Prairie City -- I told you about the volunteer potato and pea plants that appeared in my garden. Now there is a cucumber plant among the beets! All righty! The volunteer peas have pods that are filling up fast. The plan is to let them mature into seeds for next year — that I will scatter out in the fall of this year. Now there's an experiment, huh? It is very hard, though, to not pick those pods off the vine and eat them right there in the garden!
Since Tom was gone to camp this week, faithful volunteer Theresa found some interesting items for the white board: to wit, Harrison Ford and Patrick Stewart have the same birthday two years apart. Think about that: Stars of "Star Trek" and "Star Wars" both born on the same day. Again, numbers are fascinating.
The word for the day? "Every day is a second chance." Right on!
Some bread from Chester's Markets had a second chance today to go home with anyone who wanted some. And a lot did! We also received enough flyers from the state to paper the hall. They were all about the help that is available from the state for seniors on Medicare. One of the helps is that the state will pay the Medicare premium that is deducted from your Social Security check. And I can testify that it is true. We applied and that is what happened. PTL. (My tax dollars at work. Ahem.)
Back to business. Ginger led the flag salute and Chris asked the blessing. The winner of the gift certificate donated by Chuck's Little Diner was Chris Ketchum. Thank you, Valeria, for doing this for us. The sponsor for the day was Joel Coombs, General Contractor. He actually called for a meal to be delivered to him at his current job site. Since Derrol was available, he did it since it was a little too far out for our volunteer drivers. The other volunteer drivers and helpers included Gwynne, Carla, Mary, Carlos, Pam, Chris, Theresa, and Josiah. Our meal today was a humungous chef salad, peaches, and cheesecake. How many ways are there to say "It was goooooood!" And enough for two meals for those who are lighter eaters ...
We have made progress on getting the grant monies for the building. There doesn't seem to be a time limit on getting the work done except it has to be done in six years. That'll work! Every time I vacuum or mop the various floors, I think, "Soon there will be nice-looking, easy-cleaning flooring here!"
Hallelujah! And our wonderful cooks are looking forward to new countertops that don't have holes and other assorted defects! And one can always reflect upon the fact that when this kitchen was built, it was so much better than the old one, it looked fabulous! After 40-plus years of wear and tear, it is time for a facelift, for sure.
Rom. 12:2 Do not conform any longer to the pattern of this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind. Phil. 3:21 .... (He) will transform our lowly bodies so that they will be like His glorious body.
Monument -- We were served a most delicious meal prepared by Carrie Jewell and Christy Howell. Our meal consisted of chicken parmesan, green beans, roasted potatoes, and different desserts to choose from. The chicken was super-moist and I had to go back for a second helping! Yum! We thank our cooks for their wonderful meal and we appreciate them so much.
Our greeters at the table were Bob Cockrell, Susan Cavender, and Jan Ensign. They all helped to check in the guests and collected and counted up the money, and filled out the paperwork. Bob led us in the flag salute and made the announcements. Yours truly prayed the blessing over the meal.
Our senior center rummage sale went really well. There were lots of things that were left over and they will be taken to John Day and donated to help support a resident there for his cancer treatments. We are just passing the blessing along.
I guess we are really now in the throes of summer. It has been pretty hot around here. When I get back in from doing chores, my clothes are wet. Well, that could be because I try and spray myself with the hose to help keep me cool and I haven't gotten dry by the time I get back in the house. Ha.
My garden seems to be doing well. My tomato plants are looking really nice and bushy. I see some tomatoes. I bought some different potatoes from Azure and planted them. They were sold for eating but I planted them instead. My purple sweet potatoes are really nicely sprouting leaves! I had bought some slips from a seed company and they all died. I believe this is the better way to go, cutting up the sweet potato and planting them.
My zucchini plants are a little slow going. I know I kind of planted my cucumbers a little late but at least they have sprouted some leaves. I have five Chinese long bean plants that have also come up. I really hope that I will have some long beans this year. A friend gave us some and they were delicious.
