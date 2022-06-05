John Day -- I am home safe from my trip to Seattle last week. It is always nice to take a trip, but coming home and in our own surroundings is even better. Our safe place. God is good to me.
On Monday, May 30, my notes do not show who was at the desk greeting folks, but Darlene Nodine was the announcer for the day. Dale Stinnett led the flag salute and Matt Molnar asked the blessing. The servers were Krista and Alli Sheedy. Thanks, ladies.
Forty-two fresh meals and 26 frozen meals were delivered by Mike and Patty Davis, Matt Molnar, and Cindy (I didn’t get Cindy’s last name). You folks are so important to our community, your caring and dedication and faithfulness is wonderful. Thank you all for giving this way.
The menu Monday was hamburgers, macaroni salad, Jell-O, and watermelon cookies. Everyone else was having a picnic for Memorial Day, so we did too.
Carol Roe fell recently and couldn’t attend on Monday so it would be nice to hold her up in our prayers this week. Thank you. Because she could not be with us, we needed a volunteer to step in for her. Since I was not there, I do not know who that person was, but no problems were mentioned, so all is good.
The senior center is a very important place to have in any community and they all need volunteers to be successful. Open your heart and see if there is any duty that you may be able to help with at ours. Anyone present in the building should be able to direct you to someone that could assist you in finding the proper spot for you to help in.
Some of the things we need help in are serving, cleaning, and meal delivery on Mondays and Thursdays for a few short hours in the morning. You can leave a message if you have an interest in being a volunteer at our senior center at 541-575-1825.
Betty Rutherford has moved from our area. She is alone and needed a little assistance in life, so family members have taken her to be near them. We will all miss her.
Dale Stinnett won the Chester’s certificate and Deda Porter won the free meal. There were eight people dining together and I did not get the news of how many takeout meals we had. All in all, it was a good day.
On Thursday, June 2, Darlene Nodine and Gregg Starr (whose wife is recuperating at home with her sister assisting and is doing well, Gregg said) were at the desk greeting everyone as they checked in and made sure everyone had their name in the drawing. Darlene was the announcer for the day also. Marnie Mediger led the flag salute and Dale Stinnett asked the blessing for our attendance and the food. The Nazarene Church members, which were Dale S. and Jim B., were our servers of the taco salad, fruit medley and birthday cake, which we are thankful to Driskill’s for. The taco salad was very good. Thank you, Shay.
Forty-three fresh meals were delivered throughout our community, Canyon City and Mt. Vernon by Mike and Patty Davis, Matt Molnar, and Michael Shockley. You folks do a great service to our community, and we are all so pleased to have you in our midst. Thank you all so much for all you do to even perform this duty of sacrifice.
Several people are out picking mushrooms and asparagus. I have never had the chance to do this and would love to do it. One couple brought in a large container of asparagus to share with us today. I got some and now will prepare it for my family. I saw others take some. Thank you two for bringing and sharing this wonderful produce. Sorry I cannot remember your names.
Kay Cotham won the Chester’s certificate and Scott Knetter won the free meal. Congratulations, you two.
Twelve people were in attendance for lunch and there were three takeout meals.
On Thursday, June 9, we will dine on baked fish, potato medley, creamed spinach, and brownies.
Then on Monday, June 13, we will dine on barbecue chicken, baked beans, cornbread salad and cookies of Kim’s choice.
Bingo every Thursday after lunch: 1:15 p.m. at the senior center.
Pokeno every Friday at 1 p.m. at the senior center.
Just a reminder to keep on your calendar June 18, Saturday, the annual board meeting for our senior center. Anyone can attend this event. A hamburger meal will be served, new members will be voted on and prizes will be given to attendees by a drawing. Come on over and see what is happening at the John Day Senior Center. It is our center, so it is up to us to take care of it and keep it open for folks that may need a place to gather from time to time. Good food is served here every Monday and Thursday for just a small donation.
2 Timothy 2:2 And the things that thou hast heard from me, among many witnesses, the same commit thou to faithful men, who shall be able to teach others also.
Prairie City -- Three weeks until summer starts — and we had snow for Memorial Day! Such is life in Grant County, huh? Derrol and I were discussing how about 35-40 years ago, we had such a wet summer, we like to never got the hay put up! Will history repeat?
