Monument -- We had a great meal of chicken sandwiches, french fries, macaroni salad, and chocolate cookies for our dessert. Our cooks were Carrie Jewell and Cindy Jewell. Angie, from John Day and our senior center adviser, was also present and lending a helping hand. We thank our cooks for our delicious meal and their hard work to make our lunch.
Our greeters at the table were Kristi Guimont and Bob Cockrell. Kristi signed the guests in, collected, and counted up the money. Bob led us in the flag salute and made the announcements. Jan Ensign oversaw the entire operation. Yours truly prayed the blessing over the meal. Bob Cockrell won the free meal ticket.
Please mark this on your calendar. The Monument Senior Center will be having their rummage sale going on simultaneously with the Fourth of July celebration. The rummage sale will be occurring on Saturday, July 2, and Sunday, July 3, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. More importantly, the Monument Jubilee celebration will be on Sunday, July 3. Due to the Fourth being on a Monday, to accommodate people who have to travel and work on Tuesday, the Monument Jubilee Committee has decided to celebrate Independence Day on July 3. So please do not come to the fireworks thinking it will be on the Fourth of July. Hope ya'll got this! Ha.
Are you feeling the heat yet? It is not quite there, but it is coming! It's been really humid around here. I try to go out and do my chores and I just start sweating. I am trying to be good and wearing long-sleeved shirts because I wore a tank top on one of those hot days and got burned. I hate sweating. I like the dry heat. I really don't know how some people live out in those hot and humid states?
I have most of my live plants planted. I just have a few more to go and then I will start to plant my cucumbers, zucchinis, and some flower seeds. I have moved most of my wild plum tree saplings. A few got eaten by my bratty goats, Billy and Choco. Apparently my younger daughter thought to move the tire they were tied to closer to the pot, and did not realize it. So of course they had to get in the pot that even had plastic forks in it to eat the delectable plum tree saplings. Yes, they even broke some of those forks trying to eat the young saplings. Grrr.
I have put my eight young baby goats up for sale. I struggled with whether I wanted to sell Thumbelina. She is so tiny and cute. But common sense won over and I am selling her. They have all been separated from their mamas. One of Leah's brothers has been a thorn in my side, though. He kept getting out of the pen. After chasing him many times, I finally just chained him up to a post. Yes, goats are escape artists. Sigh.
Ephesians 2:13 But now in Christ Jesus ye who sometimes were afar off are made nigh by the blood of Christ.
Prairie City -- Just want to tell you that you need to be careful what you pray for! We had a drought, remember? Now we have 6 inches of water in the basement! Oops. Thanks to our Prairie City maintenance people, the level has decreased considerably. Whew. There has been a little water down there in the past, but this was gushing out of old disconnected sewer pipes ... that the rainwater found its way into. Also, in the past, this excess water had found its way into the leaky sewer pipes and was pumped away. But Prairie City has new, non-leaky pipes now, so guess where the rainwater went ... Hmmm. We need to sink a well!
In other news: I found a volunteer potato and two volunteer pea plants in the garden! That's a good start. The funny part of it is, I had dug all around in their areas earlier getting weeds out and didn't see any sign of them. Double hmmm.
This week in history: D-Day on the 6th in 1944; Dean Martin born in 1917; Joan Rivers in 1933; and Frank Lloyd Wright in 1867. That's quite an array. The table that had the youngest diner got to go first through the serving line today. That table had Head Cook Pam's grandson! All right! Our cooks made delicious spaghetti and meat sauce, garlic bread, green salad, extra veggies, cheeses, etc. For dessert there was a peanut butter cookie and applesauce. Double whew. What a meal! The sponsor was Joel Coombs, General Contractor. Tom asked the blessing and I led the flag salute. The table centerpieces were old wine bottles that had candle wax running down the sides ... with a flower in the neck. We had spaghetti, right? Where did spaghetti come from? Italy. (Get it?) The saying for the day: "The early bird gets the worm, but I prefer to wait for spaghetti." (Har, har.)
Next week we are all urged to wear purple. Why? Because it is World Elder Abuse Awareness Day. O-kay.
Our volunteers today included Pam H., Sharon T., Gwynne W., Carla W., Tom R., Carlos B., Chris K., and Debbie R. Thanks to all who serve. ... The winner of the gift certificate donated by Valeria at Chuck's Little Diner was Pam Howard. Thank you for doing this for us.
News flash!! I found my needlework photo album!!!!!!! Hallelujah and PTL! We are getting an upgrade in our bathroom this week. The tub came out, the plumbing was upgraded, and a walk-in shower was installed. Triple whew. Also took the opportunity to strip the three layers of paint off the door. While all the activity was going on in the bathroom, we were very thankful that it was not far to the church's lavatory ... (ahem). The tub will have a new life as part of the garden now. I had six of them up at the ranch and they worked great!
Amos 9:14 [The people] will plant vineyards... they will make their gardens and eat their fruit.
