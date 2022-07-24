John Day -- The senior center hall board had a meeting on Wednesday with the Northwestern Mutual financial advisers. There were a few senior center hall board members and some regular lunch attendees present. Jason Wild made us aware of how finances work for institutions like ours. It was very educational and we hope that we will all feel better about how nonprofit centers operate.

On Monday, July 18, Darlene and Carol greeted everyone at the sign-in desk and got names in the can for the daily drawing. Darlene was the announcer today. Deeda Porter won the Len's card and Darlene Nodine won the free meal. There were 10 in-house diners and 18 takeouts. Also 84 meals were delivered throughout the area by Carolyn Stout of the Living Word Church and Kim Jacobs of the Blue Mountain Hospital. Thanks, ladies, for all your care and time spent to assist the shut-ins in our area.