For our first meal of this new month, Pam and Pam prepared yummy potato soup, half a ham sandwich with fixins of lettuce and tomato, a fantastic veggie plate with celery, carrots, cauliflower, broccoli, pickles, etc. etc. etc. Then there was the fruit fluff. Practically indescribable. To top it off — brownie! Yeah! Hooray and hallelujah. Everyone was well filled up with all the good food. We love our cooks!
The meal sponsor was Friends of Prairie City. Thank you so much for your donation to the cause. The volunteers who served today included Mary, Gwynne, Del, Sharon, Pam, Tom, Chris, and Theresa. Thank you for your time and effort.
Ginger led the flag salute and Tom asked the blessing.
Tom's word for the day: "Of all the bad four-letter words, 'diet' is the worst." On this day in 1926, Andy Griffith was born and so was Pat Boone in 1934. And the table that knew who Norma Jean Mortinson was got to go through the serving line first. (Marilyn Monroe). The winner of the $5 gift card donated by Len's Pharmacy was Ron Smith.
This is also the birthday of someone very special in our lives: our first son. He surprised us by showing up after 14 years of marriage. And he has been surprising us ever since!
We were glad to have the meeting of the Grant County Senior Advisory Council in the building this morning. Nice to see all of you.
Had to make a run to Burns after dinner. I noticed that some grammarian finally got ODOT to correct their signs warning about rocks on the highway. In the past the sign said Falling Rocks. Now they say Fallen Rocks. You probably should look out for Falling Rocks, too, however. Seems like there was a gully-washer up Canyon Creek that probably had lots of Falling and Fallen Rocks! Then I noticed that the thistles on the right-of-way were looking sickly. I guess the weed spray that ODOT uses does work in the rain! Now if we could just convince the powers that be in ODOT that the speed limit between Mt. Vernon and Prineville should be increased to the speed that it is between Vale and John Day, we would all be much happier! The third thing I noticed is that the speed limit out of Burns north, east, and west is 65 mph. Why is that lone section of East/Central Oregon on Highway 26 between Mt. Vernon and Prineville still 55? 'Nuff said ...
2 Pet. 3:11, 12 ...what kind of people ought you to be? You ought to live holy and godly lives as you look forward to the day of God and speed its coming.
Monument -- The mad dash and race against time has begun! I've been feverishly shoveling dirt, carting it, and preparing my cloth pots and planting. You know that you have worked good and hard when you are just exhausted and you go right to sleep before your usual bedtime hour. I really did not think I was going to plant much this year because I have a lot of other things going on, but friends gave me various veggie plants that I got inspired to get going! Ha.
I am going to plant something new again this year. I am going to plant ground cherries. Word is, they are really yummy fruit. You don't actually pick them off the plant. You wait till the fruit drops to the ground and it has like this very thin, papery shell around the fruit. You eat them when they have fallen to the ground, hence the name ground cherries. I will let you know how they turn out. Supposedly, ground cherries grow all over Oregon?
Well, we had a bunch of hungry folks for our Tuesday lunch. Terry Cade and Carrie Jewell made us pork roast, roasted potatoes, dinner rolls, scalloped potatoes, and vanilla cake with chocolate frosting. It was very delicious and a most satisfying meal. Thank you, Terry and Carrie!
The greeters at the table were Kristi Guimont and Bob Cockrell. Kristi counted up the money and checked in the guests. Bob led us all in the flag salute and made the announcements. Yours truly prayed the blessing over the meal. Congratulations to Ed Falls, he was the lucky winner of the free meal ticket. We thank all our volunteers for their concerted effort to help our senior center run smoothly.
Well, I have separated the youngsters that were old enough to be weaned from their mamas. I did one group of four and another four. Thank goodness my son was helping me to catch these little boogers because they were fast! I even bought a shepherd's hook. Did it work on the baby goats? No! The only way to catch these guys was to lay down hay or goat treats on the ground and then sneak up behind them and grab one of their hind legs. And oh boy, did they let out a cry!
I've been trying to tame these wild kids a little by sitting in the pen with them and just hanging out. They now come over to me when I go to give them their hay. They are a little skittish. One of the males kept escaping and getting out until I figured out where he was squeezing through. Yup, they are escape artists, that's for sure! Ha.
Thumbelina is still tiny and cute but I can't keep her. She is adorable, but I must draw the line somewhere. I can't keep all of them! Hopefully she will go to a good home. Marianne's single baby is the biggest out of them all. He must go.
Proverbs 16:24 Gracious words are like a honeycomb, sweetness to the soul and health to the body.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.