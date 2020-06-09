JOHN DAY—I want to thank you all for coming to the John Day Senior Center to get your meals. And thank you to our cooks as well.
Just to let you all know, the construction is coming along well. It will be nice when we can all come back and enjoy it. Hope you all are staying safe while the virus is staying away from you.
Oh, yes, my over-the-age brain has told me wrong: Sorry, guys, but the meals are $5 for all.
Thursday, June 11, the meal will be mushroom and Swiss chicken sandwich, sweet potato fries, Jell-o and fruit tarts. I would like to thank the Dale Stenett family.
On Monday, June 15, we’ll have barbecue ribs, veggie salad, oven roasted potatoes and apple pie bars.
Sounds good, don’t you think? I’m ready. Stay safe you all and enjoy your week.
MONUMENT—For our Tuesday lunch, Terry Cade and Carrie Jewell whipped up some yummy tater tot casserole, cooked carrots, garlic bread and fruit tart for dessert. We thank them for their tireless efforts. Bob Cockrell accepted the money from the people who came to pick up their lunches, and Aubreianna Osborne delivered the lunches to them. Kristi Guimont and Jan Ensign did the paperwork and counted the money. There were 41 lunches served.
For the prayer warriors out there, please keep our friends Jimmy Cole and Aaron Harris on your prayer list. We have all authority under the blood of Jesus to command healing and binding up the spirit of sickness and cancer and casting them out. Prayer is especially powerful when we as the body of Christ are in unison and agreement standing together, standing in the gap for our friends. Let us also be in prayer for our nation and the whole world.
We started off with warm weather the previous week, and by the weekend, it was downright cold. I did pull out some of my tank tops from my storage bins. Maybe that is why we had a change back to cold weather? We had a small hail storm come through too. The hail was the size of quarters or ping pong balls. That’s actually pretty big. I saw a few dents on the hood of one of the cars. I’m sure if those hit someone on the head, it would have hurt. Imagine, during the time of Moses when the plagues were happening, they had hail so big that men and animals were killed by the big stone-sized hail.
A friend of mine came over and brought me some tomato plants. We then dug up a bunch of raspberry canes for her to replant. I don’t like to just dig those up and throw them away. It feels like a waste to me because you know they are plants that would potentially give you fruit. A lot of them do need to be dug up because they are trying to take over some of my garden areas. I have both, the June bearing and the everbearing raspberry bushes. I can’t wait to eat some. It might be another month though.
My cucumber plants are starting to come up! Yay, I hope to make pickles this year. My little boy practically ate all my canned pickles all by himself. He doesn’t like cucumbers, but he likes pickles, go figure. I planted dill with the cucumbers. Apparently they are good companion plants to each other.
I have been making sautéed pak choi and pigweed. I don’t think I will ever be in short supply of pigweed again. I scattered the seeds everywhere, and they are growing all over the place. I just need to make the time to go and pick them. It tastes so good with minced garlic, salt and pepper, cooked in a bit of olive oil. Just thinking about that is making my tummy rumble.
Psalm 25:14 “The secret of the LORD is with them that fear Him; and He will shew them His covenant.”
PRAIRIE CITY—Well, we made it to June. The schools did get through their year, and the seniors graduated on time, thanks to the new digital age, huh? In years to come, can you imagine the stories that today’s graduates will tell their children and grandchildren? Instead of “I had to walk 10 miles uphill to school!” it will be “The last three months of my senior year was spent in my room watching lessons on my digital device!” I wonder what school will look like in the future.
But in the present we are still holding forth with our delivered and picked-up meals. Looks like it will be that way for a few more weeks at least. Phooey. But that does not deter our cooks in any way, shape or form. They just keep putting out good meals. And this one was no exception! Barbecue pork ribs, mac and cheese, creamed corn, applesauce, salad, bread and peach cobbler for dessert.
Whew! Thanks to Huffman’s Market for supplying the funds through our entree program to buy the meat for the meal. I think that this is another one of those menu items that I have never eaten. I’m just getting all kinds of education in the new food department, aren’t I? We are giving a copy of the menu for the month in each take-out bag, so you can see what’s coming up. It does have a line at the bottom that says tai chi happens at 11 a.m., but we all realize that is not happening right now. Too bad, so sad. But as Annie says, “Tomorrow, tomorrow, tomorrow is just a day away...”
Had to make one of those medical trips on Monday. Joel drove me to Nampa to see a droopy eyelid plastic surgeon. Did you know that the speed limit on Interstate 84 in Idaho is 80 mph? And people still passed us! I was very glad I was inside a big rig with a big deer guard. It would have been panic attack time in little Subaru. Thank you, Lord, for a safe trip. Will have to go back two more times: once for the actual surgery and then a week later to get the stitches out. I requested that she also do a little nip and tuck here and there on my droopy cheeks and chin, but she declined. Oh well. Wouldn’t want to look different from the driver’s license photo now would I? (Ahem.)
We want to thank our new little lawn mower and weed-eater operator Cayden. He did a great job around the old hall. That is a big help to us, and we really appreciate it.
The big windstorm took a lot of limbs out of the trees across the alley. The deer appreciated that they could lay down and eat their fill of the “browse.”
Then the caretakers came along and raked it all up and hauled it away. Do you suppose Bambi and friends will track it down? Dream on!
Psalm 42:1 “As the deer panteth for the water, so my soul longeth after Thee...”
Psalm 43:5 “… for I will yet praise Him, my Savior and my God.”
