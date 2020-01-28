JOHN DAY—Monday, Jan. 20, we found Jeanette Julsrud and Everett King at the desk to be sure every lunch attender was checked in, and with a feeling of being welcome. Chatter and smiles were exchanged and help with seating was provided.
Jeanette was the announcer, and Lorelie Hinton led the flag salute. This was our head cook’s birthday so a big birthday wish is going to Shay. We are in need of bags to help in the delivery of the meals we provide to our area. Efforts are being made to buy some so thanks to all who are willing to help in this area.
Thirty-one fresh and 24 frozen meals were delivered by members of the Step Forward crew and Millie Lysne and Mark Majors. Thanks all of you for your time and service to our community.
The barn doors were being hung today on the new closet at the back of the room that houses extra furniture and chairs. Larry Hart built the doors, and he and his helper Gary Ramey were hanging them. Looking good.
Greg Starr and Chris Labhart painted the closet in a springy color, adding a brightness to the room. Thanks, guys, for a job well done.
Deeda Porter has put a few aloe plants on the free table so help yourself. Aloe is good for many things as well as an antioxidant for your home. There is also a GI Joe hat with a headlamp on the free table. Take a look, don’t just pass by. See the walls and the environment provided in our senior center. The auction has been closed for the month of February as the ones handling it will be on a church mission for a couple weeks or so. But look for it to return in March.
Ed Bennett has passed away, and his memorial service will be this summer. There is a card on the table for Judy Longa Bennett who was a cook at our center for a long while. Her hubby has passed away so sign her card and let her know we have not forgotten about her.
Sharon Scott and Millie Lysne were the winners of the drawings. Debbie May of the Living Word Christian Center asked the blessing for our meal, and she and other members of the church served a grand meal of pork roast, real mashed potatoes and gravy, oh so good, stir fried zucchini and rolls with butter and cookies for dessert to 28 in-house diners. Thanks, Living Word members, for cheerful service and a great job.
At the desk Thursday, Jan. 23, was Kristina Labhart, Darlene Nodine and Jeanette Julsrud, checking everyone in making sure we were welcomed and helped in finding a place to sit.
Jeanette Julsrud was the announcer, and David Turner led the flag salute. Thirty-five fresh meals were delivered around our area by the crew of Step Forward. You are all so faithful to do this service for our community. Thank you all.
Jan. 25 was the Chinese New Year. This year is the year of the rat. How disgusting. Someone decorated the kitchen window with a toy black rat. More disgusting. But all in fun we know. Several things not to do on Chinese new year. Don’t say negative words, do not break ceramics or glass, do not visit wife’s family, don’t sweep or clean, do not give New Year blessing to anyone still in bed. Are you laughing yet?
Len’s Drug sponsored our lunch today, so we want to thank Greg Armstrong for lunch. Thanks, Greg.
We have a new cook assistant starting Feb. 3. We welcome your arrival Kimberly Heathcoat. Linda Stoltz has been filling in for a while, making her schedule so busy she can hardly keep up. Linda is great to do what is needed and always knows just what to do. Thank you, Linda, for your many hours of work we see you put in to make our senior center flow nicely.
A big thank you to Norma Lemberger and family for donation of some wonderful assistive devices to our center.
Fran Bunch, Janice Hunt and Don Porter were the winners of our drawings.
Father Christy of the St. Elizabeth Catholic Church asked the blessing for our meal, and then he and several members of the church served our meal of chicken chow mein, egg rolls and lemon bar for dessert to 48 in-house diners. Good job, Shay, for a good meal, and thanks to you servers for a great job. We sure do appreciate all of you. It takes many jobs to make an event complete and run smooth.
The Scripture tells us to do unto others as we would have them do unto us.
MONUMENT—
We thank our wonderful cooks for making us chicken Alfredo (I liked the broccoli in it very much), garlic bread, fresh green salad and snickerdoodle cookies for dessert. We are spoiled indeed. We appreciate Terry Cade and Carrie Jewell for their hard work and effort.
Our greeters at the front table were Kristi Guimont, Ricki Doland and Mia Yukawa. Kristi and Ricki collected and counted the money and wrote down the announcements. Mia is still in training. Bodean Andersen led us in the flag salute, made the announcements and prayed the blessing over our meal.
