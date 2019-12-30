JOHN DAY—On Monday before Christmas, Greg Starr was greeting folks as they entered the building for lunch. Amongst his chuckles and friendly smile, the day started pleasantly. Veanne was the announcer today. The flag salute was said, and then Veanne reminded everyone of the Christmas dinner on Christmas day starting at noon at no charge to anyone. She shocked us with the news that Drew Harmer had passed away so unexpectedly. We had a moment of silence to remember Drew and say a word of prayer for him. Several drawings were done and the blessing was prayed and lunch was served by members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. We had fish and crosscut crispy potatoes, coleslaw, drinks of our choice and a yummy dessert. Thanks to Shay and his crew for a nice meal.
On Thursday, the day after Christmas, Darlene Nodine and Jeanette Julsrud were at the desk to greet everyone for lunch. It is so nice to come into a gathering and be greeted with smiles and a comment and/or chuckles. Jeanette did the announcing with her usual flare and gave everyone reason to smile and giggle a bit. Thanks, Jeanette, for making everyone so comfortable. Jimmy Maples led the flag salute.
The bridge club sponsored the meal for today. Thanks were given to Doc Pope for a generous donation to our senior center. Thanks were given to the Palmers for once again providing a lovely gracious Christmas dinner to our whole community. We were told that this was the 20th year they have done this Christmas dinner. Thank you again, Palmers, for this wonderful event.
Jan. 9 will be the annual hall board meeting for our senior center. There are three positions open so if you or anyone you know would like to run for these positions, let Chris Labhart know and plan to attend this meeting. They are giving away over $1,000 worth of door prizes at this meeting so this should entice many of us to attend. Besides that, it is good to know how our senior center operates and all the details for its success.
The site council also needs members of its board so give it some thought and help them out.
Starting Jan. 1, there will be no plastic bags any more at our grocery or other stores so those of us that use these bags at home or to transport items will need to provide our own bags. The senior center uses these bags to transport the meals that we deliver to citizens all over the area. Veanne made a plea for help with this. Please help with donations of any kind of nice bags for this project.
Thirty-five fresh meals were delivered by Jimmy Maples, Barb, Comer and the Step Forward crew. Thanks, everyone. This effort is so much appreciated.
Lon Davis won the Chester’s Thriftway certificate, and Kristina Labhart won the free meal.
Father Christie asked the blessing and also sang us a Christmas song in his native language and in English. Thanks to him for bringing this enjoyment to us. St. Elizabeth Catholic Church served our meal to 24 in-house diners. The meal consisted of hot roast beef sandwiches on sourdough, real mashed potatoes and gravy, green bean medley and a very yummy fruit and whipped cream mixture on graham cracker crust. Thanks, Shay, for a lovely meal.
As Father Christie said: “Christmas is not a day, it is a season. We are always grateful that God gave us his son Jesus and that is what Christmas is about.”
MONUMENT—
I hope you all had a wonderful Christmas. Can you believe that it will be 2020, when you read this? 2019 seems like a blur because it feels like it went by so fast to me. This also will mark our sixth winter here in Monument. My two little ones have lived more of their lives now in Monument than in California.
We did not have a lunch for Christmas Eve, so I have no report to share. It was weird not having lunch to go to, and it threw my days of the week off. I guess I am sometimes a creature of habit.
A bunch of my ladies from my Bible study group and some of our kids made a visit to Haven House retirement home in Fossil before Christmas. We went there and ate lunch with the folks. We sang some Christmas songs, and some hymns. We also sat and visited with them. It was such a nice time, and we praise the Lord for the privilege of serving him. We plan on making it a regular visit every month or every other month. We need to remember our elders and not neglect them. We need to honor them, spend time with them and love them.
My wonderful hubby has been helping me by doing the early morning chores for me and most of the afternoon chores as well. I am so lucky, right? We did go out and banded little Douglas. He is all set not to be a stinky goat. Ha.
I love my little Lily. She still remembers me, and when I am at the goat pen, she follows me around and wants to sit on my lap. Oh, she is so cute, and I just love her! I thought I loved Bonnie, but no, Lily is really, really special to me. She is getting a pretty big pooch. Since she is the only one that Jill is nursing, Lily is getting quite chubby around her middle. I think it will be really easy for me to bring Lily up near my house and have her follow me around in the spring and summer. Maybe she still thinks of me as her mama?
I think Dolly is pregnant. I don’t think she will be due for at least a couple of months. I don’t know, maybe she is just a bloated goat. I am keeping an eye on her. Since I have the girls separated from the boys, the boys will not stray very far from the girls’ pen. The boys are constantly looking forlornly at the girls. Too bad, so sad for them.
It is very fun sitting with the goats and watching the little ones play. They are quite amusing to watch when they are running and hopping and kicking up their little hind legs. Daisy, Douglas and Lily like to come over and either sit on my lap, chew on my coat, nibble my gloves, or jump on my back. Ah, the country life.
1 Corinthians 4:20 “For the Kingdom of God is not in word, but in power.”
