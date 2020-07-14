JOHN DAY—Yes, the center is closed to come in — but this is a makeover as if we were there!
The greeters were Tom and Jerry. The servers were aliens from Mars. In first place for door prizes, Sam won a sack of marbles. In second, Mighty Mice won one brick of cheese. In third, Deputy Dog won a sack of bones.
A big thank you for coming out today!
On July 16, we’ll have chicken chef salad, cottage cheese, focaccia bread and blueberry cobbler, sponsored by the Dale Sennett family. Thank you so much.
On July 20, we’ll have lasagna with meat sauce, green salad, bread sticks and brownie cheesecake bars.
On July 23, we’ll have sweet and sour ham and rice, egg rolls, fortune cookies and lemon salad dessert, Sponsored by Susan Howard in memory of William Choate.
We want to thank you all for ordering your lunches through us. We want to let you know how much we all appreciate your remembering us.
Stay safe.
MONUMENT—
Terry Cade and Carrie Jewell made us beef enchiladas, Spanish rice, refried beans and apple pie for our Tuesday lunch. We are thankful for their service. Kristi Guimont and Jan Ensign counted the money and did the paperwork. Bob Cockrell delivered the food and received the money from the patrons waiting in their cars. We thank everyone for their dedication in keeping our senior center running as smoothly as possible during these trying times.
There were some tragic events here if you didn’t already know. Tim Jewell’s place had caught on fire and was burned down to the ground. He is well, thanks to good neighbors who helped him get away with his life. We are glad that he was unhurt and alive. We also had a sad death. A friend with a heart of gold died in a automobile accident and his service will be Saturday, July 18, at 11 a.m. in Fox. This is for Rocky, nephew to Jimmy Cole. May he rest in peace, and we just pray for Deanna and the kids for comfort and peace from the Lord who can heal and bring good in all situations.
We never know when our time to go will be. We are not guaranteed tomorrow, that is for sure. For me, personally, I find assurance and comfort in my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He is the author and finisher of my faith. Without him, I would be living in fear, bitterness, anger and unforgiveness. But I thank him for saving me, and I pray that I am transformed by his Word to be more and more like him. Praise the Lord!
Well, on a different light, the mean rooster Jeffrey, well, umm, his days are numbered. Ha. Yes, just as soon as we find time, it will be, “Off with his head!” He is just getting meaner and meaner every day it seems, and he stressed out one of our hens so much that she died. That is just the last straw! Oh, yes, he is going to go into the stew pot. Hopefully, he will have some meat on his bones and not be too stringy. At the very least, it will be satisfying for my daughter whom he tried to attack every chance he got. It will also be my sweet revenge eating him for making me sprain my finger, which by the way still has not completely healed. In fact, it is still quite sore a lot of the days. Oh, yes, it is only a matter of days when Jeffrey will not be able to attack anyone.
My Armenian cucumbers are looking really nice! They did not grow much for awhile, but now they are doing quite well. My Korean melon plants, eh, not so much. Some bug, don’t know what it was, got to them and almost ate one up. I transferred them to a big pot, away from the ground, and I think I traumatized them. Hopefully they will recover and live?
Romans 6:23 “For the wages of sin is death; but the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord.”
PRAIRIE CITY—Hear tell that we had a surprise Fourth of July parade on Saturday. Glad it was done. Would have liked to see it, but had no information it was happening. Two hundred forty-four years the American experiment has lasted. (And if I say anymore, I’ll probably get in trouble, so I’ll stop.)
Our meal today had beef stroganoff, green beans, green salad, a roll and bread pudding for dessert. I got to wondering why it is called beef stroganoff. Is it the sauce? Or the cut of meat? Otherwise, it’s just noodles and beef. Anybody know? It was very good though. And I was very glad to have a green salad since I don’t eat green beans. The bread pudding was very tasty too. Thanks to our able cooks (Laura and Laura) and helper Tom. Pam took care of the registration book, and Carole and Ginger delivered the meals at the door. Carlos and Luann tended to the home deliveries. Thanks so much for all our volunteer help.
Found a blossom on a potato plant! Yippee! The peas are climbing well, the carrots look a whole lot better than they did last year and the beets are looking good in the new section. The corn is still progressing up in height. It is a fast-maturing kind, so it better get a move on. Lots of blossoms on the tomatoes. Hope there are some bees around. The cucumbers are growing, but no blossoms yet. Well, after all, it is only the middle of July. Good grief! Already? At least that system is still operating normally.
Got the table top on the legs and sorta centered. Got the proper drill out so I could put the attaching screws in. But where was the little tool, to allow me to change the bit? Looked high and low, in all the usual places, but no luck. Had to wait for Derrol to get home from the cemetery to ask him. Would you believe there is a little container on the drill handle that keeps said tool handy? That is if you know it’s there! Anywho! I finally got the special screw-driving bit in the drill and went to work — for about three screws — and the battery died. OK, let it charge and go do something else. Like planting those iris in a new spot, along with some tulips that needed moved too. So back to the shop — put the battery in — screw all screws I have into the tabletop. Hmmm. Somebody miscounted. Need four more screws. Oh, Joel? And the battery is dead again. Stay tuned.
The kitchen/restroom addition to the hall was done in 1978. The kitchen got repainted a few years ago, but the restrooms and hallway haven’t had much attention since then. So, as I’m always looking for something to do, don’t you know, I thought it would be a good idea to freshen that area up some. We have leftover paint from the two door projects, so I don’t have to buy any. First, some sheetrock patching had to be done. The worst was a hole in the wall from a coat hanger placed on the outside of the stall door in the men’s restroom. No big deal. I’ll just take it off and move it to the inside of the door. Har, har. It was put on with special screws that you cannot remove. To be continued.
Zechariah 13:2 “I will remove… the spirit of impurity from the land.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.