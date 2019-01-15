Are you used to writing in 2019 yet? I am still catching myself writing in the old year. Hopefully, I will get used to writing 2019 in by the next month or so. Ha.
We were served by our wonderful cooks, Terry Cade and Teawna Jewell, fish and chicken, with tartar or cocktail sauce, french fries, fresh green salad, applesauce and cookies for dessert. We are so lucky to have such dedicated cooks. It was good to be back having our Tuesday senior lunch after a two-week hiatus. I’m glad that Christmas and New Year’s days won’t be falling on Tuesdays for a while in the near future! Whew.
Our greeters were Jimmy Cole, Linda Blakeslee, Kristi Guimont and Bodean Andersen. Jimmy and Linda collected and counted the money, Kristi checked in the guests and Bodean led us in the flag salute, made the announcements and prayed the blessing over our meal.
The free meal tickets were won by Pam Wanous and Pam Calahan. Did you see that? The two Pams won the free meals. Pretty funny, right? Teawna Jewell won the Len’s Drug gift card.
We sang the birthday song to Bo Lawrence. I don’t know how old he is, but I hope he enjoyed our singing to him and had a wonderful rest of the day.
We had some folks join us for some good food. They were Dick and Pam Wanous from Spray. We also had the Veteran Services representative, Katee Hoffman, from John Day. Katee had some great ideas to share about helping some of the vets here in Grant County with some extra funding. She was brainstorming about using some of the money for maybe a veterans’ retreat, free haircuts or helping vets at the upcoming health fair in the future.
Ed and Judy Bustardo donated some money to help our sewing group purchase a serger. Katee Hoffman also wanted to donate a serger to our group. What a blessing! We thank our generous donors for their help.
Speaking of sewing, we will have our next sewing session on Saturday, Jan. 19, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Around noon is when we share a potluck lunch. You may bring your own project to work on or work on a project that Judy Harris has introduced. You can just come and visit if you want, or crochet, or knit. Hope you can make it.
So I have a story to share that happened a couple of weeks ago. I went outside to investigate a lot of barking from our dogs. Well, what do I find? A strange, stray dog, and I have no idea where it came from. He looked like a young pup, maybe a year old. He was a border collie/heeler mix. He looked well fed and nice but no collar. I was calling all my neighbors to find out where this guy came from. I had to conclude that he must have been dumped. I was in a pickle. To be continued…
Proverbs 14:29 “He that is slow to wrath is of great understanding: But he that is hasty of spirit exalteth folly.”
Hoo, boy! We had a bit of excitement during our pinochle game last week. Gwynne Wilfert managed to hit a pinochle milestone in melding 1500 trump. That means that she won the whole game with that one hand because you play until the score is 1500. She had never had this particular meld before, so a photo was taken. In fact, it is only the second time that I’ve seen it. Dad had one back in the ‘60s, I think, and I took a photo of it then. I almost had it a few hands before Gwynne did, but I was missing one card.
Then, to add to her winning ways, Gwynne won the gift certificate donated by Valley View Assisted Living for a free meal! What a deal!
Ginger asked Carole Garrison to lead the flag salute, and Pastor Jack asked the blessing. Deliverers today were Tom, Carlos and Jay.
And what did they deliver? Enchilada casserole, green salad, rice and chocolate cake or pudding. Mmm, good. I’m sure that the 59 registered diners enjoyed this meal.
Kristyn and Geralyn brought Thelma Kite, Gordon Sindt, Marilyn Randall and Virginia Moore from the Blue Mountain Care Center. Jeanette Julsrud joined Thelma for lunch with us too.
The tai chi lady was back with a large group of “movers.” Good for them. You can come too every Wednesday after lunch and join the fun.
We will have our monthly board meeting on Jan. 16, so if you are on our board, plan to attend.
The postponed concert by the Youth Arts Program will happen on Friday, Jan. 18, at the United Methodist Church. I’m real proud of the kids in the guitar classes. Come and see what they have to play for you. The time is 7 p.m. ‘Twill be an entertaining and interesting evening.
The first seed catalog has arrived. This one is from an organic outfit in Oregon. Hmmm, do you suppose those seeds will germinate any better here in Eastern Oregon than the ones from South Dakota or North Carolina? I’m sorely tempted to find out. Did empty all the seedpods on the hollyhocks on to another area of the yard before the year was out. Will see what happens when spring comes.
Gen. 1:11-13 “God said, ‘let the land produce vegetation: seed-bearing plants and trees on the land that bear fruit with the seed in it, according to their various kinds.’ And it was so… And God saw that it was good… this was on the third day.”
