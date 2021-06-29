MONUMENT — Our cooks, Terry Cade and Carrie Jewell, made us a hearty meal of chicken enchiladas with all the fixings, fiesta corn and orange cooler cake for our dessert. Nom, nom, is all I can say. We thank them immensely for their hard work.
Our volunteers were Kristi Guimont, who filled out the paperwork. We had Bob Cockrell and Jan Ensign who collected and counted the money. Sylvia Cockrell faithfully delivered the meals to the waiting hands of the patrons at the door. Heather Riggs cleaned our senior center. We thank all our volunteers.
Many folks of Monument and elsewhere came together to help celebrate the wedding of Sam Elliot and Mary Cade. It was a lovely wedding, and the reception was a grand reunion and lots of visiting. May the Lord bless their marriage with many years together and lots of babies! Ha.
Are you all melting yet? Man, this heat is intense, that is for sure! I am sure glad, though, that it is mostly a dry heat. I don’t like the humid kind of heat at all. I will just wilt. I don’t like to sweat either.
The good and bright side of this hot weather, it is making the tomatoes, cucumber, pepper and zucchini plants grow like crazy. They just love the heat.
The weird part of this weather was that, at the beginning of the week, it was overcast and looked like it was going to rain. I got this nudge from the Lord to go out and weed some of my raised beds and plant my starts. So, I ambitiously went out early in the morning and did just that.
I yanked out all the weeds, hauled some fermented chicken poop, dumped it in the bed and mixed it all up. I then proceeded to plant some okra and my pepper plants. I then did another bed and planted some tomatoes. I got a little hungry and decided to go in for lunch.
After lunch, I really wanted to do some sewing, but I felt in my spirit that I needed to go out and do a couple more raised beds. I heard in my spirit, “Prepare for rain.” So, I reluctantly went out and weeded a couple more raised beds, hauled more dirt and mixed it in, and planted onions and more tomato plants. As I was finishing up, it started to rain!
I just thank the Lord for the cool and overcast weather that it made it easier to do the work. I thanked him and praised him for the rain. He is so good and kind and such a loving God. But I don’t think I will be doing any weeding or planting much this week; it is just plain too hot. Ha.
I think I have an animal whisperer in my family. My second daughter has a very gentle spirit, and the animals just sense it in her and love her. She even has a pet rooster! To be continued.
1 Corinthians 8:1-3 “Now concerning things offered to idols: We know that we all have knowledge. Knowledge [a]puffs up, but love [b]edifies. 2 And if anyone thinks that he knows anything, he knows nothing yet as he ought to know. 3 But if anyone loves God, this one is known by Him.”
PRAIRIE CITY— So here it comes. Sizzling hot summer. The time in Grant County that you turn on the A/C in the morning — a week after there was snow on the mountains. So how is your garden growing? Got to stay on top of the watering!
The ol’ hall was still cool enough that we didn’t mind not having he swamp cooler on. But Del did his thing and got it all ready for the coming hot weather. It will be appreciated then, I’m sure! Thank you, Del!
Pam was back at her place at the registration desk, and we were very glad to see her! We substitutes had quite a time doing her “book work” while she was gone to see the kids and grands in Montana. Mary and Ginger handed out the meals at the door, and Carlos took care of the home deliveries. Head cook Pam was away so Tom and Laura put the delicious meal together. We enjoyed chicken potpie, cottage cheese with pears and a sugar cookie with fruit filling for dessert. I was only able to eat half of my portions, so I got two meals out of it! Good deal! The last meal of the month will feature breakfast for lunch with sausage and gravy, hash browns, fruit and birthday cake. Mmmm.
President Ginger had to fill out some sort of grant application and one of the questions was how long had we been in business. Best I could come up with was at least 45 years as a legal entity, because that was the year that Dad was elected the head honcho. Anyone else have a better idea? My, how time flies! That is also how old my oldest child is. No wonder I’m tired!
And that makes the USA 245 years old. Are we still “the land of the free and the home of the brave”? Depends on your definition of “freedom” and “bravery,” I guess. Heard an interesting quip: “Anytime you grant the government power to do something, you lose a little bit of your freedom.” Just remember that your freedom ends where my nose begins. There is a difference between “freedom” and “liberty,” even though the dictionary says they are the same. The Declaration of Independence lists around 30 different grievances that the 13 colonies had against the King of England. These were published so the “Facts [could] be submitted to a candid world.” This was the first time in history that a nation sought to be established and governed by its citizens, not persons of “royal linage.” It was a most unique experiment. The Founding Fathers were of the opinion that the most intelligent minds would rise to the top to run the government. And that they would do it for “love of country.” Yes, there have been errors and grave mistakes. But if the idea of individual freedom is so wrong, why are millions of people still determined to get into this country? Is there another nation in the world that has our freedoms? If you don’t like what we have here, where would you go?
John 6:67-69 “’Do you want to leave, too?’ Jesus asked the Twelve. … ‘Lord, to whom shall we go? You have the words of eternal life. We believe and know that you are the Holy One of God.’”
