Monument -- We had a very small and faithful crowd for our Tuesday lunch. Word did not get out fast enough that the Monument Senior Center was going to be open for lunch. For those of us who were present, we enjoyed our lunch.
Terry Cade and Cindy Jewell prepared for us sloppy joe sandwiches, curly fries, three bean salad, and pudding for our dessert. It was quite a hearty meal. We thank our cooks for preparing our delicious lunch for us. We welcome Cindy, who just moved into the area.
Our greeters at the table were Kristi Guimont and Bob Cockrell. Bob led us in the flag salute and made the announcements. Kristi and Bob collected and counted up the money and Kristi filled out the paperwork.
We thank everyone who came out to help with the renovation of the senior center’s kitchen. We thank Larry Vote and Pam Callahan for moving all the equipment and pantry items out for the renovation and putting things back afterwards, which is no small feat! We thank all who came to paint the kitchen, it looks fabulous. The new floor in the kitchen looks beautiful. We thank Charles McKinnen and Bill Nichols for installing the appliances back. A shout of thanks to all the kids who also came to lend a helping hand. Our senior center would not be a blessing to our community without all the folks working together.
A request for Prayer Warriors out there, prayers for Bruce Strange who is going in for a triple bypass. Lord, we thank You for being our mighty and gracious Father. We thank You for hearing our prayers. We pray for Your wisdom for the doctors to treat Bruce’s arteries. We ask for Your quick healing and recovery over Bruce’s surgery and give him peace. We pray against any spirit of fear and that Your Holy Spirit would help him trust You in Jesus’ name, amen!
I am finally getting started on some gardening. I weed-whacked down some crazy grass that was growing in the front of the house and my potted plants were getting buried by them. Uh, I guess I still haven’t gotten in the swing of things because apparently my weed-whacking was a little uneven in my hubby’s opinion. Here I thought I was getting better! Ha.
I had bought some hosta plant bulbs from Costco online and I planted them in these big plastic pots that I got on clearance last year. I think I paid like less than $2 on $15 pots. Score, right? Good thing I bought two boxes of plastic forks, too. Yup, I planted them in the pots as well. Hopefully the cats will not try to get into those pots.
It was a race against time when I was planting that day. We were expecting a thunderstorm in the evening. Oh yes, and it came, yes it sure did! It was a torrential downpour for like 10 minutes with thunder and lightning. It was beautiful.
1 Corinthians 3:8 Now he who planteth and he who watereth are one, and every man shall receive his own reward according to his own labor.
John Day — I am 450 miles from John Day and still can communicate with my John Day family and friends. This is just amazing to me. All the new technology is so fantastic.
On Monday, May 23, we dined on a large chef salad with dressing of our choice. We had focaccia bread with the salad and then a lovely blueberry muffin for dessert.
At the desk to greet everyone coming in was Darlene Nodine and Carol Roe. Dale Stennett led the flag salute and Rachel Carpenter asked the blessing and she was the server for the meal.
Krista Sheedy washes dishes for us as a volunteer. We really appreciate you, Krista. Thank you.
Forty-five fresh and 24 frozen meals were delivered throughout our community. There were a number of drivers for these deliveries so it didn’t take quite as long and possibly the drivers and helpers had time to share a few words and/or a smile or two with the recipients of the food. The drivers and helpers were Mike and Patty Davis, Jeanette Julsrud and Matt Jones. You guys are so special to take your time, use your own vehicle and share words and smiles with the ones you take food to. They appreciate you also, I am sure. Thank you so much. It is so important to meet the needs of others in our community.
Elsie Huskey won the Len’s certificate and Betty Rutherford won the free meal in the drawings.
There were 14 diners in attendance, besides the chef and his helper (Shay and Kim). Thank you, Shay and Kim, for listening to diners’ responses to the meals you prepare and taking into consideration their needs and requests for the meals they prefer.
Linda Stoltz, our librarian, brought in several plants to share with anyone wanting a plant. Free of charge. Linda says the library is now complete and will be open on Mondays and Fridays. Linda has done a super job going through all the books and placing them on the shelves. She even moved all those shelves into the room and put them into place. Linda works so hard to give us all a lovely place to see books and choose books and even has a table to sit at and scan books or read for a bit. It looks lovely in there, stop by to see her craftiness and the beauty she has created. Thank you, Linda. Nancy Nelson did help Linda with a few things needing done. Thanks, Nancy.
There are some nice-looking jars near the desk that are for the taking. Help yourself to the ones you want. Also there are items of food from Chester’s grocery that are for the taking. If a food item is not good, just toss it out or feed to animals; just know it is leftover and day-old usually and there was not time to check each item before placing it on the table.
On Thursday, May 26, Carol Roe and Darlene Nodine greeted each diner at the desk and checked them in and saw that everyone signed a ticket for the drawing. Thanks, Carol and Darlene, for being there to greet us and your positive attitude and smiles each meal. Darlene did the announcements today.
Carol Roe brought silk flowers today to dress up and brighten the tables. Thank you, Carol.
