JOHN DAY—Next week I’m going to make up a day at lunch as if we were at the center.
On July 9, we’ll have smoked sausage personal pizza, minestrone soup, relish dish, cowboy cookies, sponsored by Claws & Paws Pet Sitting. Thanks for your sponsorship.
On July 13, we’ll have pork chops, garlic mashed potatoes, veggies, dinner roll and rhubarb pie.
We want to thank you all for ordering your lunches through us. Shay says it has doubled. We want to let you know how much we all appreciate your remembering us. Stay safe.
MONUMENT—Hope everyone had a wonderful and safe Fourth of July, celebrating the birth of our nation. We had a quiet time, went to a picnic and just retired early. I heard that the fireworks that Monument put on were awesome. There were lots of folks from all over that came to enjoy the show. I pray that people remember the Lord and his will for this nation and that it was born out of the shedding of blood and bravery. Freedom is not free but has a high cost, and to keep it is also to remember the price which brave men and women paid to achieve it. As the saying goes, those who don’t remember the past are doomed to repeat it. May this nation never forget.
So, Terry Cade and Carrie Jewell made us some very yummy pork ribs, baked beans, coleslaw and pineapple cake for our lunch. Oh, yes, I was in food heaven. I am sure many, many people enjoyed the Tuesday lunch. We thank our cooks for our wonderful meal. The cooks worked really hard; they had to serve many lunches. Are you ready for the number? The cooks served 81 lunches! Wow, wow, wow, that is just crazy. We so appreciate our cooks and our meals from our beloved senior center.
Kristi Guimont and Jan Ensign did all the paperwork. Bob Cockrell collected the money and Aubreianna Osborne delivered the meals to the hungrily waiting patrons in their cars. We thank all our volunteers for their time and dedication in working to ensure our senior center is operating smoothly.
I gave away all my extra yellow straightneck zucchini plants. I still have a whole bunch of yellow pear tomatoes and red cherry tomato plants. I guess I will be busy planting them. I am thinking of planting one or two of each and putting them in pots and bringing them in just before the frost to enjoy them during the fall and winter. I don’t know if it will work, but I will give it a go. Doesn’t hurt to try, right?
I bought some big, round, plastic planter tubs, and I am excited to plant some stuff in there. In one, I might plant a bunch of different flowers. In the others, I plan on planting a couple of the tomato plants. I might move my Korean melon plants into one too. I had the wooden barrel-looking tubs, and the wood is starting to rot and fall apart. That was why I took the option of the plastic tubs. They won’t rot or deteriorate as quickly, I hope. Ha.
Let us keep praying for our friends, family and loved ones who are having health issues, having a hard time during this craziness going on in our whole world. God is still on the throne, and all these things went through his hands, and he is a good, good Father. He is the God of love and everything flows from his love for us.
Job 22:28 “Thou shalt also decree a thing, and it shall be established unto thee. And the light shall shine upon thy ways.”
PRAIRIE CITY—
Well, give summer credit. It’s trying to do its thing. Just remember that it’s only six months until Christmas — when we’ll be wearing ski masks.
So much for that depressing news. The corn is not as high as an elephant’s eye, nor knee-high by the Fourth of July. Mine is between ankle- and shin-high. At least it germinated and is growing! That’s always helpful! If the tops of the potatoes are any indication of the growth underneath, it should be a bumper crop.
We started out July with a fantastic picnic dinner — in case you didn’t get one somewhere else this strange weekend. Our cooks went all out and made hamburgers with all the trimmings: onions, tomatoes, pickles, cheese, lettuce, a green salad and a macaroni salad, baked beans and peach cobbler for dessert. Wow! And all for only $5. Wow again. We certainly got our vegetables for the day too. Carla was at the registration desk, and Ginger was the runner. We had to be extra careful with the deliveries due to the “new” rules and regulations. Thanks to the county for supplying easier-to-breathe-through masks.
Today was faithful helper Tom’s birthday, so we found a nice card and signed it for him with our best wishes and thanks for his years of service tour center. We appreciate all those who volunteer to make the organization operational.
Have been reading a book entitled “The Revenge Analog.” Chapter titles include “The Revenge of Vinyl, Paper, Film, and Board Games” in part one. Part two delves into “The Revenge of Print, Retail, Work, School, Analog in Digital and Summer.” I feel vindicated due to the fact that I have LPs, books and board games in my home. I only know how to run three programs on my little computer: WordPerfect, Quicken and Solitaire. I have no electronic musical instruments, but seven acoustic ones. The conclusion of the author is that one has to strike balance between analog and digital. The world will not support one over the other. It takes two to tango.
Since there is only one official Fourth of July celebration in the county, perhaps you should obtain a copy of the Declaration of Independence and read through it for your own personal celebration. It could be a revelation to many, especially those who have been born in this century. Given what I see on TV, many do not know our country’s history. (I’ll step off my soapbox now.) There were 56 signers of the Declaration in 1776. And in signing, they pledged their lives, their fortunes and their sacred honor in support of the Declaration.
Jeremiah 21:12 “… administer justice every morning; rescue from the hand of his oppressor the one who has been robbed...” Zechariah 7:9 “… administer true justice; show mercy and compassion to one another.”