I have been trying to can my frozen fruit, which I thought I took care of last year but apparently I missed quite a few. I canned over 40 pints of jam. I just threw all the fruit together and made a fruit jam. It was great on toast and my pancakes. I don't like sweet jam so mine is just a semisweet, almost tart, jam. I praise the Lord for His blessings of abundant fruit.
The goats don't seem to be too bothered by the heat. They just need extra water. I am definitely keeping the girls separate from the boys until October. No more babies for me this year! It's been such freedom not to have to bottle-feed a baby goat. All my babies are growing up. They are still cute and sometimes a pain in the butt.
Proverbs 30:5 Every Word of God is pure: He is a shield unto them who put their trust in Him.
John Day -- With a great sense of love for others and a desire to be of service to others, our senior center is delivering meals to folks that are unable to attend and dine with us or get out to pick up meals. This week we delivered a total of 121 meals to folks in our area, including Canyon City and Mt. Vernon. The drivers that perform this delivery service have a great heart and are so appreciated by all the recipients and many of us that also care about others. The drivers are Mike and Patty Davis, Jeanette Julsrud and Michael Shockley. A big thank you to all four of you.
On Monday, July 11, Carol Roe and Darlene Nodine greeted all lunch attendees at the sign-in desk and saw to it that everyone signed a ticket for the drawing. Thank you, Carol, and Darlene, for your dedication to all of us during this transition time. Our nutrition board and our hall board merged to form one board with subcommittees. There were 14 diners come to the desk. Darlene did the announcing.
Heather Swank led the flag salute and Buzz Gilmore asked the blessing. Our servers of the Lutheran Church were Bonnie and Francis Kocis and Buzz and Bobbie Gilmore. Kay Cotham won the Len's card and Billie Bullard won the free meal. We dined on corndogs with chili, french fries, fruit, and whoopie pies, thanks to Shay and Kim. We can never thank our cooks enough for making attractive and tasty food for us.
Can you count all the volunteers in the above paragraphs? Without our volunteers we cannot keep our center open. A great big extra thank you to each one of you volunteers. Recently there have been a few new folks volunteer so we are doing better. If you would like to have a part in our center, drop in between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. and find a service you are able to do. Several have voiced their opinion of being a volunteer and how they feel so gratified in performing a service to others.
On Thursday, July 14, Darlene Nodine greeted everyone who came to dine together. Jeanette Julsrud did the announcing and also led the flag salute. Pattie Davis asked the blessing. Our servers were members of the Cornerstone Church. Thank you all for serving us today. We dined on a seafood medley, something which I have never seen or tasted before. It was truly delicious. Thanks, Shay. We also had a veggie medley with cauliflower and celery and onions and bowtie pasta that was very good. Kim made a blackberry cobbler and served it with vanilla ice cream. Thanks, Kim, for a delicious dessert for our meal. This meal was sponsored by Tootie Cernazanu. Thanks, Tootie, for caring about others.
On a light side, we do have at least more than one regular diner that is lighthearted and keeps the feel of the time easy and happy, one who was once referred to as being a smart-aleck (ha) and likes to keep folks laughing. It is nice to have folks in the crowd who have the ability to lighten the feel of the day. To know who these people are you must attend lunch with us.
Summer is now upon us and is really hot. Please keep hydrated during these hot days.
The annual fair is coming Aug. 10-13. Mark your calendars. There is to be a Kam Wah Chung archeology dig on Saturday the 16th; it will be over by the time you read this, so stop by Kam Wah Chung if you are interested to know what they found or what it was all about.
On Thursday, July 21, the meal will consist of pot roast (yumm), mashed potatoes and gravy, veggies, and banana cake. Chester's Market is sponsoring this meal. A big thanks to Chester's for providing this meal.
Then on Monday, July 25, lunch will be chicken Caesar salad, zucchini soup and rhubarb/berry crumble.
Shirley, if you are reading this, here comes wishes for a happy birthday. A birthday is the only day of the year that belongs just to you. May you have blessings galore on your day. Hope to dine with you one day soon at our senior center.
1 John 4:13 Hereby know we that we dwell in HIM and HE in us, because HE hath given us of HIS spirit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.