JOHN DAY—There are so many issues in our lives right now that we cannot keep up with all the changes. Some of us don’t have anything special to do, and some of us are so overwhelmed with all the things we need to get done. At times I am one way or the other. When I am idle, I cannot even remember to do the things I should. List making is good at these times, but the list usually gets misplaced, and we are right back where we were to start with. Such is life, and forward we go.
Our senior center is trying to come up with a good idea on opening for dining in. I have heard tales but nothing set in stone yet. Many are calling in before 10 a.m. on Mondays and Thursdays to reserve their lunch and picking them up at the back door between 11:30 a.m. and noon. The number to call is 541-575-1825. Shay and his crew do a great job having all the food in containers and into bags for us. They work extra hard to get this all done this way for us to continue having lunch. Also on Mondays, the delivery drivers are delivering frozen and fresh meals to those who cannot come for themselves. This takes a lot of effort for several people to make all of this happen.
Senior centers cannot do what they do without the help of volunteers. Volunteers are caring, loving people who are willing to take time out of their day and work for and with us. They greet us, take care of all the donations, deliver food, help out in the kitchen, clean the building, wash all the tables, etc., etc. Some volunteers spend a lot of their time making sure that everything is done so the whole process is completed. When an employee or a volunteer does not show up as planned, everything gets pushed onto others who are already doing their part. I, for one, get a great deal of satisfaction helping others. There may come a day when I may need help, and I hope there is someone like myself and other volunteers to help me. What goes around comes around. If you would like to volunteer at our senior center to help the other volunteers get done quicker and back to their families, please speak to anyone in the building to get directed to someone who can make sure you have something to do.
Linda Stoltz is manning the library and is doing a great job. Such organization to keep each book placed where it can be found again. If you would like to visit the library, please call the number above or speak to anyone in the building to find out when it will be open. Until we are free to mingle freely, everything needs to be planned and reserved. It is just how it is right now in the times of COVID-19 and what is following it. Keep your ears open for news of what is happening next and when it is happening. Everyone is anxious to know when we can meet as a group again.
Thanks to our cooks, our office help, our librarian and our many volunteers for keeping our senior center active.
Jesus told us to do unto others as we would have others do unto us. Now that is something to dwell on.
MONUMENT—Terry Cade and Carrie Jewell cooked up fried fish, french fries, coleslaw and cookies for the Tuesday, July 13, meal. I did not partake of this meal for I was out of town. We thank our cooks, though, for all their hard work.
Our volunteers were Kristi Guimont, who filled out the paperwork. Jan Ensign and Bob Cockrell counted up the money, and Sylvia Cockrell delivered the meals at the door to the patrons. We thank all our volunteers for their help.
We celebrated as a community the life of Donna Cox. Her celebration of life service was on Saturday, July 17. My family and I met Donna and her husband, Bob Cox, when we first came to Monument. Donna loved to come and see my kids whenever she and Bob drove by our place. I send my condolences to Bob and her family. I know that she will be missed.
I was gone all of the previous week, missing the Tuesday lunch. I was at Camp Elkanah for Youth Camp. This was the first time I went as a counselor for the youth. I usually am a counselor for the Kids’ Camp. I must say, there was a huge difference in the kids, the ambiance.
There was a lot of spiritual oppression and such brokenness in the lives of many of the youth. A lot of them came from broken homes, feelings of abandonment and depression. The past year of isolation because of COVID-19 did not help either. It opened my eyes to some of the issues these young kids were suffering from. We truly, truly need to pray for the children of this nation!
I tried to be intentional with my interactions with the kids I encountered. I met three young Hispanic girls when I was standing in line for a meal. I asked them their names and tried to remember them, so that whenever I ran into them, I would say hi and say their names. I believe it made them feel valued when I recalled their names. One of them accepted Jesus as her Lord and Savior at one of the altar calls. There was great joy when I saw her, and her counselor told me what had happened to her. I got to pray with her and encouraged her with words of affirmation that she was beautiful, that our God loved her and that he had a hope and a future for her.
At the end of the camp, when everyone was loading up and getting ready to leave, I ran into those girls again. I had the privilege of taking selfie pictures with each one of them. Oh, they were just adorable!
I just ask all you prayer warriors out there, we must pray for the children of this generation. They have suffered so much and have had to deal with issues we have never had before. Please pray for the protection of the minds and hearts of these beautiful children; they are precious, and they are our future.
Jeremiah 29:11 “’For I know the plans I have for you,’ declares the Lord, ‘plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.’”
PRAIRIE CITY—First, an item of correction: Pam Woodworth, the Fourth of July parade grand marshal, is the cook at the Prairie City Senior Center, not the Grant County Senior Center. Thank you. Second, an item of omission: Our meal last week was sponsored by Ginger Kendall in memory of Helen Bogart who, with her husband, Ken, was one of the movers and shakers to get the senior centers in Grant County going. Please note that there are three independent senior centers in Grant County, each with their own building, board of directors and problems. And all three would like to be able to return to their normal operations. You can go to a cafe and get served a meal. Why can’t we? OK. Stepping off my soapbox now.
This week’s meal was chicken enchiladas with corn chips, raw carrots and celery, a green pepper slice, along with a red or yellow pepper and dressing to dip them in, and bread pudding for dessert. This meal was sponsored by Joel Coombs, General Contractor, Inc. Derrol said that he didn’t think he’d ever eaten a red or yellow pepper like that. And it wasn’t too bad. Since I have such a tender tummy, I gave all my peppers to him, ahem. We handed out 56 meals. Cooks Pam and Laura, helper Tom, registrar Pam, deliverers Ginger and Carlos, greeter Del and hander-out Carla all did their thing. And a good time was had by all.
I warned you that there would be some construction going on at the ol’ hall soon. Well, it got started by some de-constructing. The old stairway that was on the north side of the building, that led to the basement, is no more. Check that job off. The material that is usable from that removal will be put to good use later on in places that need repair, before the new siding can go on. The workers found an old receipt under the stair treads that had the name of the late Lolita Bradford who apparently had a dance lesson from F. Canaday on Nov. 13, 1951. It cost $1.25. They also found lots of gum wrappers, but no bad items, for which we are very thankful. Meanwhile, the contractor found a lot of beer cans in the old attic! Now there’s a mystery.
I even did some updating in the kitchen. The drawers had never had any pulls on them since they were installed 45 years ago. With the passage of time, it got to be more difficult to get them to open. So me and Makita got that job done to Pam’s satisfaction. On to other things — keep watching this spot!
In regard to moving Oregon’s boundary: what about starting at the Canadian border about 20 degrees west longitude and going straight down through Northern California and turn east through northern Nevada? Prairie City is at 118 degrees 39 minutes, for your information. I don’t want to be part of a Great Idaho. I like “Old Oregon” instead. Most of this area was in the Oregon Territory.
Revelation 21:1,4 “Then I saw a new heaven and a new earth … for the old order of things has passed away.”
