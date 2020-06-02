JOHN DAY—So how are you all enjoying the summer we are having? I was so pleased that more of you want to get a meal from the senior center. Thank you for that. We all appreciate your remembering us. And the radio is so nice to tell what our lunches are, thank you.
The news from the center is meals will be delivered to the homebound and seniors, on Mondays. Thursdays will be for pick-up at the kitchen door. There will be someone there to take your money and hand you your dinner. Also we could use the help from the community for donations of money to help with the deficit of meals to the seniors and shut-ins to be able to continue with fixing dinners for them. This pandemic has been a trial for us all.
Remember to call by or before 11 a.m. Pick up at the kitchen door 11:30 a.m. to noon. The price is $4 for seniors and $5 for all others.
On June 4, we’ll have Philly cheesesteak sandwiches, stuffed potatoes, coleslaw and birthday cake sponsored by Driskill Memorial Chapel.
On June 8, we’ll have nachos, tater tots, salad, a relish tray and orange dreamsicle salad
MONUMENT—We had a wonderful meal cooked for us by Terry Cade and Carrie Jewell, which was chicken fried steak with mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, dinner rolls and birthday cake. It was a very delicious meal. You know it must be a favorite among many when they had to serve 74 servings of it. That is a punch in the face to this COVID-19.
The people who helped to bring about the meals possible were Kristi Guimont who did the paperwork and counted the money. Carrie Jewell helped in the process. Aubreianna Osborne helped to deliver the meals out to the people in their cars. We thank all our volunteers for their help and support of our senior center. They help in to give us some semblance of our lives when we were able to meet and visit with one another while enjoying a meal together. I know for sure that I will not be taking for granted meeting up with people again. We are learning that it is a treasure to interact with one another and to give hugs.
We have been having some crazy, crazy weather! Oh my goodness, one of the days we all were woken up with the loud cracking of thunder and lightning storms that rolled by. That happened to be at 3 a.m. in the morning, and I felt led to pray. There was no rain at first, but then I started to hear little pitter patter sounds, and soon it became a downpour. I praise the Lord for the rain because apparently lightning struck a dead tree and tried to start a fire. I don’t think it got too bad. Praise the Lord. He hears our cries and answers them.
Since I don’t have TV, I’ve not been keeping up with the news very much. I did not know there was so much chaos and turmoil going on all over our country. We sure are living in crazy times. I am calling all prayer warriors and really just anybody to help pray for our nation and the whole world. Let us humble ourselves before Almighty God and cry unto him. Only God can fix this mess. We need him, and he is gracious and merciful to answer when we come in repentance and brokenness. He is our great God, and he is faithful to answer our cries for mercy. The word of God is the will of God. Get those Bibles out from your bookshelves, dust them off and start reading. His word will encourage you and build up your faith in these dark days.
I thank the Lord for my little garden that has been giving us some delicious veggies. We have been picking and eating that pak choi. Remember how I scattered the seeds all over ? Well, it is so thick that the weeds can’t grow. I’ve been thinning it out and eating them. Does not look like I’ve even made a dent, it is that thick of pak choi.
Matthew 12:25 “But Jesus knew their thoughts, and said to them: ‘Every kingdom divided against itself is brought to desolation, and every city or house divided against itself will not stand.’”
PRAIRIE CITY—Ah, spring in Grant County. Balmy, blustery, scorching, windy, wet, noisy. We have something for everybody. It never gets boring! The Memorial Day service at the Prairie City Cemetery was well attended and in perfect weather. Thanks to our local veterans organizations for continuing this tradition. All the members of the cemetery board and other volunteers worked hard to make the area look nice for this special day. I especially appreciated the reading of the poem “In Flanders Field.” If you listened close, you would have understood why poppies are distributed at this time of year. (On a side note, it really makes me upset that over 50% of the younger generations do not have a clue about our national history. That’s another subject that you don’t want me to get started on!)
Anyhow, we had our last meal of May with a pick-up or delivered meal of spaghetti and meat sauce, green beans, a spinach-berry salad that had all kinds of veggies plus bacon bits and stuff I did not recognize (ahem), a roll and a piece of birthday cake supplied by Driskill Memorial Chapel. Thank you so much for bringing the cake to us every month. Hopefully we can return to giving away the $10 in trade donated by Huffman’s Market for our monthly birthday prize soon. We will make up for the times we could not be in the hall to do that. So that means that if your birthday was in the last three months, you will want to be in attendance to get your name on the birthday list for that month. Comprendo?
Here’s a conundrum for you: Why is a package of environmentally friendly toilet paper wrapped in plastic?
Got to go to a restaurant and have a meal! Who would have thought that would be such a big deal? Then to a yard sale — whoopee! The cancelled medical appointments have started getting rescheduled. Have four in June between the two of us, and the garden got planted before the hot spell and the T-storms. Bingo!
The stain is on the shop table, so now come the varnish. When I started this project, the heater was on in the shop to keep it at 65 degrees. Don’t have to worry about that now! When the shop was built, it was agreed to put in insulation, so it doesn’t get scorching in there during heat waves. Hallelujah! That meant putting in a ceiling, though, and it is not tall enough for some people. We put red ribbon next to the light bulb, so those people would not walk into it. The ceiling is 6 feet 5 inches, but the light bulb is only 5 feet 10 inches from the floor. That’s no problem for those of us who are only 5 feet six inches.
We only had to suffer through one of the hot days before we were ale to snag an able-bodied helper to get the air conditioners put in their respective windows.
Then, of course, it cooled off, but now we are prepared for the rest of the summer. As long as the electricity stays on. Wouldn’t that be something if we had to start the generator to run the air conditioners?
Yikes!
Psalm 74:17 “It was You who set all the boundaries if the earth; You made both summer and winter.”
