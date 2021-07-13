MONUMENT—For our Tuesday, July 6, meal, Terry Cade and Carrie Jewell served us a hearty meal of spaghetti, garlic bread, fresh tossed green salad and peanut butter chocolate cake for dessert. Yum. Of course, afterwards, due to the nice hot weather and full tummy, I had a food coma and took a nap. We thank our cooks for taking care of us all.
Our volunteers were Kristi Guimont, who filled out the paperwork. Bob Cockrell and Jan Ensign counted up the money. Sylvia Cockrell delivered the meals to the patrons at the door. I went to pick up our lunch and got to catch up and visited with some people I had not seen for awhile. That was really nice.
Many of us are hoping that we will be able to open up our senior center since the governor has opened up our state. I don’t see why we should not be able to eat at the center. Maybe a bunch of us can flood Angie with calls from us all asking to open up our Monument Senior Center?
A few weeks ago, my neighbor and friend, Rose Howe, invited me to come and pick strawberries from her garden. It was awesome. I got to pick so many strawberries! She said they have to pick them every two days. They were delicious little strawberries, and I just am so grateful to my kind neighbors for sharing. My family and I ate a bunch of them, and I saved some and put them in the freezer to make strawberry rhubarb jam when it gets cooler. I don’t think I want to tackle canning in this crazy hot weather.
A little while ago, I noticed that my bottle baby goat, Davey, somehow kept getting out of the goat pen and into the pasture. I was having a hard time figuring out how he was escaping. I would find a spot and then block it up with twine thinking that was the hole he was getting out from, only to find him outside again the next day. This went on for about a week. He would come running when I called him, I just did not want him to get corrupted by Felix and the other wild wether goats. Ha.
When I called Davey, he would come back. I would then pick him up and plop him back down on the other side of the fence, into the goat pen. I also lured him back with a reward of goat treats. I finally decided to walk along the fence and very carefully look. I found it! Davey was squeezing out under a gate where he had made a hole. I pulled the sheep fencing back down and put rocks in the corner.
Looks like that did the trick. Davey has not been getting out since then. I wonder if he was like, “Hey, someone covered up my hole with a bunch of rocks, and I can’t get out now, darn!” Ha.
Psalms 31:19-20 “Oh how great is Thy goodness, which Thou hast laid up for them that fer Thee; Which Thou hast wrought for them that trust in Thee before the sons of men! Thou shalt hide them in the secret of Thy presence from the pride of man: Thou shalt keep them secretly in a pavilion from the strife of tongues.”
PRAIRIE CITY — ’Twas an interesting Fourth this year, wasn’t it? We did have a parade with the cannon boom, and I do mean boom! You forget from year to year just how loud that ol’ thing is. And the concussion can be felt a hundred yards away! And it’s just a little feller. Imagine those big guns that can shoot for miles. Anyway, that got the parade off to a good start. Most of the firefighting rigs that would have been in the parade were off up fighting the fire on Dixie Creek, and we were glad that they were! That was just a little too close for comfort. We were very thankful to see all the airplanes doing their water and retardant runs. Many thanks to all who had a part in quelling the fire.
Back to the parade — we were very proud of the grand marshal as she is our head cook! Congratulations, Pam. It was a well-deserved honor.
After the parade, we had a summer kickoff barbecue at church. So Bert and family got to visit with a lot of folks that they usually don’t have time to visit with on regular Sundays. Since we hadn’t seen them for a long time due to good ol’ COVID, they decided to make a quick trip to Prairie City for the Fourth. Was good to be with them, even if it was a short span of time.
The meal for the first Wednesday of July was another barn-burner! We put out 54 meals consisting of a bacon burger, baked beans, big container of watermelon and — drum roll please — a brownie! Whee! I don’t recall having a bacon burger before, but it was delicious. And the watermelon was so sweet, the beans were super and what can I say about the brownie? Yummy, yum. A great meal, thanks to Pam and Laura. Tom helped bag the take-out boxes, Carla delivered them to the people who came to the door and Pam did her book work. Carlos and Luann did the home deliveries, and I made the bank deposit. Thanks to all who do their part in making this activity run smoothly.
Joke — Question: What are a skateboarder’s most common last words? Answer: “Hey, dude. Watch this!” Think about that a little. Just how dangerous is skateboarding? Skateboarders make about 100,000 emergency room visits each year.
However, that number is less than 25% of the number of injuries reported by basketball players. Think some more about that! Skateboarding is to be an Olympic sport for the first time this year at the Summer Games in Japan. If they do as good as the snowboarders at the Winter Games, it should be a good show! I was always fascinated when watching Joel do “ollies.” How do the feet stay on the board when he’s jumping over tall obstacles? Some physics person needs to explain that to me!
Hebrews 5:11 “We have much to say about this, but it is hard to explain because you are slow to learn.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.