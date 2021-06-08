JOHN DAY—Did you know? June 27, 2018, Sen. Lynn Findley presented our senior center with a new Oregon state flag. Did you notice?
You really don’t want to miss the Solar Eclipse Breakfast Buffet from 6-10 a.m. Aug. 19-21. A new menu will be available each day. It will be at our John Day Senior Center at 142 NE Dayton St. For more information, call 541-575-1825. It costs $10 for adults, $9 for seniors and $5 for children 6-11. That is all I know, so I am making this statement on my own. Children under 6 will be free. Support our senior center and attend this event. It will be the first gathering for a very long time.
Fear has no part of us so once again you are being encouraged to complete everyone else’s efforts and get your COVID-19 vaccinations. Our country is on track to meet our president’s goal of 70% vaccinated by July 4. Everyone has a part. No one is not unresponsible here. We are all responsible to do our part.
Thank you, Reva Louise LaBaugh, for the donation of romance novels for our John Day Senior Center library. Seniors, call Angie to schedule a time to grab a book out of the library, 541-575-2949.
New rental assistance is available for those COVID affected. Call me if you have questions, 541-575-2949. You can also go online for more information, OregonRentalAssistance.org
On Thursday, June 10, we will be lunching on chef salad, cottage cheese, bread sticks and that good birthday cake for dessert.
If anyone has any news or information they would like to see in this article, please share with me. Three ways you can get information to me: email danceornot@yahool.com, message me on Facebook’s Messenger or text or call me at 541-792-0202. Thank you.
I know this was in last week, but I felt it was worth repeating:
2 Timothy 1:7 “For God hath not gives us the spirit of fear; but of POWER, and of LOVE, and of a SOUND mind.”
MONUMENT—This past week was a most busy week indeed. We had the Monument School graduation ceremony this past weekend, and there were seven graduates. We congratulate each and every one of them for their hard work and achievements. We wish them the very best and that they all would succeed in life.
Our cooks Terry Cade and Carrie Jewell made us some very delicious meatloaf with mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, dinner rolls and chocolate cookie for our dessert. Yes, it was quite a satisfying meal. We thank our cooks for their hard work. We can’t do without them.
Our volunteers were Kristi Guimont, who filled out the paperwork. Bob Cockrell and Jan Ensign counted up the money and the meals served. Sylvia Cockrell delivered the meals to the waiting patrons at the door. We thank our volunteers for their support and time.
Our wonderful friend, Bruce Hansen, came out and brought us those fabulous strawberries that were picked from Sauvie Island. Thanks for bringing those out to us and making the drive. We so appreciate you driving all the way to Monument! It was a great time of sitting and visiting with some friends that I had not seen for awhile too.
Jimmy Cole was very generous in sharing some of his huckleberry pie and ice cream with a few of us (or maybe it was because I came at the perfect time, ha!). Mike Voigt from Prairie City was the one who brought the huckleberry pie. His 90-year-old mama made it. It was the best huckleberry pie I have ever tasted. Thank you, Mrs. Voigt.
I can’t say it enough, I love, love where we live. My hubby and I had gone to John Day on Memorial Day to pick up some PVC pipes from our friends and after we loaded them onto the truck, we had a very nice visit. On the way to John Day and coming back, I was telling my hubby that the truck was driving a little weird, so we were going to stop at Les Schwab to check the tires, but they were closed. So, we started heading home and took the Long Creek way. We stopped at Long Creek, checked the load and the tires. My hubby said he did not see anything amiss so we proceeded to head home.
Just before we reached Hamilton, right after driving off the very curvy part of the mountain, we heard this loud “kaboom.” The left rear tire’s tread had partially come off and bent the fender. The tube was OK, but the tread was not. We slowly drove downhill toward Gary and Julie Warner’s house. Casey Shultz came up after hearing the great loud kaboom. God is so good. It could not have happened at a better place. We pulled into Gary’s place, backed up to his shop. All three men worked on changing out the tire to the spare. I sat and visited with Julie. Praise the Lord!
Romans 8:28 “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are called according to His purpose.”
PRAIRIE CITY—Well, something like normal happened at the ol’ hall this week. The members of the Grant County Senior Advisory Council held one of their semi-annual meetings in our facility Wednesday morning. It was good to see all the members and visitors around the tables. And they all had one of our outstanding meals when they were done. Thanks so much for coming and taking care of business. All of the county advisory groups and committees need to have public input, so if you have something to tell them, do so.
The lunch that was prepared for us consisted of a humongous turkey sandwich, super tasty potato salad, extra onions, pickles and tomatoes, some peach slices and then a gigantic cookie! I had to cut the sandwich in two and the cookie in fourths to eat later! Whew. It tasted just as good then too! Pam, Ginger and Carla got the bags out the door for our pick-up people. Tom and Carlos did the home deliveries. Thanks to all our faithful volunteers.
If you were one of the visitors and wondered why things were a little piled up and crowded, it is because we are doing some remodeling and renovating in the older portion of the building. Had to move things out in order to do it. Hope it will all be done by Christmas. And then that part will look much better.
So, the insurance company totaled little Subbie, so we have a loaner for the present. With gas prices going higher, I may have to start using my “shank’s mare” more often!
Got two-thirds of the garden planted. Tried an experiment with the teeny, tiny carrot seeds: put them on a toilet paper square, dampen and fold it over. Then you can put the square right in the row and cover it with the prescribed quarter-inch of soil. I thought it was a great idea and that I had discovered it all by myself! Then I looked in a garden book and there it was. Oh well. Whatever works! Then the trick is to keep them damp in 100-degree weather! If it ain’t one thing, it’s another, right?
We finally got the CPAP equipment this week. Very simple to operate, according to the people who know how to operate it. Guess we’ll figure it out eventually. Just keep remembering when we had to learn how to operate the nose-tube feeding machine. The lady who “instructed” me knew what she was talking about, of course. But by the time we had gotten home, I forgot all she said! ‘Twas a very stressful time! What the people who make these machines need to do is have someone who knows nothing about it write the directions. Seems that, if you know how to operate it, it is difficult to tell someone else who doesn’t know how to do it! Something’s wrong someplace.
Could someone tell me what “woke” means? It seems to be everywhere. Do we need to vaccinate for it? Or put out some spray to kill it?
Proverbs 20:13 “Do not love sleep or you will grow poor; stay awake and you will have food to spare.”