We had 39 guests on the books and 14 takeouts. I think we didn’t have a very big crowd because of the crazy weather we’ve been having. It was snowing, and it was coming down. But, it seemed that some folks didn’t care and braved the trek out to Monument.
The free meal tickets went to Carrie Jewell and Larry Vogt. The lucky winner of the Len’s Drug gift card was Miranda Hoodenpyl. Those gift cards are really nice and come in handy. We thank all who generously support our senior center.
4-H is having their annual citrus fruit sales going on. They are selling oranges, mandarin oranges and grapefruit. I believe they will be on sale for a couple of weeks so if you want to purchase, please contact Miranda Carlin for more information.
I really don’t have much in announcements because the rest were about the games for the kids at the school, and I didn’t have enough notice to put them in the paper. You can always call the Monument School office for their game schedule.
We had some really cold days and some really nice warm days. The snow up here where I am is still on the ground, but slushy and icy. I have not faceplanted in the snow or taken a tumble, thank goodness. I’ve almost slipped and could have landed on my booty, but luckily I have managed to catch myself. We had some days where the temperature went up to 56 degrees Fahrenheit. I think we are expecting some more snow soon. Either way, Monument is awesome.
You know, I was so blessed the other day. I was at Boyer’s to get a couple of quick items. I got in my car, and the battery died. I could not get my car to start; it just made that clicking noise. So I popped open my hood, and (this is why I love my town and the people) Rodney and Cory Cowger asked if I needed to have my car jumped. They just drove their car over and jumped my car for me, and I was good to go. I just want to give a shout of thanks and appreciation to them for helping me out.
I think that is what is so great about Monument. When you are in need of help, people just come out to do just that. They help you, happy sigh. I love Monument.
Galatians 5:25 “If we live in the Spirit, let us also walk in the Spirit.”
PRAIRIE CITY—
Did you see what was under all that snow when it melted? Green grass!
What a contrast! Let’s see now. It is only seven weeks until spring, so we can begin to dream.
Ginger led the flag salute, and Jack asked the blessing. Carlos and Tom took care of the home deliveries. In the drawing for the free meal, Derrol Coombs had the winning number. The table decorations were candle-waxed vases with pretty flowers in them. Why? Because we had lasagna, that’s why. Tom was trying to get into an Italian restaurant theme. But he ran out of vases, so the table that didn’t have a vase got to go first through the serving line. His comical bit was “the early bird gets the worm, but I prefer to wait for lasagna.” Har, Har.
Ginger introduced a new substitute helper in the kitchen: Travis Rasmussen. Thanks for coming. Fran Bunch helped provide our entree today in memory of her husband, Doug. Thank you so much.
In addition to the delicious lasagna, we were served green salad, green beans, a roll and a fruit turnover. Great meal. There were 50 names on the book. Lorna and Erika brought Mary Crawford, Bessie Zemmer, Charlene Dean and Gordon Sindt from the Blue Mountain Care Center. Ivan Nance and his entourage also joined us. Tom, Carole, Pam and Del did cleanup duties while Delores and I got the money counted. Discovered some more books had appeared for the library. Oh, goody, goody.
We are going to have a program and potluck here on Sunday, Feb. 16. The Old Time Fiddlers from Grant and Harney counties are inviting anyone to come and play old time music from 1-3 p.m. All are welcome to come to visit, eat and dance, etc., during the two hours. No charge, but we always accept donations!
Then, on March 19, there will be a benefit show starting at 6:30 p.m. with appearances by several (we hope) local groups joining the headliners, the Richardson Brothers. Again there will be no charge for this concert, but all donations will be split between the Senior Citizens and the Prairie City Cemetery. The music genre is “Americana.” What that means is that will be a little bit of all kinds of good ol’ country, gospel, swing, etc. So put these programs on your calendar so you wont forget!
We finally managed to entice another pinochle player to our Wednesday morning games, but this person wishes to remain anonymous, so you’ll just have to come and see who it is. This person was able to procure two new-to-us card tables for our pinochle corner. Thank you so much.
Ephesians 5:18-20 “… be filled with the spirit, Speak to one another with Psalms, hymns and spiritual songs. Sing and make music in your heart to the Lord, Always giving thanks to God the father for everything in the name of the Lord Jesus Christ.”
