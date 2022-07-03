John Day -- Once again, we come to realize time goes so fast. Tomorrow being July 1 means half of this year is gone. Onward we go.
Monday and Thursday lunches were well attended. The food was great. Kim and Shay always do a good job. It is very nice to have real mashed potatoes and gravy.
Over 100 meals were delivered to homes throughout our community, including Mt. Vernon and Canyon City. A big thanks to the drivers and assistants that got these meals to the homes.
Some days the servers of in-house dining does some of the deliveries too. Thanks to all drivers and servers. Without all you volunteers, we could not keep our senior centers open. Volunteering is very rewarding, and you get to see and meet folks you have not seen for some time.
On Thursday, July 7, our hall board is having a meeting to vote for new officers. Anyone can attend this meeting who is interested in our senior center. This meeting will be held at the senior center following lunch. Lunch will be cottage pie with veggies, cornbread and birthday cake. The meal is sponsored by Driskill Memorial Chapel. Thanks, Driskill, for caring about out senior center.
For a to-go meal, call by 10:30 a.m. and pick up at 11:30 a.m. In-house dining is at noon.
Our library is now open every Monday and Thursday at lunchtime (11 a.m. to 1 p.m., approximately).
Sorry for keeping this short today, but I have not felt well for about 10 days or so, but have now seen a physician and am on meds. Things should be looking better soon.
John 14:6 I am the way, the truth and the life: No one can come to the Father except through me.
Monument --
We were served a very tasty meal of meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, bacon green beans, dinner rolls, and yellow cake for our lunch. It was so popular that they had to-go lunches served up to their eyeballs. We also had quite a big crowd present, not to mention our usual friends from Spray. We thank our cooks Teawna and Cindy Jewell for cooking our delicious meal.
Our greeters at the table were Bob Cockrell and Susan Cavender. They checked in all the guests, collected and counted up the money. Bob led us in the flag salute and made the announcements. Yours truly prayed the blessing over the meal. Judi Bustardo was the winner of the free meal ticket.
If anyone has animals that need to be spayed or neutered, Hope 4 Paws is sponsoring that at the John Day River Veterinary Clinic in July. Please give them a call for more information and to make an appointment.
Angel Flight is available to apply for and may be free depending on your qualifications.
We had Nick Nash and Susan Bower of Grant County Transit along with Angie Jones, district manager, who came to talk to all in the Monument area about the transportation service available for residents. They wanted feedback and questions from the residents to assess how the program was working for us in Monument.
There will be a board of directors meeting for the Monument Senior Center and they will be taking a vote for a seat that is available.
It felt like summer had suddenly come upon us and it seems that all of us, myself included, are scrambling to get things done. I forgot that I must write about things two weeks in advance. So, my apologies to ya’ll. I hope you all have a wonderful Fourth of July weekend celebration even though you will read about it after the fact. Freedom is not free. There was a very high price to pay and may we never forget. May this nation remember its roots and return to the Lord, justice, righteousness, and the principles of Judeo-Christian beliefs and values. We also want to thank and honor all our military, both past and present, for their sacrifice.
So, from the previous week, I had to finagle and catch Marianne and Minnie. Took me awhile for they are cunning girls. I had to chase them, and finally managed to catch each one when they ran into the goat shed. It was easier to trap them and catch them. But that Marianne is strong! I had to catch her and put a collar on her because she lost her previous one. She dragged me down and pulled me along a couple of feet before I could stop her. Once I caught her, she pulled me hard. Minnie was hard to catch too but easier to move; she is tiny. I was a little worried about catching the alpacas. I saw a video on Youtube how to do it. To be continued…
Psalms 40:1 I waited patiently for the LORD, and He inclined unto me, and heard my cry.
Prairie City --
Hope you were able to celebrate our country’s birth in a manner befitting its worth. Last week’s cartoon on the editorial page was just perfect, I thought. After volunteer Theresa led us in the Pledge of Allegiance, we sang “God Bless America” to get us all in the mood for our Fourth of July meal, which was another barn-burner! Before that, we had the drawing for the $10 gift certificate donated by Huffman’s Market. The winner was Colin Kolb, a newcomer to our community. Congratulations! After volunteer Chris asked the blessing, Colin’s table got to go through the serving line first. Aha, you see how this works now ...
Our biggest announcement is a sad but needful one: Our prices are going up — to $6 for all meals. Which is such a good deal that I’m not going to belabor the point. (See last week’s column.)
On to the meal: tuna noodle casserole, mixed veggies, fruit cup with delicious dressing, and chocolate birthday cake supplied by Driskill Memorial Chapel. Thank you, people, for doing this each month. We really appreciate it. The choice of what to drink includes coffee, tea, milk, juice, and water. The water pitcher had a surprise — purple ice cubes. BIG purple ice cubes. Turns out that they were plastic cubes colored purple that you filled with water and froze. Makes you look, though! And they kept the water cool, not icy, which is just the way I like it!
Our volunteers for the day included Sharon, Gwynne, Carla, Carlos, Pam, Chris, Theresa, and Josiah. Good job, people!
Did you enjoy our hot weather for a couple of days? We got the A/C in and it immediately cooled off. The swamp cooler that had to be removed for last year’s siding project got put back in its space, so we are ready for hot weather now! Didn’t have to use it today, though. But we are prepared!
The chimney area is all cleaned up and painted properly again. Took three tries to get the right color, and you can hardly tell the difference. PTL.
Back to the bathroom door it took a long time to get all the coats of paint and varnish off due to it being too hot out in the shed to work! Imagine that. In June?! Finally got that done, then it was too cold to do any sanding! What a time. But perseverance always pays off. At last came the day to put the new stain on. Whew. Next the clear varnish (rough use kind) goes on. This prolonged situation has given me time to ponder the door frame ... might as well put some new paint on it while I’m at it! Before the door goes back on! We will hardly know how to act with a door since using the shower curtain all this time. (Ahem.)
Rev. Those whom I love I rebuke and discipline. So be earnest, and repent. Here I am! I stand at the door and knock. If anyone hears My voice and opens the door, I will come in and eat with him, and he with Me.
