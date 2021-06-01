MONUMENT—Well, we almost did not get to enjoy our meal this past Tuesday. We had power outages throughout the previous night, and the power went out again for over an hour Tuesday morning. I am sure our poor cooks were stressing. But, thankfully, they were able to finish preparing our meal after the power came back on around 9 a.m.
Terry Cade and Carrie Jewell cooked us some oven-baked chicken with mashed potatoes and gravy, dinner rolls, cooked carrots and chocolate cake for our dessert. It was delicious. I think many of us would have been quite disappointed if we missed this meal. Thankfully, our cooks were able to finish the job, and we are most grateful to them.
Our usual suspects of volunteers were Kristi Guimont who filled out the paperwork. Bob Cockrell and Jan Ensign counted up the money. Sylvia Cockrell delivered the meals to the waiting patrons at the door. We thank everyone for their time and help.
Maybe because I was told not to plant anything until June, I have not felt very ambitious about planting and gardening this year. Since I knew that the coming week was supposed to get extremely hot, I got the gumption to go out and do major work out in the garden. Of course I had to get my kids involved. I had them weed and turn up the dirt, add more dirt and help plant one raised bed. I then had them weed out where my asparagus and rhubarb were planted. They did a great job! I told them they were older and bigger and able to help me out now, and I also mentioned that, if they did not work, they would not eat. Ha.
I, on the other hand, was getting fermented old chicken poop and shoveling it into a wagon and then filling fabric pots. I planted some tomatoes that good friends, Bob and Sylvia Cockrell, had given me. I replanted that cattle salt lick tub. I planted some tomato seeds from last year that I dried out. There was a good sign: When I turned up the dirt, there were worms! So maybe, there is still hope for that idea?
I got some potatoes planted, and that made me feel a sense of relief and satisfaction. The only thing I am not looking forward to now is watering every day. I really need to set up some kind of timed watering system. It gets old after awhile trying to water everything, not to mention hours spent watering.
I think we are going to have a bumper crop of raspberries this year. There are so many flowers on those bushes, and they are now starting to open up. I gotta make sure everyone waters heavily during this time so that we can have huge raspberries.
I brought up Davey and Kidd to hang out with me, and they did a good job of not running away and ate down some weeds. They were good little goats.
1 Corinthians 1:18 “For the preaching of the cross is to them that perish foolishness, but unto us who are saved it is the power of God.”
JOHN DAY—Holiday is over; everyone is back home normal. I am hoping all went well with the travels. Furthermore, I am hoping everyone was cautious about COVID-19 guidelines: masks, 3-6 feet apart, no hugging, only elbow bumping. This should be ending soon as everyone does their part to uphold all of us and yourselves. Many I have had the opportunity to talk with say they are not going to get vaccinated. They are afraid of after affects of the vaccination. If we all pass away due to some refusing to do their part, then what benefit does that do to help anyone? This is serious stuff, folks. Don’t be afraid, just honor the standards set before us by those who are in charge of these needs in our world.
Every Monday and Thursday lunch is ready for pickup at 11:30 a.m. Please call by 10 a.m. to reserve yours. The suggested donation is $5 for all those over 60 years of age. For those 59 and younger, the suggested donation is $6.
On Thursday, June 3, Shay and his helpers will be making chef salad with cottage cheese and bread sticks. And in honor of all the birthdays in June, we will celebrate with a birthday cake for dessert.
On Monday, June 7, Shay and crew are preparing Sweedish meatballs with noodles, veggies, rolls and a delicious cherry cobbler for dessert.
News from Angie Uptmor in the office of the senior center says there is new rental assistance for those affected with COVID. If you have questions regarding this please call Angie at 541-575-2949. You can also get information about this at: OregonRentalAssistance.org.
The Whiskey Gulch Gang and “Copper Ridge” will be hosting an event June 11-12. The price for attendance is free to the public and anyone off or on Facebook.
This will be for the 100th annual celebration of the discovery of gold in Canyon City, Oregon. Some of the attractions will include historic Sels’ Brewery open both days with live music by Copper Ridge both nights, the Gold Rush Run and Walk Saturday morning, also a parade Saturday followed by events and games for both kids and adults around town, a chili cook off, the always popular shootout and hanging with more to be announced as more things are finalized.
Hope to see everyone there. If anyone is interested in being involved or have any questions, contact whiskeygulchgang@gmail.com or at 541-575-0329. For information on the parade, contact Melissa Galbrearth at 541-620-0898. For information on chili cookoff call Bill Sproul at 208-870-8216.
“Love one another as Christ loves you.”
PRAIRIE CITY—
My, my, what a week. After the trip about the dry eyes, we had to go to Bend to have a consultation with the pulmonologist (my spell-checker says that’s not right, but that’s how the doctor’s card spells it) about Derrol’s sleep apnea. Will be getting a CPAP device soon. We had a great trip over and back and did not see any critters in the road.
The next day I was boogying along at the speed limit toward an appointment in John Day when a big buck decided that he had to cross the road at that instant. Big noisy crash on the windshield as he slid by. Took out the rear door window too. Both, of course, are the mandated safety glass for which I am very thankful! And since he did not hit the front of the Subaru, the air bag did not deploy! Hallelujah! I was able to slam on the brakes and see enough through the shattered windshield to steer to a vacant driveway to get off the highway. My other personality took over, apparently, and I was able to calmly make phone calls to the pertinent people for help.
We were trying to count up how many deer we have actually hit and how many we have missed in our 65+ years of driving. We finally gave up. And we will see if the insurance company gives up on Subbie. Oh, yes. I did not have any injury either! Praise God for seat belts and safety glass! This is a picture of the statement that a person does not die until God says it’s time for him to. There’s still work to do.
And our cooks Pam and Laura did a good job in their work for our meal. We enjoyed spaghetti with lots of mushrooms and some olives in it, a luscious green salad with dressing on the side, four cute little pieces of garlic bread and a piece of chocolate birthday cake with lots of scrumptious frosting. One downside of the birthday cake is that only those who cut it into serving-size pieces get to see the beautiful artwork that someone does on it.
Our piece has lots of colors, but we don’t know what the whole picture was. But it is very delicious. Thanks to Driskill Memorial Chapel for providing this dessert every month. It is a treat we look forward to enjoying. Ginger and Tom did the home deliveries while Carla and Pam dispensed pick-up bags. We thank all who make use of our meal site. May your tribe increase.
I know it’s spring because the wild roses that I allow to grow on the side of the house are blooming. These are yellow, and they make quite a display — for a while. The transplanted tulips made a gorgeous display too. Like other living things, they like elbow room too, I guess.
Isaiah 5:8 “Woe to you who add house to house and join field to field till no space is left (NIV) that [one] may be placed alone in the midst of the earth (KJV).”
(We don’t have that problem in Eastern Oregon yet, do we?)
