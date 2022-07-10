Monument -- To celebrate the month of July and summer, Carrie and Cindy Jewell made us hamburgers with all the fixings, macaroni salad, tater tots, and chocolate chip cookies for dessert. It was a nice and filling meal. We thank our cooks for all their hard work. We appreciate them ever so much.
Bob Cockrell was the greeter at the table along with Jan Ensign. Bob led us in the flag salute and made the announcements. Yours truly prayed the blessing over our meal. Bob checked in all the guests.
All of us who attended the Tuesday lunch were very thankful to the Veterans Administration, for they picked up the tab and paid for everyone's lunch! A big heartfelt thank-you to Katy Hoffman and the VA of Grant County. We so appreciated this very generous gift!
There was a vote for two positions available for the Monument Senior Center board. The winners will be announced on July 12.
There will be two services going back to back on July 8 and 9. We will be celebrating the lives of Betty Richards and Steve (a.k.a. Mang) Cade. We pray for the Lord to comfort these two families for the loss of their loved ones. May the God of peace envelop them with His loving arms and ease their sorrow. I know that the whole community will be coming alongside them to help them celebrate their lives.
Well, I watched a woman catch a sort of "wild" alpaca with a shepherd's hook and then she was shearing it. I did not know they even made such things anymore! Well, I found one on Etsy and ordered it. It worked, I caught Cyrus, then had my hubby put a halter on him and led him out of the goat pen. Well, actually I pulled and my hubby had to push from behind. We left the gate open and Reese just followed. Once we got on the road, he was a little more cooperative. We led him to the other side of the corral, opened the panel and in he went and was followed closely by Reese! Praise the Lord!
The alpacas and goats were pretty happy to be eating some fresh grass. They pretty much ate it up in about two weeks. We had to move them back to their goat pen, and this time I just had my hubby hold out a pan of grain for Cyrus, then slowly and deftly put the halter around his neck like a collar and then we moved him, and again, Reese just followed.
Catching the baby goats was another matter entirely. Those little rascals were running, dodging, leaping, and were just plain being a pain in the rear. We finally caught them all after a couple of hours of running around. I sure slept real good that night! Ha.
My friends down in California for sure would just be having a laughing fit if they knew that I had literally become a goat herder, yodel lay hee hoo!
Romans 15:13 Now the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace in believing, that ye may abound in hope, through the power of the Holy Spirit.
John Day -- As the Fourth of July just passed, our day to remember we have freedom, a town in Illinois was also having a parade to celebrate this day when a semiautomatic gun went off more than 70 times into the crowd, killing seven and wounding more than three dozen. So many stories are still being shared about that parade that day. Our country is free for all of us; however, there are some that take advantage of this freedom to create hardship, hatred and death. Our soul must reach out to our Heavenly Father to keep us at peace and continue to love each other.
Locally, on Thursday, July 7, at the John Day Senior Center, 19 people came to dine together in peace and friendship. Debbie Webb won the Thriftway card, and Rick LaMountain won the free meal. Congratulations to you both.
Darlene Nodine and Carol Roe were at the desk greeting each one that came in and made sure each one signed in for the drawings. Maya Ennis led the flag salute and Darlene asked the blessing. Darlene also was our announcer. Peggy, Jeanette, Michael, and Cindy delivered 44 fresh meals to folks in our community that cold not come to dine with us. We dined on cottage pie (yumm), veggies with broccoli and cornbread. Driskill Memorial Chapel donated the birthday cake and sponsored the meal for today. Thank you, Driskill, for the great cake and the great meal.
Jeanette Julsrud is collecting pop tabs and the tabs of other cans like some veggies. They are taken to the Ronald McDonald House to help with things needed there. If you could save them and bring them to the senior center, it would be very appreciated.
Work is in progress to upgrade our center, making it available to the area for various gatherings, so bear with us and watch this space for news about the current advances being done.
There is need for volunteers to help with meal deliveries and servers/cleanup crew. One lady just beginning to do a volunteer duty was thrilled at how it made her feel. If you need to feel needed or rewarded for your efforts, this is the place to be. We are open on Mondays and Thursdays from 11 to 1, so come in and talk to someone and you will be directed to someone who can help you become involved as much or as little as you like. Thanks for thinking about it. If we do not have volunteers, we cannot continue to be of service to our community.
Linda Stoltz has done a wonderful job with our library. It is eye-catching as well as appealing to all levels of readers. When you come in, it is the first room, so stroll in and see what a wonderfully upkept library we have. It will be open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays.
John 3:16 For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten son that whosoever would believe in Him should not perish but have EVERLASTING life. (The promise of a lifetime)
Prairie City -- 'Twas a very nice Fourth of July with the parade and all. I do have one suggestion for the parade officials: Can the entries that do something on the parade route do it more than the one time in front of the announcer's position? Those of us who were farther away could not see or hear what the groups were doing. The flag-folding ceremony was very moving. I had no idea that the individual folds had such meanings. Good job, everyone. And to have Jimmy be the Grand Marshall — well, that was a surprise! He kept telling us all at dinner and church that he would be in the parade, but we didn't realize why. Was it online somewhere and that's why I did not know? Anyway, we are proud of him and appreciate this recognition of his contribution to our community.
We went down to the grand reopening of the Dayville Community Hall, too. My question for them is why was the hall built in the first place? There is lots of info about what it was used for after it was built, but.... Anyone have an answer?
Ginger was still off on her cruise, so Tom was our announcer today. Josiah rang the bell to get things underway. Jimmy led the flag salute, and Tom asked the blessing. Our volunteer deliverers included Mary, Carlos, Gwynne, and Carla. Pam was at her desk, and Chris and Theresa made sure we all had utensils and drinks. The notable birthdays on this date included Nancy Reagan, George Bush, and Sylvester Stallone, the latter two both born in 1946. The $5 gift card donated by Len's Pharmacy went to Cam Wishart. We had guests from John Day: Kay Cotham, Hope Uptegrove, and Ava Kattee. Thanks for coming!
On the bottom of the menu it says, "Menu is subject to change." And that is what happened today. We were all set to have pulled pork sandwiches, but all the pulled pork in the county had been sold to other entities! So Pam and Pam, our wonderful cooks, made the next best thing: sloppy joes. Mmmm, good! We also had potato salad, creamed peas, cantaloupe, and apple cobbler with ice cream for dessert. And I ate the whole thing! Our sponsor for the entree today was Tootie Cernazanu. Thank you so much.
Drum roll, please: We got the bathroom door back in its proper place. Then I got the needlepoint project done. Got the canvas on the frame for the next one. Better be careful. Too many things are getting accomplished! Since I had made such a mess in the shed with the door refinishing, we took most everything out of the building and swept, vacuumed, washed the window, and rearranged. Have a lot more room in there now since we only have one lawnmower instead of three. Weed-eaters don't take up near as much room as a lawnmower.
Still no sign of carrots. Phooey! Derrol is harvesting the radishes daily. And I'm looking forward to see how many and how big the potatoes are that the volunteer plant will produce. Think I'll put some in the bathtub for next year!
Proverbs 24:31 Thorns had come up everywhere, the ground was covered with weeds. ...
Matt. 13:41 ... and they will weed out of His kingdom everything that causes sin and all who do evil.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.