Song of Solomon 8:13 You who dwell in the gardens with friends in attendance, let me hear your voice!
John Day -- The weeks are rolling around so quickly that I can hardly keep up with each day. Goodness. Here it is the middle of June; 2022 is almost half gone. My expectations for this year are not being fulfilled, goodness.
Monday, June 6, Darlene Nodine and Gregg Starr were at the desk greeting each of us that came in for lunch and making sure each of us got our names in the drawing. Darlene did the announcing and Chris Labhart led the flag salute. Susan Sintay asked the blessing and was one of the servers with the Hospital Auxiliary. Everyone participating in this event is so special and so important to the success of our time together.
Forty-three fresh and 29 frozen meals were delivered throughout our community and the surrounding area by Mike and Patty Davis, Mike Shockley, and Peggy Molnar. You guys, I cannot say thank you enough for the importance of this duty. You are all so special.
The flatbread pizza, asparagus soup, and s'mores pizza for dessert were just super-terrific. Thanks to Shay and Kim for this fantastic meal. That was the best cream soup I have ever eaten. So very good. Kim, our dessert lady, left for vacation to Wisconsin after Monday lunch. Nancy Nelson, who assists in the kitchen faithfully, will be doing Kim’s duties while she is gone. Thanks, Nancy, for helping.
No one seemed to know who added flowers to our cinder beds in front of the building. Whoever it was, we want to tell you how much we appreciate the beauty you provided us. Thanks.
We were made aware that we are not moving our American flag to half-staff when appropriate. We are going to learn when to do this and get it done properly. If you have any ideas as to how to know when to do this, please call 541-792-0202. Thanks. We have so much to learn. I learn something new every day. I just pray I remember all the things I learn. Ha.
VeAnne Weddle brought some morrel mushrooms freshly picked the other day. I got some and oh, my goodness, they were so good. Thank you, VeAnne.
There was a bunch of french bread and cupcakes on the table to be taken by anyone who wanted some. Thank you, Chester’s, for this nice donation. Also thank you, Chester’s, for the gift cards we give out each week.
Billie Bullard won the Len's certificate and Mary Miles won the free meal and Deeda Porter won the tomato plant that was donated by Darron Huskey. Congratulations to all three of you.
We had 17 in-house diners and forgot to note how many meals were picked up.
Thursday the 9th, Darlene and Carol Roe were at the desk to be sure all were signed in and their names got into the drawings. Jeanette Julsrud was our announcer; Kiera Marquez and Kristina Manitsas led us in our flag salute. Thanks, girls, for volunteering for us. You helped make our lunch successful. The girls came with the Cornerstone Church, who were our servers today. Pastor Manitsas and his wife, Kathryn, were with the girls. Kiera was a friend of Kristina. Thanks to all four of you for being our servers today.
Forty-two fresh meals were delivered to homes by Michael Shockley and Richie and Sandy Colbeth and Jeanette Julsrud. You four are so helpful to those you deliver food to. We cannot thank you enough.
We dined on baked fish, a great potato medley, creamed spinach, and brownies. It was all very good, but I truly enjoyed those potatoes. Never before had I seen blue/purple potatoes. So good. Thanks, Shay. This meal was sponsored by Walt and Agnes Hall. Thanks, Walt and Agnes.
Elsie Huskey won the Chester’s certificate and Gary Mediger won the free meal. Congratulations to both of us. There were 18 in-house diners and no note taken on meals picked up.
Reminder: Saturday, June 18, at 5 p.m. will be the annual Senior Center Hall Board meeting: everyone is welcome and invited to join us at the senior center for this very important meeting. A hamburger meal will be provided at no charge. New board members will be voted on. You can ask questions about the senior center and get answers. Several nice prizes will be given via drawings. This is your chance to get to know more about the John Day Senior Center. See you there.
Friday and Saturday, June 10 and 11, is the annual '62 Days Celebration in Canyon City. Check it out. It touts lots of excitement and entertainment. Also, on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Chester’s is having a “Splash into Summer” celebration. There will be lots of vendors and product tasting and interesting food ideas, etc. Lots going on in the same weekend.
The last bingo game till September was held Thursday, June 9, so see you all for bingo again on the first Thursday of September. Pokeno will continue through the summer on Fridays at 1 p.m. and on Mondays at 1 p.m. Pokeno can be learned in one minute. Call 541-702-0202 if you are interested.
On Thursday, June 16, we will dine on onion brisket, loaded baked potatoes, veggies of cooks’ choice and strawberry shortcake. This will be our Father’s Day meal. We sure want to be on time for this great meal. Baked potatoes and strawberry shortcake are my favorites for sure. Then on Monday, June 20, we will be served french toast, link sausage, fruit, and lemon bars. Come on over and enjoy these meals with us. It is quick and friendly, and the price is right. See you there.
Psalm 119: 114 O Lord You are my refuge and my shield. Your Word is my source of hope.
