John Day -- The senior center hall board had a meeting on Wednesday with the Northwestern Mutual financial advisers. There were a few senior center hall board members and some regular lunch attendees present. Jason Wild made us aware of how finances work for institutions like ours. It was very educational and we hope that we will all feel better about how nonprofit centers operate.
On Monday, July 18, Darlene and Carol greeted everyone at the sign-in desk and got names in the can for the daily drawing. Darlene was the announcer today. Deeda Porter won the Len's card and Darlene Nodine won the free meal. There were 10 in-house diners and 18 takeouts. Also 84 meals were delivered throughout the area by Carolyn Stout of the Living Word Church and Kim Jacobs of the Blue Mountain Hospital. Thanks, ladies, for all your care and time spent to assist the shut-ins in our area.
Elsie Huskey led the flag salute and Carolyn Stout asked the blessing as well as helped with serving today, along with another lady of the Living Word Church. Thank you, ladies. A big thank-you to our kitchen help for great food.
Without all the volunteers that do a part in making every lunch day a success, this center could not operate, so thank you to everyone that has participated in our center. You are so much appreciated and you should be enjoying all the satisfaction of a great job done for this community.
There is a jar at the front desk to collect vegetable and soda can pull tabs. These will be taken to the Ronald McDonald House in Portland via Jeanette Julsrud. Thank you for helping us help this great charity program that helps many families everywhere.
On Thursday, July 21, Darlene and Carol were at the desk to greet everyone who came for lunch or to pick up a meal. Names were also gathered in the can for the daily drawing. Darlene did the announcing today, also.
Sherri Feiger of the Methodist Church helped with serving and also asked the blessing. Jeanette Julsrud led the flag salute.
A total of 20 people were in attendance for lunch and 59 meals were delivered by Rick LaMountain, Mike Shockley, Jeanette Julsrud, and Boethin and Ken Charmain (spelling may be wrong). Jake Kion of S.R. Valley was our guest today. Nice to see you, Jake.
The meal today was sponsored by Chester's grocery. A big thanks to Chester's for all your support to our senior center, and for all the goodies you place on the table each lunch day for any participant to take.
Carol Roe won the Chester's card today and Dave Pasko won the free meal. Congrats, you two.
News is that Alva Conlee has had a birthday and is now a whopping 90 years old. He is doing well and still getting out with his wife and others. Congratulations, Alva.
Volunteers are needed for delivery drivers as substitutes for those needing to be gone from the area. We all need a break from time to time, and volunteering for our senior center is a very worthwhile and fulfilling thing to do. To inquire as to how you may be a volunteer, call 541-575-1825 for information as to how you can begin this fulfilling journey. Thanks in advance for your thought and motivation to help out.
Our library is open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays. Linda works hard to keep all the books in order and the room beautiful for your pleasure, so stop in to pick up a book or two and check the whole room out.
Tomorrow, Thursday, July 28, the lunch menu will be pork stroganoff, rice, fruit and sugar cookie bars. Monday, Aug. 1, lunch will consist of fiesta chicken, beans, corn salad and pineapple cake. Come on over and see who is there and have a great lunch with all of us.
Psalm 119:114 O Lord, You are my refuge and my shield. Your word is my source of hope.
Monument -- We had our cooks return. Both Terry and Carrie lost loved ones in the last month, and we sure missed them and we are most pleased to have them back. They spoiled us by cooking up a most delicious meal of lasagna, fresh green salad, garlic bread, and apple fruit tart. We all enjoyed it thoroughly, and we thank and appreciate our cooks ever so much.
Our greeter at the front table was Bob Cockrell. He kept the ship afloat all by himself. He checked in all the guests, collected and counted up the money, filled in all the paperwork, led us in the flag salute, and made the announcements. Yes, he did everything that day. Yours truly prayed the blessing over the meal.
Not a whole lot going on here in Monument. I think everyone is just busy with all the summer activities. It has been super-hot this past week. I try and get up early to do all the chores and then come in and enjoy the nice coolness of the indoors. We have also resorted to eating an early dinner and then going out to do the chores in the evening, when the sun is starting to go down. It is much cooler that way.
