Center there for? Just ask Nancy Viggers! But if you can’t, I’ll give you some hints. We are to assist the Area Agency on Aging by providing a hot meal once a week for seniors specifically. However, anyone is welcome to come eat with us. These meals are also available as Meals on Wheels if it is not possible for you to come to the senior center. Another reason that the government started this program was to have a place that seniors could come and have social interaction. And this was 50 years ago!
As I watch people walking down the street or (yikes!) driving in their car intent on what the smartphone is doing, I cringe. The experts have come to the conclusion that face-to-face contact is so much better than an image on a screen, and that’s what the senior center provides.
If it is essential for youngsters to have social interaction, why not oldsters? Don’t sit at home and vegetate! Get out and talk to someone! It’s good for your brain! And so is pinochle (tee, hee)!
Well, so much for that soapbox. We were glad to see the gals from the Blue Mountain Care Center. Lorna and Krystin brought Charlene Dean and Rita Williams to dinner. Derrol is making great progress since his latest surgery. Can take a shower by himself (hallelujah!) and tie his shoes (PTL). Can almost write his name legibly.
Prov. 22:1 “A good name is more desirable than great riches; to be esteemed is better than silver and gold.”
