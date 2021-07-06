JOHN DAY—The year 2021 is half gone, and we are just beginning to have a real life in our community. No news of wrongdoing or harm over our Fourth of July. Many were gathering and getting out of their homes for a change. It was a terrifically hot day, however. It was all I could do to just meet the needs of my family and myself. My body cannot tolerate such heat.
There have been a couple rumors that our senior center may be opening for in-house dining in as soon as a couple weeks. It was exciting to me to hear these rumors but still will be taking it with a grain of salt to save disappointment.
Keeping busy is a really good thing, but at times I feel like my dog, chasing my tail.
One tidbit of information was told that we were given by donation a large amount of prime rib. More about that as soon as I hear. We are so thankful for this donation.
Thursday, July 8, we will be having spaghetti with garlic bread, salad and fruit pies. Then on Monday, July 12, we will dine on southwestern breakfast skillet and tortillas, fruit cup and eclairs. Shay and his crew do a fine job. Please remember to tell them thanks when you come in to get your meal.
1 John 4:13 “Hereby know we that we dwell in HIM, and HE in us, because HE hath given us of HIS spirit.”
PRAIRIE CITY—“In the good ol’ summertime” — uou know, the hot weather we wanted in the wintertime? Happy now? I hope we don’t go as far down next winter as we went up this summer in temperature. PTL for A/C! We have two for our “Little House in Prairie,” which is less than 900 square feet, with three fans to move the air around, and we keep comfortable in all rooms at about 80 degrees. It is not so hard on your system when you go out that way. Places that have the A/C set at 68 and then you go out into 90-plus degrees makes it very upsetting to your internal thermostat. And isn’t it nice that we have such a device in our bodies to regulate our temperature? PTL for that too!
Cooks Pam and Laura gave us breakfast for lunch last week, and the portions were so large that Derrol and I had half for lunch on Wednesday and half for breakfast on Thursday! Our sponsor was Driskill Memorial Chapel. So what did we have? Biscuits and gravy, sausage, hash browns, applesauce, and — ta-da — birthday cake, supplied by Driskills. Thank you so much for doing this every month. Hopefully we will be able to go back to our birthday prize from Huffman’s Market soon. Pam was at her registration desk, Mary and Ginger helped pass out the pick-up bags and Carlos took care of the home deliveries.
Did I forget to tell you that last week’s sponsor was Joel Coombs, General Contractor, Inc.? Sorry about that. We do appreciate each and every sponsor.
I am reading a biography of the Polish composer and pianist Fryderyk Franciszek Chopin. Do you see the difference between his first and middle names and last? Always wondered about that. Chopin (pronounced sho-pan) is a French name. Aha! Great-grandfather Nicolas Chopin left France in 1787 as a 16-year-old and trekked 1,000 miles across Europe to Poland. Why? There was a large Polish community in his birthplace, and he learned the language and was thus bilingual. France was at the beginning of its revolution, and he had been befriended by Polish people of rank, so to keep out of the French army, he departed to Poland. He was able to get work as a French teacher, and thus, all his family were bilingual also. They were also very patriotic Poles. The book tells of the various tunes of the Polish people that were incorporated into his music. One was even used as a basis of the Polish national anthem at one point. Chopin’s music was very different to what the music critics of the day were used to hearing. In 1845, one person had made a remark that he was later to regret. It was said that he had broken the Eleventh Commandment: Never make a value judgment against music you dislike. So that’s your history lesson for the day.
Ephesians 2:14,15,19 “For He Himself is our peace, who… by abolishing in His flesh the law with its commandments… thus make peace,… Consequently, you are no longer foreigners and aliens, but fellow citizens...and members of God’s household.”
MONUMENT—For the last Tuesday of the month of June, our cooks Terry Cade and Carrie Jewell prepared pork loin, scalloped potatoes, pasta-pea salad and cherry chocolate cake for the dessert. We thank them for their efforts, and we are all grateful.
Our volunteers were Kristi Guimont, who filled out the paperwork. Bob Cockrell and Jan Ensign counted up the money. Sylvia Cockrell delivered the hot meals to the waiting patrons at the door. We thank all who are involved in helping with the operations running smoothly.
I just can’t believe that we are now heading into the month of July. I hope everyone had a wonderful and safe Independence Day celebration. We cannot take our freedoms for granted. We must guard our freedoms from tyranny, that can easily be done ever so slowly that sometimes it is hardly noticeable, until it’s too late.
We thank all our military men and women who serve in our armed forces. I pray that the Lord would watch over them and keep them from harm’s way.
Monument had its Fourth of July celebration at the park. Many events took place throughout the day, and it was family-friendly fun.
This hot weather has been great for the garden. My lemon cucumber plants are getting really big and the flowers are getting ready to bloom. Yippee, I think I shall be enjoying the taste of fresh cucumbers, and the anticipation is heightening. Of course, I will be the only one in my family who will eat them. None of my family appreciates fresh cucumbers. What kind of person doesn’t like cucumbers? Apparently, mine do not. Oh well, more for me! Ha.
I got a lot of zucchini plants in my “grow pot.” I grow my seeds in a big pot because those growing seed trays never really worked for me. I planted three different kinds of zucchini, and I managed to plant six in these fabric pots I had purchased. They are looking nice, and I still have like 14 more plants. I shall give those away to friends who want them. Silly me forgot to label which kinds of zucchini they were, so it will be a surprise. Don’t you just love surprises?
I’ve been catching lots of big fat grasshoppers. Yes, it still gives me great satisfaction when I pick them off with chopsticks and drop them in a plastic spice container with the flip top. I like to shake them up in the bottle and stun them so that when I feed them to my chickens, they won’t be able to hop away. I figure that is their sentence for chomping on my veggies.
Oh, almost forgot, my daughter named her pet rooster, EggBurt. He allows her to carry him and pet him. He drinks water from a spoon held by her.
Psalms 37:3 “Trust in the LORD and do good, dwell in the land and enjoy safe pasture.”