I have been pretty busy the last couple of weeks. I canned some 37 pints of fruit jam and one quart. I made this fermented vegetable probiotic snack. I saw a Youtube video on how to make it. She washed and cut up three carrots into sticks. She stuffed the carrot sticks into a clean or sanitized jar, then cut up an onion into quarters and put those on the top of the carrots. She then filled the jar with 2 cups of water mixed with 1 tablespoon of Himalayan sea salt. After the lid is put on (should use plastic), you place the jar in a cool, dark place like your pantry or shelf. Put the jar in a container to catch the juice that may leak out. You keep moving it every day to allow the gases to escape. It takes about five to seven days for the fermentation process.
After it is all fermented (the liquid will appear cloudy), you stick it in the fridge and take it out to snack on it. I, of course, had to make it a little spicy, so I added sliced-up jalapeno peppers. It came out very tasty! The carrots and onions were crispy, and the carrots especially had a kick to them. This snack is a good probiotic and it will help your gut and improve your eyesight. The veggies had a sweet, tangy, and spicy flavor. I gave some to friends and ate the rest. I am now thinking of adding garlic to the jar. My son loved it, too.
I am definitely making another batch. My hubby requested a batch with no spice. I bought a big bag of carrots so I guess I will be making some more in the next few days.
Prairie City -- My, my. I do believe that summer finally got here. PTL for A/C! Takes me a bit to get going again after being out in the 95 degree temperatures. And to think when I was considerably younger that I was out on the hot tractor in 105 degree temperatures racing around the hayfield. Can't take the hot temps anymore. All outside work has to be done before 9 or after 7!
The carrots have finally arrived! Don't know what I did wrong the first time. I replanted in the same place, but with a different system. Was very careful to keep the area as moist as I could and — voila! — sprouts have appeared. Whew.
The famous birthdays for today include Alexander the Great in 356 B.C. and Edmund Hillary in 1919. The Apollo 11 moon landing was also on this day. How long ago? Tom didn't say ... Lots of folks said that they remembered where they were and what they were doing on that day.
On this day in this year at this place, we served up hamburgers with all the trimmings, coleslaw, watermelon, and strawberry rhubarb pie for dessert. Our sponsor was Delores Scott. Thank your for your contribution to our cause. Ginger led the flag salute and Tom asked the blessing. Our drivers and deliverers included Carla, Mary, Gwynne, and Carlos. Our volunteer helpers in the dining hall were Chris and Theresa. Pam was at her position at the registration desk. We want to thank all our volunteers and our wonderful cooks, Pam and Pam. (Yes, that makes three Pams!) After the great meal, we held our monthly board of directors meeting. We want to thank our departing coordinator Angie for doing such a great job for us and wish her well in her future retirement. We also want to thank The Olde Thrift Shoppe for their generous donation. We really appreciate it.
We made another attempt to drive the road from Reynolds Creek to Highway 26 that comes out close to Dixie Summit. Went almost 10 miles and again ended up at a locked gate. Hmmm. In the process, we managed to avoid a head-on collision on the narrow gravel road. Wonder what his hurry was? The maps are absolutely no help. The number of roads and the numbers on the roads do not match up. And as Dad would have said, "It's a **** of a place to lose a cow!" Did see two patches of the dreaded weed Dalmatian toadflax. How did it get started way up there? Ah, the mysteries of life.
Got another project done! The sewing cabinet has been the resting place of a dress that was getting too tight. It has been there for at least 10 years. While looking for something else (ahem) I saw it the other day. Oh, yeah. I need to do something about that dress. So I finally got it out and fixed what needed to be fixed. Took all of 30 minutes! Then I said, "Should I wash you or wait until I've worn you?" Wait won out ... it will be more ready to be washed then!
Jude l: 21 Keep yourselves in God's love as you wait for the mercy of our Lord Jesus Christ to bring you to eternal life.
