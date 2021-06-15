JOHN DAY—First of all, apologies for last week’s error in this article. I must have been the one, being confused when looking at posts on the senior center site on Facebook. I do confuse easily. Blondes do that, you know.
A great annual holiday for Canyon City and John Day, ‘62 Days, is over again until another year passes. Mark your calendars ahead of time so you don’t forget it.
A heaping amount of thanks goes to Chester’s Thriftway for their generous donation to our kitchen. Recently they donated 18 whole meat items: including turkeys, hams and beef. These donations will go a long way to help Shay and Kim prepare meals for our senior center. They also donated several pies and baked goods to us. Also there were 10 cases of frozen pies. This is a huge donation for our center. Thanks, thanks, thanks, Chester’s Thriftway, in John Day.
For over a year now, we have not been allowed to meet as a group and enjoy lunch together and hear the newest goings on in our area. Even so, we are still delivering lunches to shut-ins in the area. This last week we delivered 54 fresh and 54 frozen meals to John Day, Canyon City and Mt. Vernon on Monday. When people in Long Creek, Prairie City and Seneca would like meals delivered we make special arrangements for those deliveries. On Monday, 16 lunches were picked up at the back door and Thursday there were 25 lunches picked up at the back door. John Day Senior Center is still operating and serving people in our county. At the back door Greg Starr and one other site council member are present to accept donations and hand bagged lunches to those in attendance. Masks are recommended when in line to receive your food. Thanks for your protection and cooperation.
Linda Stoltz is still manning our library. She keeps it clean, files and organizes all loose books. Due to COVID-19, we will need an appointment time to visit our library. Angie in the office can handle that for us. Please call Angie if you would like to visit our library and get a book or wo.
If you would like to get a message to anyone at our center, you may slip a written note under the front door and Angie will get it to the right person. A call works well too: 541-575-2949.
We are hoping that everyone is getting their vaccinations so we can get to the end of this lonely time. Sometimes I feel like I don’t remember how to communicate with other people, it has been so long.
On Thursday, June 17, Shay and Kim are preparing tater tot casserole, green beans, garlic toast and a lemon sandwich cookie for our lunch. On Monday, June 21, lunch will consist of barbecue ribs, corn on the cob, baked potato, watermelon and strawberry shortcake.
Enjoy this sunshine. It is so good for our health and brings out our creative spirit to perform tasks around our home.
Hebrews 11:1 “Now faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen.” (Think about that.)
MONUMENT—For the Tuesday meal of June 8, Terry Cade and Carrie Jewell made teriyaki chicken stir fry, pot stickers and a blueberry cobbler for our dessert. We sure are lucky to have our Tuesday meals. We give a shout of thanks to our hard working cooks.
Our volunteers were Kristi Guimont, who filled out the paperwork. Bob Cockrell and Jan Ensign counted up the money, and Sylvia Cockrell delivered the meals to the patrons at the door. We thank all our volunteers for their service.
Apparently, the Monument Senior Center rummage sale brought in over $1,500 in sales. Praise the Lord. All the proceeds go entirely to support our operations, and through the generosity of many, we did well. The rest of the things that were not sold were packed up and taken by Judy Harris’s grandson to Mitchell in a stock trailer. The community of Mitchell was also going to do some kind of sale, and it worked out that we could send over all the items that did not sell here in Monument.
The weather here in Monument has been all over the place. A few days, we had intense hot weather. I planted some lemon cucumber seeds, okra seeds and some shishito pepper seeds. I planted them all in the same big canvas pot. I labeled them of course. Three days later, while watering in the early morning, I noticed a speck of green coming up. When I say speck, I mean it literally was a speck, a sliver. That same evening, when I went to water, I had around ten plants that were about 2 inches high! Wow! I wish I could have just sat there looking at it grow all day.
I got quite a few lemon cucumber plants, so I dug some up and gave them away. I am hoping to plant some zucchini seeds next and some more tomato plants that some friends had given me. It is going to be a busy week, I think. The shishito pepper seeds have not come up yet. I hope those seeds were not duds.
My family and I have been enjoying all the yummy lamb’s quarters that have been abundantly growing here. I have decided that it is really tasty sautéed in olive oil with fresh minced garlic, salt and pepper, in a cast iron skillet. It really is quite delicious. I have also been contemplating on trying stinging nettle. I am trying to figure out what is the best way to handle them. I did try some that our friends had brought. It was quite tasty too.
If I have some time and I remember to do this, I am going to try and cut some raspberry leaves, dry them and put them away for some tea to make in the winter. Does that not sound so soothing? I have to cut them from young plants that have not bloomed yet. I found some, so I am going to try that out.
Psalms 16:1 “Preserve me, O God: for in Thee do I put my trust.”
PRAIRIE CITY—My, my, aren’t we glad we got the AC in — just in time for the cold weather? I should have remembered that by the 10th of June there will be a chance of snow. That’s what happened when my family moved back to Grant County in 1959. We were shocked — shocked — to drive through a snowstorm coming over Dixie to Prairie City area. In the years since, we have seen snow in every month in the Prairie City area. So back on with the pant liners. Have managed to get by without a T-shirt so far. Welcome to the land of four seasons — all in one day!
The meal prepared by our cooks Pam and Laura was guaranteed to warm you up. The entree of roast beef was furnished by Pamela S. Woodworth in memory of her grandmother Vera Clark. We appreciate this generous donation. Thank you very much. In addition, we had broccoli, mashed potatoes and gravy, a roll and — drum roll please — strawberry shortcake! Yummy, yummy in the tummy! Tom and Carlos made the home deliveries while Carla and Mary took care of the pick-up patrons. There were over 50 meals out the door today. Thanks to our faithful volunteers for your service.
Did manage to get the rest of the garden planted before it got chilly. No sprouts so far, but a volunteer potato and three sunflowers have appeared. The birds missed those seeds!
Oh what I would give for some nice “Golden Age of Television” situation comedies! ‘Tis very difficult, apparently, to write such things in this era of political correctness. Did you happen to catch the two Dick Van Dyke shows that CBS aired as a tribute to Carl Reiner? Oh, what a joy to behold! Just plain ol’ fun! Guess I’m gettin’ old.
The Ensemble’s Easter-themed presentation has been postponed until after summer. May even do it for Reformation Day! Who knows? But it will be good when it happens! Such is life in the COVID aftermath. But I’m still going to work on a Christmas presentation. Maybe this year it will be given close to Christmas! That’s the blessed thing about Christianity: We can sing of his birth, life, death, resurrection and coming again on any Sunday — or any other day! It will still be appropriate. PTL.
We are getting used to our new-to-us vehicle. I only have to use one pillow to be able to see out the windshield. First time that’s happened for years! It is still hard to keep my speed up when I go past the area of the accident. Like most things, this too shall pass.
I John 2:15,17 “Do not love the world or anything in the world. … The world and its desires pass away, but the man who does the will of God lives forever…”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.