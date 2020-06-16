JOHN DAY—Well, I guess summer is yet to come.
I have news! I don’t know about you, but I’m ready to sit down with friends and have a wonderful lunch and draw names for door prizes and, yes, the silent auction. Wow, I saw one of the auction pieces and thought I need to bid on that! I thought about making up stories to fit if we were there, but names slip my mind. Aren’t you glad I remember by person? I do miss you all.
On Monday, June 15, we had barbecue ribs, veggie salad, oven-roasted potatoes and apple pie bars. Yum, yum.
On Thursday, June 18, we will have egg salad croissant, corn chowder and lemon sandwich cookies, sponsored by Blue Mountain Hospital Auxiliary. Thank you.
On June 22, we will have baked chicken, cornbread dressing, veggies and rhubarb-berry crumble.
Stay safe and enjoy your week.
MONUMENT—Terry Cade and Carrie Jewell made for our lunch this week chicken fajitas with corn tortillas, refried beans, Spanish rice and brownies for our dessert. We all enjoyed eating it so we thank our cooks! It is so nice that we can still enjoy our one meal that we don’t have to cook.
Kristi Guimont and Jan Ensign helped to count the money and do the paperwork. Bob Cockrell collected the money from the patrons. Aubreianna Osborne collected the money from everyone who came in their cars to pick up their lunch. We truly are blessed for having this meal available to us every week. I hope that we can get together soon. I am pretty sure that everyone wants to be able to come to the senior center, have a nice meal and sit and visit with everyone.
A bunch of us folks were really blessed this week. Our friend Bruce Hansen brought down for us fresh-picked strawberries from the Portland area, and oh they were so good. My family and I were just gobbling them up. Thanks so much for taking the time to pick those up for us and driving them down to us Bruce. We sure do appreciate you! My family and I almost ate up a whole flat. The rest, my daughter and I washed and froze. I hope to make some jam this week.
A lot of my zucchini, Armenian cucumbers and even my Korean melon seeds that I planted are coming up! Whoo hoo! Anyone need some plants? Ha.
I have a praise report that I must share. Do you remember that a couple of weeks prior that I had written that my family and I were woken up at about 3 a.m. in the morning because of the loud thunder and lightning storm that was passing through? I also wrote that everyone went back to bed, but I felt led by the Holy Spirit to pray, and I prayed in the Spirit for about an hour before falling asleep again. You know, the Lord burdens our hearts to pray and so we do it out of obedience.
While we were outside working around the gardens, my son said he found a tree near our house that he thought got struck by lightning. Well, my hubby, one of our girls, my son and I went to go investigate. That tree was indeed struck by lightning, and it had shattered with a radius of about 50 feet. I would say that it was maybe around 150 yards from our home. I believe that through the prayer prompted by the Holy Spirit caused that rain to fall, and praise God, for that tree had black burn marks. I am pretty sure that it would have started a fire, but the Lord put it out with his rain. Sometimes we don’t know what we need to pray over, but the Holy Spirit does, and if we allow him to lead us and we obey, God can put out fires in our lives.
Psalm 40:5 “Many, O LORD my God, are Thy wonderful works which Thou hast done, and Thy thoughts which are to usward: They cannot be reckoned up in order unto Thee: If I would declare and speak of them, they are more than can be numbered.”
PRAIRIE CITY—Did you realize that there are seven dining out businesses in Prairie City? That is remarkable! Being as how they are not all open 24/7, they all manage to keep going. So we make eight — once a week. To help us out, there are some faithful donors to our entree program. Last week was Huffman’s Market. This time it was the city of Prairie City’s turn. So what is the entree program, you may ask. Very simply, it is a donation to our food budget so that we can prepare hot meals especially for those seniors in the community who may not have the means to do it for themselves. This is a federal program to assist senior citizens primarily, but the meals are available to all. The bonus is the social engagement. At least it was until March. But we have not missed preparing and delivering meals during the shutdown. And if you call in, you can pick up a delicious meal at our front door and take it home to eat. An extra expense since the pandemic is the cost of the take-out boxes. So the meals cost $5 and the box $1. Again, that is the suggested donation. If you really want a meal each week, but can’t afford it, there is another program called Meals on Wheels that you can apply for. Since most seniors are on a limited, fixed income, that is why this program was established 50 years ago. So come on down and join us!
Our meal was a very generous helping of meatloaf, cheesy potatoes, green beans, a roll and delicious upside-down cherry cake. You may pick up your meal beginning at 11:30 a.m. So don’t plan on waiting until noon, because there might not be any left then. To make sure you get a meal just call in on Tuesday. The answering machine will record your call.
For the first time in several years, I did get the garden all planted before June 10, and it all came up! Even the carrots! And all these nice rains have really helped. PTL. Saw that there were some big disturbances in the plot after one rain. Not sure what kind of critter left their hoof prints, but doesn’t look like anything was eaten. Hmm. Working on deer fencing that won’t look like — as Dad would say — some widow woman’s project. (Ahem.) So all that’s needed now is sunshine, water and weeding.
The new grapevine starts have taken off and are climbing toward the sky. And the surprise violet is just a-blooming all over itself! The transplanted peonies are still growing. I put sunflowers between them on the south side of the shed. They should like that!
Meanwhile back in the shop: Got one coat of super tough varnish on the old Forest Service table. So it’s still in progress. But when I get that done, that will be two projects that have been completed this year after many years of delay. Better watch out, huh?
Got to watch the old Tom Hanks movie “Big” finally. Have seen clips of the floor piano and wondered what it was all about. Now I know. Be careful what you wish for.
Numbers 11:29 “… I wish that all the LORD’s people were prophets and that the LORD would put his Spirit on them!”