The Catholic Church were our servers and cleanup crew today: Father Christie, Matt Jones, Barb Comer, Jim Maple, Marylou Wampler and Kathy Ridonovich. Thank you, each one, for your efforts today and for your service to God and His people who are all of us.
Our visitors for today were Doug Sweet from Monument and his sister Sonja from Washington. D.C.
I hope you enjoyed your visit with us today. Thanks for sharing lunch with us.
Jeanette Julsrud, Mike and Patty Davis, and Matt Jones delivered 46 fresh meals today. What a thrill to know that people care about others. You folks have a loving heart and are so very appreciated by all the ones you care about.
There were some different table covers on the tables today so thank you whoever you are that did this for our meals.
Jean Willey won the Thriftway card and Jerry Mediger won the free meal. Congrats, you two.
There were 24 people in attendance for lunch and three people picked up a meal to take out.
There was no bingo today but we plan to have bingo next Thursday, June 2. We are trying to get more than 10 people to play bingo so we can continue to have bingo. Bring someone with you to play. It is a nice getaway and a time to visit with others. Also we play pokeno on every Friday at 1 p.m., so if you would enjoy a nice visit with a small group and play pokeno (similar to bingo), join us here at the senior center at 1 pm on Fridays.
A group of bridge players meet here to play on Thursdays. I am not sure if it is every Thursday or not.
Progress is being made to open our senior center for more activities in the near future, so watch this space for news about that.
Mark this date: Saturday, June 18. The annual hall board meeting will begin at 5 p.m. Anyone is welcome to attend this meeting. There will be a complete hamburger feed and several prizes, so come see what it is all about. You need to be present to receive one of these gifts. You will get to hear who the new board members are and learn how some things operate to make our senior center run smoothly and maintained properly and who does what.
The first annual OTEC meeting since the COVID-19 halted meetings, on Saturday, May 21, was at Baker this year. A large bus (even had a bathroom in the back) picked up those in Burns at 5 a.m. and those in John Day at 7:30. It wasn’t the People Mover this year. It was a smooth ride over and back and a great day all in all. Subway-like sandwiches and trimmings were served for lunch with bottled water and other beverages, served by students of the Baker High School. They did a great job. Live country music was played and sung. That being one of my favorites made it almost impossible for me to just sit and listen, I just had to move to that great music. Thank you, OTEC, for a lovely day.
Plans are underway to improve our parking lot and the landscaping around the building. Dale Stennett and Darron Huskey have done a great job so far getting the weeds out of the cinders surrounding the building. Thanks, Dale and Darron.
By the way, we have free weeds so please help yourself to as many as you like and take them with you.
Proverbs 4:13 I CAN do ALL things through Christ who gives me strength.
Prairie City -- First off, congratulations to all the graduating seniors in Grant County. My standard advice is the motto of a my father’s class w-a-a-a-y back in the 20th century: Push, pull or get out of the way. Still holds true today.
We were very pleased to have a table reserved for the Pickle family and their friends from San Francisco today. Turns out that the friends have had property in the area for almost 100 years — and they read the Blue Mountain Eagle way down on the Bay! That makes two families who do. My, my, we do get around.
Tom’s word for the day: “An onion can make you cry, but there’s never been a vegetable that can make you laugh.” (Will Rogers) Think about that one. On this day in history, Jesse Owens broke three world records and tied another one in a little more than an hour. Whew. In 1968, the Gateway Arch in St. Louis was dedicated. Double whew. That’s one thing that you’ll never find me in! Tom asked for a show of hands of veterans who came to eat with us. Quite a bunch! Thanks for your service.
Ginger led the flag salute and Tom asked the blessing. Today was May birthday recognition day, too. We had two names: Sharon Thissel and Sue Reeves. Sue was the lucky winner of the $10 gift certificate donated by Huffman’s Market. Ginger announced the passing of Mike Emmel. Wife Helen was our assistant cook for many years. We extend our condolences to her and the family. Our volunteers included Mary, Carlos, Gwynne, Sharon, Tom, Theresa and Chris. Thank you all so much for all you do to make the meal site work. Our meal today was chicken alfredo, brussels sprouts, cottage cheese and choice of birthday cake supplied by Driskill Memorial Chapel. Thank you, too, for doing this every month for us.
We had a successful yard sale. But we are glad it’s over and all the things that were left have been donated — again. And the little pink stapler that was lost was finally found! Hallelujah and PTL! Now if I could just find my needlework album ... What’s frustrating is that I can’t blame it on anyone else!
When we got the word that our grant application was approved, and that one of the projects would be new flooring, we tore out the old, not-up-to-code chimney. The dropped ceiling had been installed around it, so there were some special channel strips that had to be removed also. But we would need them later when the demolition and refurbishing of that area was finished, so I put them away for safekeeping. Yep. You guessed it. Where did I put them?! Found them today, too. Double hallelujah and PTL! Whew. Wasn’t looking forward to manufacturing something to hang the ceiling panels on!
Luke 15:32 But we had to celebrate and be glad, because this brother of yours was dead and is alive again; he was lost and is found.
